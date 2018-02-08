BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:40 P.M.) – The Saudi Coalition attempted to advance past the strategic city of Hays on Tuesday, targeting the mountains overlooking this important area of western Yemen.

Led by the UAE-backed Southern Resistance forces, the Coalition troops attempted to capture the Hays Mountain from the Houthi fighters protecting this imperative area.

However, the assault would be short-lived, as the Houthi troops proved too strong at the Hays Mountain.

According to the official media wing of the Houthi forces, their fighters killed several Coalition fighters, while also seizing the latter’s weapons before they retreated to Hays city.

Below are the photos that the Houthi forces released from the battle:

Military Media
Military Media
Military Media
Military Media
Military Media
Military Media
Military Media
Military Media