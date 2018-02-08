Posted on by michaellee2009

The Truth Perspective: Interview with Dilyana Gaytandzhieva: ‌Pentagon Biological Warfare And Arms Trafficking to Terrorists

Sott.net

This week on The Truth Perspective we will be interviewing Bulgarian investigative journalist Dilyana Gaytandzhieva. Dilyana broke the story of a CIA-run international arms smuggling ring that was using diplomatic protection to deliver weapons to ISIS and other terrorist groups in Syria. Though Dilyana’s research was printed by Bulgaria’s Trud newspaper – complete with corroborating documentation – she was fired from her job soon after being interrogated by the Bulgarian national security apparatus.

Ms. Gaytandzhieva is a seasoned journalist and war correspondent who has reported from Aleppo, Syria and from other hotspots around the world. Through her years of experience in the field she has gained first-hand knowledge of how weapons are shipped, who they were used by, and who the victims of terrorist atrocity have been.

You can read about Dilyana’s investigative journalism here:

* Leaked Documents Expose How US and Gulf Allies Send Weapons to Terrorists Under Diplomatic Cover

* Pentagon Biological Weapons Program Never Ended: US Bio-labs Around The World

* International investigation reveals US government cover-up of weapons shipments to Syrian terrorists

* Journalist reporting links between CIA and weapons sent to terror groups in Syria interrogated, then fired

