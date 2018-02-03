Kurdish Forces Clash With Turkish Army North Of Afrin, Destroy Three Tanks And Armored Vehicles (Videos)

Posted on by martyrashrakat

FILE IMAGE: YPG FIGHTERS

On February 3, fighters of the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) attacked several positions of the Turkish Army and its proxies from the Free Syrian Army (FSA) around the village of Ali Kar in the Bulbul district north of the city of Afrin. According to the Hawar News Agency (ANHA), YPG fighters killed five fighters of the Turkish Army and injured six others during the attack.

The YPG media wing also announced that its fighters had destroyed three tanks and armored vehicles of the Turkish Army in the villages of Heftar, Mamela and Shaltahti with ATGMs.

–

–

Meanwhile, Syrian opposition sources reported that the YPG had shelled the city of Azaz, located 15km east of Afrin, with seven rockets. At least four civilians were injured in the YPG’s rocket attack, according to the sources.

From its side, the Turkish-backed FSA confirmed that its fighters secured the village of Bilal Koy north of Afrin on February 2. Bilal Koy had witnessed clashes between FSA and YPG fighters since the beginning of the Turkish military operation in the Afrin area on January 20.

In the last two days the Turkish Army advance in Afrin area slowed down. This could be the result of the increased YPG resistance. The group uses new tactics and weapons, including ATGMs, in its defensive operations in the Afrin area.

Related News

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: AngloZionist Empire, Erdogan, kurds, Syrian Army, Turkey, USA, Wars for Israel | Tagged: Efrain, YPG |