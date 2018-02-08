‌Pentagon Biological Warfare And Arms Trafficking to Terrorists

Posted on February 8, 2018 by michaellee2009

The Truth Perspective: Interview with Dilyana Gaytandzhieva: ‌Pentagon Biological Warfare And Arms Trafficking to Terrorists

Sott.net

dilyana gaytandzhieva

This week on The Truth Perspective we will be interviewing Bulgarian investigative journalist Dilyana Gaytandzhieva. Dilyana broke the story of a CIA-run international arms smuggling ring that was using diplomatic protection to deliver weapons to ISIS and other terrorist groups in Syria. Though Dilyana’s research was printed by Bulgaria’s Trud newspaper – complete with corroborating documentation – she was fired from her job soon after being interrogated by the Bulgarian national security apparatus.

Ms. Gaytandzhieva is a seasoned journalist and war correspondent who has reported from Aleppo, Syria and from other hotspots around the world. Through her years of experience in the field she has gained first-hand knowledge of how weapons are shipped, who they were used by, and who the victims of terrorist atrocity have been.

You can read about Dilyana’s investigative journalism here:

* Leaked Documents Expose How US and Gulf Allies Send Weapons to Terrorists Under Diplomatic Cover
* Pentagon Biological Weapons Program Never Ended: US Bio-labs Around The World
* International investigation reveals US government cover-up of weapons shipments to Syrian terrorists
* Journalist reporting links between CIA and weapons sent to terror groups in Syria interrogated, then fired

 

Al Qaeda, ISIL, US Congress, US Foreign Policy, USA, War on Syria, Wars for Israel

