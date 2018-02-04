BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:45 P.M.) – Russian airstrikes hit Jabhat al-Nusra targets, Saturday, in the area of Idlib province where a Russian Su-25 aircraft had crashed earlier in the day, according to the Russian Ministry of Defence.

The Defence Ministry added that according to radio intercepts, more than 30 Jabhat al-Nusra fighters were killed in the strikes.

A Russian Su-25 jet crashed in Idlib province in north-western Syria on Saturday, the Russian Defence Ministry confirmed, adding that it was probably shot down by an air-defence weapon.

The pilot ejected but was killed by militants on the ground, according to the Russian Defence Ministry.

Related Videos

Related News