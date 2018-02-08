Zionists Plead Any Mediation to Avoid Naval Oil Battle with Lebanon for Fear of Hezbollah Rockets

Posted on by martyrashrakat

As the Lebanese senior officials unanimously rejected the Zionist threats pertaining the utilization of the country’s seashore oil resources and reiterated readiness to confront any Israeli aggression in view of Hezbollah related vow, the enemy officials started eliminating the aggressive rhetoric, tending into approving any mediation to avoid the confrontation.

In this context, the Zionist Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz said that Tel Aviv is ready to accept any mediation to end the dispute between Lebanon and the occupation entity on the maritime border as Ynet revealed that the US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will visit Beirut soon in the context of his country’s attempts to address this thorny file.

The Zionist war minister Avigdor Lieberman had threatened Lebanon against utilizing Block 9 of its seashore oil resources for claims that it belongs to the Israeli control.

In response Hezbollah vowed it would defend Lebanon’s seashore oil resources against any Zionist aggression, threatening it would strike the Israeli oil platforms off the Palestinian seashore.

Hezbollah published flyers and a video regarding the contested marine border territory, threatening the Zionist natural gas drilling rigs with missiles; terror group’s combative words came following statements by Lebanese politicians iterating similar position, objection to construction of border fence.

Hezbollah began disseminating flyers Tuesday quoting a recent speech by Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah in which he clarified that Lebanon will not forfeit its rights for operations in its exclusive economic maritime zones.

The flyers also contained an overt threat to the occupation entity, saying, “Whoever harms gas and oil sites in Lebanese economic waters, their own sites will be harmed, and they know Lebanon is fully capable of doing so.”



A video that accompanied the flyers presented a photo of Zionist war minister Avigdor Lieberman and his recent statements regarding the “Israeli” claims of ownership of the contested area straddling the Palestinian-Lebanese maritime border.

According to “Israeli” media, not only Hezbollah raked in political capital over drilling rights in the contested area, nicknamed Block 9, but also three of Lebanon’s most senior political figures-President Michel Aoun, Prime Minister Saad Hariri and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri-made a joint statement Tuesday after a meeting in the Beirut president palace reaffirming Lebanon’s ownership of that area.





Source: News Agencies, Edited by website team

