Ansarullah Leader: Saudi, UAE Serve US-’Israeli’ Interests

Sayyed al-Houthi said in a speech on Friday that the latest incidents in the southern port city of Aden were indicative of how the regime in Riyadh and the government of the UAE behaved in favor of Tel Aviv and Washington.

On January 28, separatists backed by the UAE launched an assault in Aden, taking control of a number of sites and military camps run by forces loyal to Yemen’s former President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi following intense clashes. They swiftly seized the presidential palace in the southern port city.

The UAE has played a key role in the Saudi campaign against Yemen, which was launched in March 2015 with the aim of reinstalling Hadi’s government and crushing the Houthi movement, which currently runs state affairs.

Prior to the offensive, Hadi had resigned and fled to Riyadh. The Saudi regime and its allies later managed to seize Aden.

Given its economic importance, Aden’s control would lend considerable leverage to any side exercising ultimate control over the port.

Sayyed al-Houthi said unrest in Aden did not benefit freedom-loving Yemenis. He emphasized that Saudi-led aggressors sought to use Yemenis to push their agendas. “Our choice is to counter the aggression,” he said.

Ansarullah leader further reiterated his support for the Palestinian cause and the Palestinians, saying the Saudi aggression aimed to liquidate the cause.

At least 13,600 people have lost their lives since the onset of Saudi Arabia’s campaign. Much of the country’s infrastructure, including hospitals, schools and factories, has been reduced to rubble due to the war.

