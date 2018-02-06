The Presidents Club – Here Comes the Israeli Connection

She said that the 130 hostesses were told to wear “skimpy black outfits with matching underwear and high heels and also that they could drink alcohol while working.”

On the face of it, British media seems to do its job, it empathically covers the story of some of the hostesses, it covers the unfolding political outrage, but there is one thing British media works hard to conceal. A quick look at the Presidents Club’s official charity commission’s web page reveals that two out of the three trustees of the charity are intrinsically associated with Israel. Mr David Robert Meller is a trustee for the Tel Aviv Universiity charity as well as The British Friends Of The Jaffa Institute. Mr Harvey Soning is connected with Youth Aliyah – Child Rescue, he is also a trustee of The Jewish Community Secondary School Trust.

What is the exact affiliation between Meller, Soning and Israel is hard for me to determine, but the fact that British press kept these obvious facts under the carpet is impossible to deny. You ask yourself why? I better admit that I am way more concerned about the state of British press than the gross misconduct of a few disgusting millionaires.

Here is a little task for your imagination. You should ask yourself who or what kind of body could benefit from such a mix of a lot of rich and powerful men, dozens of stunning hostess and a lot of booze.

