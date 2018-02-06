Palestinian Hero Ahmed Nasser Jarrer Martyred by ’Israeli’ Raid

Posted on February 6, 2018
Local Editor

06-02-2018 | 09:22

The Palestinian hero Ahmed Nasser Jarrer of Jenin, was martyred early Tuesday morning in a raid by “Israeli” security forces.

 

Palestinian Hero Ahmed Nasser Jarrer


According to “Israeli” reports, Jarrar was hiding in a complex of buildings in the village of Yamun, 9 kilometers west of Jenin, in the West Bank.

The “Israeli” forces also arrested several Palestinians in the assault.

His martyrdom came after more than a month-long “Israeli” manhunt for him after he killed the apartheid entity’s Rabbi, Raziel Shevach.

A graphic photograph from the scene showed Jarrar lying on the ground, covered in blood and surrounded by M-16 assault rifle ammunition cartridges.

The 22-year-old Jarrar is the son of Hamas Resistance Leader Martyr Nassar Jarrar.

The Martyr father, born in 1958, was imprisoned in 1978.

After he was released from prison in 1998, Jarrar became a senior commander of Hamas’s forces during the Second Intifada of the early 2000s.

In 2001, the elder Jarrar lost both his legs and an arm.

Source: Al-Ahed- Palestine

