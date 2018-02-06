israel’s vandalism and theft obstructing Palestinian efforts to make the deserts bloom

Israeli bulldozer destroys Palestinian water pipeline in Jordan Valley
Ma’an – February 5, 2018
JORDAN VALLEY (Ma’an) — Israeli bulldozers destroyed water lines supplying tens of acres of land in the northern Jordan Valley on Monday morning.Local activist Aref Daraghmeh told Ma’an that Israeli bulldozers destroyed a water pipeline belonging to a Palestinian identified as Bassem Faqha.The line feeds some 150 dunams (37 acres) of land planted with watermelons.The Jordan Valley forms a third of the occupied West Bank, with 88 percent of its land classified as Area C — under full Israeli military control.Demolitions of Palestinian infrastructure and residences occur frequently in Area C, with the Jordan Valley’s Bedouin and herding communities being particularly vulnerable to such policies.Israeli forces confiscated cattle and water tanks, as well as agricultural machinery from Bedouin Palestinians in the so-called firing zone in September of last year.
