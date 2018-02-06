The Presidents Club – Here Comes the Israeli Connection

Two out of the three Presidents Club’s trusties are intrinsically associated with Israeli charities!
Britain is outraged and disgusted by the revelations regarding the Presidents Club annual charity dinner. The appalling gathering and its organisers were denounced by every media outlet and political body.
Madison Marriage, the Financial Times reporter who worked at the event, said she and “numerous other hostesses” were groped at the event.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6UZ2h8A1-0c
She said that the 130 hostesses were told to wear “skimpy black outfits with matching underwear and high heels and also that they could drink alcohol while working.”
On the face of it, British media seems to do its job, it empathically covers the story of some of the hostesses, it covers the unfolding political outrage, but there is one thing British media works hard to conceal. A quick look at the Presidents Club’s official charity commission’s web page reveals that two out of the three trustees of the charity are intrinsically associated with Israel. Mr David Robert Meller is a trustee for the Tel Aviv Universiity charity as well as The British Friends Of The Jaffa Institute. Mr Harvey Soning is connected with Youth Aliyah – Child Rescue, he is also a trustee of The Jewish Community Secondary School Trust.
What is the exact affiliation between Meller, Soning and Israel is hard for me to determine, but the fact that British press kept these obvious facts under the carpet is impossible to deny. You ask yourself why? I better admit that I am way more concerned about the state of British press than the gross misconduct of a few disgusting millionaires.
Here is a little task for your imagination. You should ask yourself who or what kind of body could benefit from such a mix of a lot of rich and powerful men, dozens of stunning hostess and a lot of booze.
Update: Seemingly the Jewish Chronicle was just slightly ahead of me, reporting that Presidents Club’s trustee Harvey Soning resigned from The Jewish Community Secondary School Trust following the current outrage. To read more: https://www.thejc.com
Update 2: “Jewish organisations have expressed their revulsion after being caught up in the exposure of sexual harassment at a high-profile annual fundraising event from which many have received donations.” https://www.thejc.com/
Update 3: The Telegraph– “Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is demanding to know why one of the party’s biggest fundraisers felt it appropriate to attend the all-male fundraising event where young women were groped and sexually harassed. Officials from the party have launched an investigation into the affair and are set to question Lord Mendelsohn over his decision to take partin the Presidents club charity fundraising dinner…A Labour Party source said: ‘Jeremy was disgusted to read the reports about this event and is extremely concerned by any connection that anyone in Labour had to it. We are looking into it.'”
