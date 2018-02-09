Weekly report on israel’s terrorism against the State of Palestine

Posted on by michaellee2009

Weekly Report On Israeli Human Rights Violations in the Occupied Palestinian Territory

(01- 07 February 2018)

Israeli forces continue systematic crimes in the occupied Palestinian territory (oPt)

(01 – 07 February 2018)

Israeli forces continued to use excessive force in the oPt

Two Palestinian civilians were killed in peaceful protests that did not pose any threat to the Israeli soldiers’ life.

Israeli forces killed Ahmed Jarar in a crime of extra-judicial execution.

75 Palestinian civilians, including 17 children, were wounded in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

43 of them were hit with live bullets, 27 were hit with rubber bullets, and 5 were hit with tear gas canisters.

Israeli forces conducted 74 incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank and 7 similar ones into Jerusalem.

103 civilians, including 18 children and a woman, were arrested.

20 of them, including 6 children, were arrested in Jerusalem.

Two sheds for grazing sheep were demolished during Israeli forces’ military campaigns in Jenin.

Israeli warplanes targeted a training site in the southern Gaza Strip, but no casualties were reported.

15 shooting incidents targeting the Palestinian fishing boats off the Gaza Strip Shore, but no casualties were reported.

Israeli authorities continued their settlement activities in the West Bank.

An under-construction house was demolished in Nablus and 4 tents were uprooted and confiscated in Tubas.

Settlers caused damage to 5 cars and wounded 2 Palestinian civilians.

Israeli authorities continued to create a Jewish majority in occupied East Jerusalem.

A house was demolished in Silwan village and classrooms in Abu Nawar Bedouin Community.

Israeli forces turned the West Bank into cantons and continued to impose the illegal closure on the Gaza Strip for the 11 th consecutive year.

Dozens of temporary checkpoints were established in the West Bank and others were re-established to obstruct the movement of Palestinian civilians.

6 Palestinian civilians, including 4 children, were arrested at the checkpoints in the West Bank.

Summary

Israeli violations of international law and international humanitarian law in the oPt continued during the reporting period (01 – 07 February 2018).

Shooting:

During the reporting period, Israeli forces killed 3 Palestinians in the West Bank; 2 of them were killed in peaceful protests while the third was killed in a new crime of extra-judicial execution. The Israeli forces also wounded 75 Palestinian civilians, including 17 children, in the West Bank and Gaza Strip. Forty three of them were hit with live bullets, 27 were hit with rubber bullets and 5 were hit with tear gas canisters In the Gaza Strip as well, the Israeli forces continued to chase Palestinian fishermen in the Gaza Sea, target border areas and carry out airstrikes against military sites belonging to the Palestinian Armed Groups.

In the West Bank, in a peaceful protest that did not pose any threat to the soldiers’ life, on Saturday, 03 February 2018, Israeli forces killed an 18-year-old Palestinian civilian and wounded 7 others, including 4 children. This happened when Israeli forces moved into Burqin village, west of Jenin, as part of their on-going military operation, which started on 18 January 2018, to search for Ahmed Naser Jarar (22). Ahmed is accused of killing an Israeli Rabbi on 09 January 2018 near “Hafat Gilead” settlement, southwest of Nablus. During the aforementioned operation, the Israeli forces demolished 2 sheds built of tin plates and bricks on an area of 260 square meters and used for grazing sheep. Those 2 sheds belonged to Mustafa and Hasan ‘Atiq.

On Tuesday, 06 February 2018, in a peaceful protest that did not pose any threat to the soldiers’ life, Israeli forces killed a Palestinian civilian in Nablus and wounded 19 others, including 5 children. Ten of them were hit with live bullets, 8 civilians were hit with rubber bullets, and one civilian was hit with a tear gas canister to the face. Doctors in the city hospitals classified the injuries of 4 civilians as serious. This crime was committed when the SIraeli forces moved into the city and surrounded houses belonging to ‘Asif Family ro arrest ‘Abdel Karim ‘Aasi (19) who is accused of killing Rabbi Itmar Bin Gal near “Arayel” settlement, north of Salfit, on 05 February 2018. Meanwhile, dozens of Palestinian youngsters and children gathered to throw stones and empty bottles at the soldiers. The clashes continued until the early dawn.

In a new crime of extra-judicial execution, on Tuesday early morning, 06 February 2018, Israeli forces killed Ahmed Jarar after surrounding an abandoned building where he was fortified in al-Yamoun village, west of Jenin, north of the occupied West Bank. PCHR’s investigations and official statements by Israeli leaders and security services indicate presence of the elements of extra-judicial execution crime. Israeli forces accused Ahmed of killing Rabbi Raziel Shevah near “Havat Gilad” settlement outpost, west of Nablus on 09 January 2018, was killed. Since 18 January 2018, Jenin, its refugee camp and villages were exposed to Israeli wide-scale military campaigns to search for Ahmed Jarar.

On 02 February 2018, two Palestinian civilians were hit with live bullets when Israeli forces moved into al-Murihah village, west of Ya’bud, southwest of Jenin, to disperse a disputd between two Palestinian young men. Thus, the soldiers randomly opened fire at those present in the scene.

On 05 February 2018, a Palestinian child was hit with a bullet to the thigh when Israeli forces moved into Burqin village, west of Jenin, and a number of Palestinian children and youngsters gathered to throw stones and empty bottles at the soldiers.

On 06 February 2018, a 22-year-old Palestinian was hit with a rubber bullet to the right leg when the Israeli forces moved into Qalqiliyah amidst Israeli random firing of rubber- bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters.

During the reporting period, the West Bank witnessed protests against the U.S. President’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and move the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem. During the protests, the Israeli forces used force against the protesters, and the shooting to disperse the protests resulted in the injury of 30 civilians, including 7 children. Twenty were hit with live bullets, 8 were hit with rubber bullets and one was directly hit with a tear gas canister to the body.

In the Gaza Strip, the border areas with Israel witnessed protests against the U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and move the U.S. Embassy to it. During the protests, the Israeli forces used force against the protestors. Due to opening fire to disperse the protests, 15 Palestinian civilians were wounded, including 3 children. Thirteen civilians were hit with live bullets, one directly with a tear gas canister and one with a rubber-coated metal bullet.

As part of targeting fishermen in the sea, PCHR monitored that the Israeli forces escalated their attacks against fishermen in the Gaza Sea, indicating to the ongoing Israeli policy of targeting their livelihoods. During the reporting period, Israeli gunboats chased Palestinian fishing boats and opened fire at them in 15 shooting incidents, including 10 in Western Soudaniyah Area, west of Jabalia, 4 shooting incidents northwest of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, and one incident off Deir al-Balah Shore in the central Gaza Strip.

As part of airstrikes, on 02 February 2018, Israeli warplanes launched 4 missiles at a training site belonging to al-Qassam Brigades of Hamas Movement, northwest of Rafah City in the southern Gaza Strip. As a result, the site sustained lot of damage, but no casualties were reported.

Incursions:

During the reporting period, Israeli forces conducted at least 74 military incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank while they conducted 7 incursions into Jerusalem and its suburbs. During those incursions, Israeli forces arrested at least 74 Palestinians, including 12 children and a woman, in the West Bank. Twenty of them, including 6 children, were arrested in Jerusalem and its suburbs. Those incursions happened in light of the cold weather as the Israeli soldiers forced children, women and elderly people to stay outside their houses for hours or locked families in one room preventing them to move in addition to other acts of harassment and use of police dogs in house raids. During the reporting period, PCHR’s fieldworkers documented that Israeli forces raided a house in al-Kafir village, southeast of Jenin, and a police dog attacked a civilian and his wife.

Efforts to Create A Jewish Majority in occupied East Jerusalem:

As part of demolitions in favour of the settlement projects, On 04 February 2018, Israeli bulldozers demolished a building consists of 2 rooms used as a primary school by Abu Nawar Bedouin Community residents near “Ma’aleh Adumim” settlement established in al-‘Izariyia village lands, east of the city. It should be noted that around 27 students were studying in the demolished school. it should be noted that Abu Nawar Community is located in area classified A1, which is in the envy of Israeli forces to seize considering it a strategic area that connects the northern and southern West Bank and that’s why it is Geopolitically vital.

On 07 February 2018, Israeli bulldozers demolioshed a house belonging to the family of ‘Ali Mahmoud Hmeidat in ‘Ein al-Lawzeh neighbourhood in Silwan village, south of Jerusalem’s Old City, under the pretext of non-licensing. The house was built in 2006 on an area of 140 square meters and comprised of 3 rooms, living room, kitchen and bathrooms. The abovementioned civilian, his wife and 6 children lived in the house.

Settlement Activities, Demolitions, and Settlers’ Attacks against Palestinian civilians and their Property:

As part of house demolitions, on 01 February 2018, Israeli forces demolished in al-Hemarah Area, east of Beit Dajen village, east of Nablus, an under-construction house comprised of one floor and built on an area of 100 square meters under the pretext of non-licensing. The house belongs to Diyab Hussain ‘Ali Rajeh, from Balatah Camp, east of Nablus.

On 05 February 2018, Israeli forces leveled and confiscated a 500–meter water pipeline, which feeds 100 dunums planted with watermelon in ‘Ain al-Sakout area in the Northern Jordan Valley, east of Tubas. On the same day, Israeli forces uprooted and confiscated 4 tents for grazing sheep and 20 fodders in the Kherbet Um al-Jamal area near the abovementioned area.

As part of siraeli settlers’ attacks against Palestintina civilians and their property, on 01 February 2018, a group of Israeli settlers from “Yitzhar” Settlement established in the northern side of ‘Oreef village lands, south of Nablus, placed rocks on a road connecting between ‘Oreef and ‘Asirah al-Qabaliyia villages. The Israeli settlers also set ambushes for Palestinians between olive trees to throw stones at their vehicles. As a result, ‘Abdel Rahman Shahada’s car sustained damage.

On 03 February 2018, a group of Israeli settlers from “Beit Ayin” settlement established on Palestinian civilians lands, northwest of Beit Ummer, north of Hebron, attacked a number of farmers with stones in their lands in Khelit al-Kutlah area and insulted them. They also attacked shepherds in the vicinity of Qawawis village, east of Yata, south of Hebron, with stones. As a result, the farmers and shepherds were forced to leave both areas.

On 05 February 2018, following the killing of an Israeli settler near “Arail” settlement in Salfit, dozens of Israeli settlers gathered along Hawarah-Za’tarah Streets and “Yitzhar” bypass road, south of Nablus. The Israeli settlers carried out riots in the area and threw stones at Palestinian civilians’ vehicles. As a result, the windshield of a car belonging to Khaled Khandaqji (55), who was driving back from Nablus, sustained damage.

On the same day, Israeli settlers threw stones at Palestinian civilians’ vehicles. As a result, a stone hit a vehicle carrying 3 Palestinian civilians from Balatah Camp, east of Nablus. One of the passengers was hit with a stone to the head and then taken via an Israeli ambulance to Benslon Hospital in Israel.

On 06 February 2018, a group of Israeli settlers gathered in the vicinity of Hawarah checkpoint, south of Nablus. They also threw stones at Palestinian civilians’ vehicles. As a result, a car’s windshield belonging to Bassam Mahmoud ‘As’ous was broken.

.

Details

Incursions into Palestinian Areas, and Attacks on Palestinian Civilians and Property in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip

Thursday, 01 February 2018

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into Tal village, southwest of Nablus. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested 7 civilians namely Emad Mustafa Ahmed al-Riahan (27), Ahmed Yusuf Ibrahim Ramadan (20), Hehad Ibrahim Ahmed Eshtiah (25), Hamed Ibrahim ‘Awad Ramadan (24), Ahmed Ibrahim ‘Othman Ramadan (26), Qasem Yusuf Ibrahim Ramadan (26), and Jihad Hassan al-Hendi (27).

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into Jenin refugee camp, west of Jenin. They raided and searched a house belonging to Jamal Abdul Salam Abu al-Haija and then arrested his son Emad (25) and his friend Osama Wasfi Qabha (22), who was visiting Emad along with his mother.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Qabatiyah village, southeast of Jenin. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested 4 civilians namely Mohammed Taha Zakarneh (23), Wa’el Omer al-Sahow (22), Mo’atasem Hasan Abu Ja’far (24) and Rabi’e Husam Zakarneh (23).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Qalqiliyah. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Anas Sa’ed Ahmed Darwish (17) and Mo’ath Sa’ed Shalash (18).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into ‘Azzoun village, east of Qalqiliyah. They raided and searched several houses after which they arrested Mohammed ‘Adel Shabitah (24) and Mohammed Faisal Mohammed Saleem (26).

At approximately 05:00, Israeli gunboats stationed off al-Sudaniyah Shore in the northern Gaza Strip, sporadically opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 4 nautical miles and chased them. The Israeli forces recurred the shooting at approximately 07:30 on the same day and pumped seawater towards the fishing boats. This continued until approximately 09:30, forcing the fishermen to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage to the boats was reported.

At approximately 10:30, Israeli gunboats stationed off Deir al-Balah shore in the central Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (4) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Dura, Ethna, al-Thaheriyah and al-Mawreq villages in Hebron.

Friday, 02 February 2018

At approximately 06:50, Israeli gunboats stationed off al-Sudaniyah Shore in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 4 nautical miles and chased them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

At approximately 14:00, following a quarrel between two Palestinian young men in the centre of al-Mariha village, west of Ya’bud village, southwest of Jenin, Israeli forces moved into the village to blatantly end the quarrel. The soldier randomly opened fire in the area. As a result, 2 civilians were wounded and taken to Dr. Khalil Suleiman Hospital in Jenin to receive medical treatment. Doctors classified their injuries as moderate. The wounded civilians were identified as:

Majed Khalid Hamdouni (26), was hit with a live bullet to the left thigh, causing him bone laceration; and Nader Ahmed Fares Hamdouni (36), was hit with a live bullet to the right thigh.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (3) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Beit Ummer, Sa’ir, and Bani Na’im villages in Hebron.

Saturday 03 February 2018:

At approximately 12:20, Israeli warplanes launched 4 missiles at a military training site belonging to al-Qassam Brigades, the Military Armed Wing of Hamas Movement, northwest of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. The airstrike caused severe damage to the site, but no casualties were reported.

At approximately 04:00, Israeli forces moved into Burqin village, west of Jenin. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested 4 civilians, including 3 brothers, namely Mabrouk (39), Mubarak (48), and Mustafa ‘Antar Jarrar (30), and Ibrhim Ahmed ‘Obaidi (35).

At approximately 04:30, Israeli forces accompanied with police dogs and a bulldozer moved into al-Kafir village, southeast of Jenin. They raided and searched several houses after breaking the outside doors and topping the roofs. They then surrounded a house belonging to Walid Theeb al-Rashid and ordered the family members to get out of the house and turn themselves in. After getting out of the house, the Israeli soldiers locked the family members in the first floor of a house belonging to Noor Eden Rawhi Rashed ‘Awad, who rents the house from Khalid Ersheid. The soldiers then fired shells from shoulder-launched weapons at a cave and blew it up. They then fired several shells at doors of old houses’ stores near the abovementioned house and blew them up. The Israeli forces then called out via loudspeakers for Ahmed Nasser Jarrar to come out and turn himself in. The operation continued until approximately 09:30, on the same day. The Israeli forces also arrested Theeb (50) and Qa’aqa’a Walid Theeb Rashed (48). Noor Eden Rawhi Rashed ‘Awad (47) said to PCHR’s fieldworker that:

“I woke up when a dog was biting my right hand while another dog was biting the left hand and leg of my wife Samaher Fayeq Salim Abu al-Wafa (3, who started to bleed, so I asked the soldiers to offer her first aid, but they refused. I called my wife’s brother Eyad Abu al-Wafa, who was living in ‘Aqaba village nearby. Eyad then called the PRCS in Tubas and they then sent an ambulance. However, the Israeli forces denied the ambulance access to the area to offer us first aid. I begged the soldiers several times to offer my wife first aid. At approximately 07:30, the soldiers offered my wife first aid. At approximately 09:30, we were transferred to Tubas Turkish Hospital in Tubas where we received the needed medical treatment.”

At approximately 06:55, Israeli gunboats stationed off al-Wahah Shore in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 4 nautical miles and chased them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

At approximately 10:15, Israeli gunboats stationed off al-Wahah Shore in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 4 nautical miles and chased them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

In a new crime of excessive use of lethal force, on Saturday, 03 February 2018, Israeli forces killed an 18-year-old Palestinian civilian and wounded 7 others, including 4 children. This happened when Israeli forces moved into Burqin village, west of Jenin, as part of their ongoing military operation, which started on 18 January 2018, to search for Ahmed Naser Jarar (22). Ahmed is accused of killing an Israeli Rabbi on 09 January 2018 near “Hafat Gilead” settlement, southwest of Nablus.

According to investigations conducted by the Palestinian Center for Human Rights (PCHR) and eyewitnesses’ accounts, at approximately 14:25 on Saturday, 03 February 2018, Israeli forces accompanied with military vehicles and 2 bulldozers and backed by a drone moved into the Eastern neighborhood in Burqin village, west of Jenin. The Israeli forces surrounded many houses belonging to ‘Ateeq family and Jarrar family archeological palace in order to arrest Ahmed Naser Jarrar, who was accused of killing an Israeli Rabbi on 09 January 2018 near “Hafat Gilead” settlement, southwest of Nablus. The Israeli forces topped civilians’ houses roofs and heavily fired sound bombs and explosives. They shouted via loudspeakers: “Ahmed, Surrender yourself or we will demolish each house in the neighborhood.” Meanwhile, two Israeli bulldozers started demolishing two 260-square-meter sheds built of tin plates and bricks and used for breeding livestock. The two sheds belong to Mostafa Abed al-Rahman ‘Ateeq and his brother Hasan. During the operation, dozens of Palestinian youngsters and children gathered in the neighborhood and in al-Hadaf area adjacent to the southeastern side of Burqin village to throw stones and empty bottles at the Israeli soldiers, who immediately opened fire at them. As a result, 8 civilians, including 4 children, were wounded. Among them was Ahmed Sameer Mahmoud ‘Obaid (18), who was hit with a bullet to the head. Ahmed was then taken to al-Razi Hospital, where he was admitted to the Operation Room (OR). However, Doctors failed to save his life and pronounced his death at approximately 22:10 on the same day. Doctors at the hospital added that the bullet lodged in Ahmed’s brain. Before the Israeli forces withdrew, they arrested the brothers ‘Afif (35) and Majdi Mustafa Abdul Rahman ‘Atiq (28).

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (3) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Halhoul and Yatta in Hebron; and Howarah village, south of Nablus.

Sunday, 04 February 2018:

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into Bethlehem and stationed on al-Saf Street in the center of the city. They raided and searched a house belonging to Baha’a Eden Mohammed ‘Ezzat (20) and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Nahalin village, west of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohammed No’man Yaseen (19) and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Aroub refugee camp and stationed near Abu Sham’ah Shops for Mineral Oil. They raided and searched a house belonging to Salah ‘Ali al-Titi (50). The soldiers later withdrew from the house and no arrests were reported. Meanwhile, another Israeli force raided and searched a house belonging to Samed Mohammed Jawabrah (18) and then handed him a summons to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Service in “Gush Etzion” settlement complex, south of Bethlehem.

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into Beit Fajjar village, south of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to ‘Ali ‘Essa Taqatqa (15) and then arrested him.

At approximately 04:30, Israeli forces moved into Burqin Valley village, west of Jenin. They raided and searched a number of houses belonging to Jarrar family and then arrested Saleh Jarir Jarrar (22).

At approximately 07:25, Israeli gunboats stationed off al-Wahah Shore in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 4 nautical miles and chased them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

At approximately 16:30, Israeli forces moved into Ya’bud village, southwest of Jenin. They raided and searched a house belonging to Shu’a’a Walid Abu Baker (20) in the western neighbourhood of the village. They then arrested him and confiscated a motor bicycle.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (4) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: al-Shoyoukh, Surif villages and Ras al-Jourah area in Hebron; Marada village, north of Salfit.

Monday, 05 February 2018

At approximately 00:30, Israeli forces moved into Qalqiliyah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohammed Abdul Karim Yasin (22) and then arrested him.

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into Beit Fajjar village, south of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested 3 children namely Amir Murad Taqatqa (14), ‘Amer Khalid Taqatqa (15) and ‘Ali Hamzah Deriyah (15).

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into Surif village, west of Hebron and stationed in al-Matinah area. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ibrahim ‘Ali Ghuneimat. They locked the family members in one room and then arrested Ibrahim’s sons Muneeb (19) and Fadi (21).

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into Kafer Ra’ie village, southwest of Jenin. They raided and searched a house belonging to Jamal Mohammed Muneeb “Sheikh Ibrahim” (30) near Abu Dhar al-Ghifari Mosque in the center of the city and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Aroub refugee camp, north of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Nader ‘Ali ‘Ouweisat (18) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into al-Hawouz area. They raided and searched a house belonging to Saif Mahmoud Abu Zenah (22) and then arrested him.

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into Ramallah and stationed in al-Tirah neighborhood. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ahmed Majdi al-‘Arabid (28), a newscaster at al-Hurriyah Radio Station. The soldiers locked the family members in one room and confiscated their cell phones. Suddenly, a soldier heavily beat Ahmed’s brother Sami al-‘Arabid and handcuffed him. The soldiers then thoroughly searched the house for half an hour and then arrested Ahmed before they withdrew from the house.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Betunia village, west of Ramallah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Jamil Khalid Dars (26) and then arrested him.

At approximately 04:30, Israeli forces moved into Bil’in village, west of Ramallah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Yasin Shahran Yasin (22) and Mohammed Eyad Barnat (19).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Deir Abu Mash’al village, northwest of Ramallah and stationed in the center of the village. They raided and searched a house belonging to Sharhabil ‘Awad al-Khatib (25) and then arrested him

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into al-Jalazoun refugee camp, north of Ramallah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Medhat Hasan Abu Sharifah (21) and then arrested him.

At approximately 06:00, Israeli gunboats stationed off al-Sudaniyah Shore in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 5 nautical miles and chased them. The shooting recurred at approximately 08:45 on the same day. The attack continued until approximately 09:30. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

At approximately 11:45, a group of Israeli undercover agents “Mosta’rebeen” dressed like Palestinian civilians sneaked into Jaffa Street, west of Jenin, traveling in a civilian car witha Palestinian registration plate. The settlers stopped a taxi and forced the driver ‘Ammar Yahiya al-Shalaby (43), from Barqin village, west of the city, to step out at gunpoint. They then forced him to get in their car and took him to Salem military camp, west of the city.

At approximately 18:00, a group of Israeli undercover agents “Mosta’rebeen” dressed like Palestinian civilians sneaked into Mawal Park on al-Naserah Street, north of Jenin, in a civilian mini bus with a Palestinian registration plate. The bus stopped in front of the park and a number of Israeli soldiers stepped out of it and raided the park. They then arrested Naji ‘Aahed Jarrar (40) and left the area. Half an hour later, Naji’s brother Fou’ad (48) arrived at the park to see what was going on. The park administration was surprised when the same bus came back to arrest Fou’ad. Following that, several military vehicles moved into the area and covered the withdrawal of the special units from the area after arresting the abovementioned brothers.

At approximately 19:00, Israeli forces moved into Burqin village, west of Jenin. They surrounded Jothour building in the eastern neighborhood of the village, in order to arrest Ahmed Nasser Jarrar. The soldiers topped roofs of several houses in the neighborhood. After that, dozens of Palestinian youngsters gathered in the area and threw stones and empty bottles at the Israeli soldiers, who opened fire at them. As a result, a 17-year-old child sustained a live bullet wound to the thigh. He was taken to Khalil Suleiman Hospital in Jenin to receive medical treatment. Doctors classified his injury as moderate.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (4) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Emrish village and Khelat al-Mayyah area in Hebron; Qafin village, Noor Shams refugee camp in Tulkarm.

Tuesday, 06 February 2018

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into al-Maghir village, northeast of Ramallah. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested 3 civilians, including a child, namely ‘Amer ‘Aasi Abu ‘Alia (18), Baha’a Osamah Abu ‘Alia (19), and Mohammed Nidal Abu ‘Alia (17).

At approximately 01:20, Israeli forces moved into Qalqiliyah amidst firing metal bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested 3 civilians, including a child, namely Khalid FA’eq Hassan (21), Mohammed Jamil Qar’an (21), and Abdul Fattah Nezar Hejazi (15). Moreover, a civilian sustained a metal bullet wound to the right leg.

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into Kafer Qalil village, east of Nablus. They raided and searched a house belonging to ‘Odai Nasser al-Qani (18) and then arrested him.

At approximately 01:45, Israeli forces moved into Deir Estia village, northwest of Salfit. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested 4 civilians, including 2 children, namely Ahmed Husni Hasan Mansour (17), Yusuf ‘Othman Thiab (17), Mohammed Radi Mufeed Sheikh Abdullah (21) and Montaser Mohammed al-Qaisi (25).

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Beit Furik village, east of Nablus. They raided and searched a houses belonging to Saddam Mahmoud Hanani (24) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Beit Dajan village, east of Nablus. They raided and searched a house belonging to Noor Eden Wadah Hanani (20) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Selah al-Harethiyah village, west of Jenin. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested Mo’en Yahiya Mousa Tahayneh (24), Ibrahim Mousa Khalil Tahayneh (37) and Mahmoud Mousa Abu Shaqrah (54).

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into Tulkarm. They raided and searched an apartment located behind al-Quds Open University buildings. The Israeli forces then arrested Soheib Salem Ahmed Abu Sa’adah (21) and Khaldi Mustafa Kamal Khadanqaji (25), both from ‘Alar village.

At approximately 08:30, Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, opened fire at Palestinian shepherds, east of Gaza Valley (Juhor al-Deek) near the eastern borders of the village. As a result, the shepherds were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but no casualties were reported.

At approximately 09:50, Israeli gunboat stationed off al-Sudaniyah Shore in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 5 nautical miles. The Israeli gunboat also chased the fishing boats and pumped seawater towards them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

At approximately 13:00, Israeli gunboat stationed off al-Sudaniyah shore in the northern Gaza Strip, sporadically opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 5 nautical miles, fired 5 shells in their vicinity and chased them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

In Excessive use of lethal force, Israeli forces killed a Palestinian civilian in Nablus and wounded 19 others, including 5 children. Doctors in the city hospitals, where the wounded persons were referred, classified the injuries of 4 of them as serious.

According to PCHR’s investigations and eyewitnesses’ accounts, at approximately 19:30 on Tuesday, 06 February 2018, Israeli forces moved into Nablus and stationed on “Baker” Street, and Khelat al-Eman in the Northern Mountain. They surrounded several houses belonging to al-‘Aasi Family to arrest Abdul Karim ‘Adel ‘Aasi (19), who is accused of killing the Rabbi Itamar Ben-Gal near “Ariel” settlement, north of Salfit, on 05 February 2018. Meanwhile, dozens of Palestinian children and youngsters gathered to throw stones and empty bottles at the Israeli forces. Clashes continued until the early dawn. As a result, Khalid Walid Jamil Tayeh (22) was killed after being hit with a live bullet to the chest. He was transferred to An-Najah National University Hospital near the scene and then admitted to the Operation Room (OR). However, Doctors failed to save him and pronounced his death while he was under surgery. Moreover, and due to the clashes, 19 other civilians, including 5 children, were wounded. Ten of them were hit with live bullets, 8 civilians were hit with rubber bullets, and one civilian was hit with a tear gas canister to the face. Doctors in the city hospitals classified the injuries of 4 civilians as serious. Before withdrawing from the city, the Israeli forces arrested 7 civilians namely Abdul Rahman Sbaih al-Tubasi, Nayef Mahmoud al-Tubasi, Eyad Mohammed al-Tubasi, Bara’a Samir al-Tubasi, Yusuf Shalhoub, Hani Khalfah, and Karim Abu Salheh.

At approximately 19:40, Israeli gunboats stationed off al-Sudaniyah shore in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 5 nautical miles and chased them. As a result, the fishermen were forces to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (3) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Dura, al-Thaheriyah village, and al-Fawar refugee camp in Hebron.

Wednesday, 07 February 2018:

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into Silwad village, northeast of Ramallah. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested 3 civilians namely Soheib Ayman Hamed (20), Abdul Hamid Moneer Hamad (22) and Qusai Mahmoud Hamed (22).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Beit Fajjar village, south of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ehsan Khalid Taqatqa (32) and then arrested him.

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into Ya’bud village, southwest of Jenin. They raided and searched a house belonging to Saher Mohammed Rashid Abu Baker (18) and then arrested him.

At approximately 01:45, Israeli forces moved into al-Laban al-Shawrqiyah village, south of Nablus. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested 4 civilians namely Abdullah Ghassan Hasan Daraghmeh (22), his brother Ahmed (25), Mohanned Ghaleb Abdul Rahman ‘Ouwais (33) and Mohammed Khader Ismail ‘Ouwais (22).

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Bethlehem and stationed on al-Saf Street in the center of the city. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Tha’er Khader Masalmeh (29) and Nidal Ibrahim Abu ‘Aahour (42).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Shuweikah Suburb, east of Tulkarm. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohammed Abdul Qader Saleh A’mar (45) and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into Jalboun village, northeast of Jenin. They raided and searched a house belonging to ‘Ali Mohammed Abu al-Rab (29) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Aroub refugee camp, north of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Eyad Redwan al-Titi (24) and then confiscated a laptop, but no arrests were reported.

At approximately 02:45, Israeli forces moved into Kufor Thuluth village, east of Qalqiliyah. They raided and searched a house belonging to ‘Oudah Jihad Yusuf ‘Oudah (30) and then arrested him. It should be noted that ‘Oudah is an officer at the Palestinian National Security Forces. The Israeli forces also arrested Noha Abdullah Shawahneh (52) after her husband, her son Abdul Karim Shawahneh and she were summoned to refer to the Israeli police station in “Ariel” settlement. At the end of investigation in late hour, Noha’s husband and son were released while she was kept under arrest. Noha’s trial will be on 08 February 2018, in Salem military camp, west of Jenin. It should be noted that the abovementioned civilian is the mother of prisoners Sharhabil and ‘Orwah Taher Shawahneh in the Israeli jails.

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Ezzah refugee camp, north of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ahmed Fou’ad al-Barbari (37) and then arrested him. The soldiers also beat his family members causing those wounds and bruises. The family members were transferred to Beit Jala Hospital to receive medical treatment. The wounded civilians were identified as Manal ‘Essa al-Barbari (34), Akram Rezeq al-Barbari (41), Nidal Fou’ad al-Barbari (24) and ‘Essa Mahmoud al-Barbari (59).

At approximately 04:10, Israeli gunboats stationed off al-Sudaniyah shore in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 5 nautical miles and chased them. The shooting recurred at approximately 06:20 on the same day and continued until approximately 08:35. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

At approximately 19:00, Israeli forces moved into Khelet Nufal in Qalqiliyah. They raided and searched a supermarket in the abovementioned site and then arrested 3 children. The arrestees were identified as Abdul Rahman Montaser ‘Amer (12), M’oath Kefah Abdul Hadi (11), and Yusuf Jamal ‘Amer (10).

At approximately 19:40, Israeli gunboats stationed off al-Wahah Shore in the northern Gaza Strip, sporadically opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles and chased them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (3) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: al-‘Aroub refugee camp and Beit ‘Awa village in Hebron; and Deir Sharaf village, northwest of Nablus.

Use of Force against Demonstrations in Protest against the U.S. President’s Decision to Recognize Jerusalem as the Capital of Israel:

Upon calls for demonstrations protesting against the U.S. President Donald Trump’s Presidential Decree to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and move the U.S. Embassy to it, Palestinian civilians organized protests against the decision throughout the West Bank and Gaza Strip. As a result, 21 civilians, including 9 children, were wounded. (This number does not include the number of those wounded during the incursions into the West Bank.) It should be mentioned that PCHR keeps the names of wounded persons for fear of arresting them. The demonstrations were as follows:

West Bank:

At approximately 12:00 on Friday, 02 February 2018, dozens of Palestinian children and young men gathered at the northern entrance to al-Birah city. They threw stones and empty bottles at Israeli soldiers stationed at “al-Mahkamah” checkpoint established near “Beit Eil” settlement, north of the city. The soldiers fired live bullets, rubber-coated metal bullet, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, 6 civilians, including 3 children, were hit with rubber bullets to their lower limbs.

Following the Friday prayer, dozens of Palestinian civilians and International and Israeli human rights defenders organized protests in in Bil’in and Ni’lin villages, west of Ramallah; al-Nabi Saleh and the al-Mazra’ah al-Gharbiyah villages, northwest of Ramallah, against the annexation wall and settlement activities . Israeli forces used force to disperse the protestors firing live and metal bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters. They also chased the protestors into olive fields and between the houses. As a result, 3 civilians were wounded. One of them was hit with a tear gas canister to the head, and the second was hit with a live bullet to the right hand that penetrated his waste and was transferred to Palestine Medical Complex in Ramallah to receive medical treatment. Doctors classified his injury as moderate. Moreover, the third civilian was hit a tear gas canister to the chest.

Following the same Friday prayer, dozens of Palestinian civilians protested in the vicinity of Howarah checkpoint at the southern entrance to Nablus. They set fire to tires, put barricades on the street leading to the checkpoint, and threw stones and empty bottles at the Israeli soldiers. The soldiers fired live and rubber bullets and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, 5 civilians, including 3 children, were hit with rubber bullets. They were transferred to Rafidiya Governmental hospital in Nablus to receive medical treatment. Doctors classified their injuries as moderate.

Around the same time, dozens of Palestinian civilians protested at the main entrance to Beta village, branching from Nablus- Ramallah Street, south of Nablus. They threw stones at the Israeli soldiers stationed at the village entrance. The soldiers fired live and metal bullets and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, a 25-year-old civilian sustained a live bullet wound to the right leg. The Israeli forces then arrested ‘Ala’a Zedan Duweikat (20).

At approximately 16:00 on the same Friday, a group of Palestinian civilians protested near the northern entrance to Qalqiliyah. They threw stones at Israeli soldiers stationed at the abovementioned entrance. The soldiers fired rubber bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, a 20-year-old civilian from Qalqiliyah was hit with a tear gas canister to the right foot.

Gaza Strip:

At approximately 13:00 on Friday, 02 February 2018, dozens of Palestinian civilians gathered near the border fence between Israel and the Gaza Strip, east of Khuza’ah and ‘Abasan al-Kabirah and al-Jadidah villages and al-Sarij area, east of al-Qararah, east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, in protest against the U.S President Donald Trump’s declaration of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. The clashes continued in the area for hours during which the Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence and sporadically fired live bullets and tear gas canisters. As a result, a 16-year-old civilian sustained a live bullet wound to the lower pelvis. He was transferred to Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis to receive medical treatment. Doctors classified his injury as moderate.

At approximately 13:30 on the same Friday, dozens of Palestinian youngsters made their way to the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel in the northern Gaza Strip. The youngsters approached the security fence and threw stones at Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence. The soldiers stationed in military watchtowers and in their vicinity at Beit Hanoun “Erez” crossing, northwest of Beit Hanoun village, north of Buret Abu Samrah, north of the abovementioned village, and stationed in the east of the Islamic Cemetery, east of Jabalia, fired live bullets, rubber- coated metal bullets and tear gas canisters at the protestors. As a result, 9 civilians, including a child, were wounded. Eight of them were hit with live bullets and one civilian was hit with a rubber bullet to the right eye. The wounded civilians were transferred by ambulances belonging to PRCS to the Indonesian Hospital to receive medical treatment. Doctors there classified their injuries as moderate.

Around the same day, dozens of Palestinian civilians gathered in the vicinity of al-Sheja’eya neighborhood intersection, east of Gaza city and then headed to the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel (near former Nahel Oz). The protestors threw stones at Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence. The soldiers fired live bullets, rubber-coated metal bullet and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, 5 civilians, including a child, were wounded. Four of them were hit with live bullets and one civilian was hit with a tear gas canister. They were transferred to al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City to receive medical treatment.

Extra-judicial Execution:

In new crime of extra-judicial execution, on Tuesday early morning, 06 February 2018, Israeli forces killed Ahmed Jarar after surrounding an abandoned building where he was fortified in al-Yamoun village, west of Jenin, north of the occupied West Bank.

According to investigations conducted by the Palestinian Center for Human Rights (PCHR), at approximately 04:00 on Tuesday, 06 February 2018, large force of Israeli soldiers accompanied with a bulldozer and backed by a drone and helicopter, moved into al-Yamoun village, west of Jenin. They stationed in the northwestern side of the village and surrounded an abandoned 4-storey building belonging to a person living abroad and formerly used as an office for the Palestinian National Security Forces. Following that, explosions and heavy shooting were heard in the area. At approximately 05:00, the bulldozer started demolishing a 20-square-meter warehouse belonging to the same building. At approximately 07:00, the Israeli media started spreading news that Ahmed Naser Khaled Jarar (22), who was accused by Israeli forces of killing Rabbi Raziel Shevah near “Havat Gilad” settlement outpost, west of Nablus on 09 January 2018, was killed. Since 18 January 2018, Jenin, its refugee camp and villages were exposed to Israeli wide-scale military campaigns to search for Ahmed Jarar. On the same 18 January, Israeli forces killed his cousin Ahmed Isma’il Jarar (31) and on 03 February 2018 killed Ahmed Samir ‘Obeid (18).

PCHR’s investigations and official statements by Israeli leaders and security services indicate presence of the elements of extra-judicial execution crime. After the operation ended, Avigdor Lieberman, Israeli Minister of Defense, tweeted: “The score has been settled.” He added he congratulates Netanyahu and the Israeli forces for assassinating Ahmed Jarar and hopes they will soon get to the murderer of Rabbi Itamar Ben Gal as well, who was killed in Salfit attack yesterday. Shin Bet Security Service issued a statement: “following complex intelligence and operational efforts which started after the killing of Rabbi Raziel Shevah, and today dawn during a joint operation between the Shin Bet, Israeli forces, and the Yamam counter-terrorism unit of the Israeli Border Police, Ahmed Naser Jarar from Jenin was assassinated.” the Shin Bet added, ” while attempting to arrest him, the wanted came out of the building, where he was fortified in al-Yamoun village, armed with an M-16 and a bag full of explosives.” The statement has not mentioned that Jarar opened fire at the Israeli forces, indicating that the operation aimed to kill Jarar and not to arrest him.

Continued closure of the oPt

Israel continued to impose a tight closure on the oPt, imposing severe restrictions on the movement of Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem.

Gaza Strip

Israeli forces continuously tighten the closure of the Gaza Strip and close all commercial crossings, making the Karm Abu Salem crossing the sole commercial crossing of the Gaza Strip, although it is not suitable for commercial purposes in terms of its operational capacity and distance from markets.

Israeli forces have continued to apply the policy, which is aimed to tighten the closure on all commercial crossings, by imposing total control over the flow of imports and exports.

Israeli forces have continued to impose a total ban on the delivery of raw materials to the Gaza Strip, except for very limited items and quantities. The limited quantities of raw materials allowed into Gaza do not meet the minimal needs of the civilian population of the Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces also continued to impose an almost total ban on the Gaza Strip exports, including agricultural and industrial products, except for light-weighted products such as flowers, strawberries, and spices. However, they lately allowed the exportation of some vegetables such as cucumber and tomatoes, furniture and fish.

Israel has continued to close the Beit Hanoun (Erez) crossing for the majority of Palestinian citizens from the Gaza Strip. Israel only allows the movement of a limited number of groups, with many hours of waiting in the majority of cases. Israel has continued to adopt a policy aimed at reducing the number of Palestinian patients allowed to move via the Beit Hanoun crossing to receive medical treatment in hospitals in Israel or in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. Israel also continued applying the policy of making certain civilian traveling via the crossing interviewed by the Israeli intelligence service to be questioned, blackmailed or arrested.

Movement at Beit Hanoun (“Erez”) crossing

(31 January- 06 February 2018)

Category 31 January 01 February 02 February 03 February 04 February 05 February 06 February Patients 30 15 1 – 79 38 52 Companions 25 19 1 – 66 37 46 Personal needs 32 40 9 – 38 25 43 Familiesof prisoners – – – – – 43 – Arabs fromIsrael 16 6 8 – 13 9 9 Diplomats – – – – – – – International journalists – – – – 12 – 1 International workers 30 52 5 – 12 17 28 TravelersAbroad – 1 – – – – 113 Business people 76 64 2 – 79 79 64 Business meetings – – – – – – – Security interviews 1 4 – – 8 6 7 VIPs – 1 1 – – – 1 Ambulances to Israel 1 5 1 – 6 9 5 Patients’ Companions – 6 1 – 5 8 4

Note:

On Tuesday, 06 February 2018, Israeli forces allowed one person, who works at the General Authority of Civil Affairs (GACA) and internationals to renew their permits.

On Wednesday, 31 January 2018, Israeli forces allowed 3 persons; on Thursday, 01 February 2018, 4 persons; on Sunday, 04 February 2018, 9 persons; and on Tuesday, 06 February 2018, 8 persons to return to the West Bank.

On Thursday, 01 February 2018, Israeli forces allowed 48 farmers; and on Friday, 02 February 2018, one person to attend an agricultural course.

On Monday, 05 February 2018, Israeli forces allowed one person to give his testimony before the Israeli Courts.

Israel has imposed a tightened closure on the West Bank. During the reporting period, Israeli forces imposed additional restrictions on the movement of Palestinian civilians:

Ramallah: Israeli forces established (3) checkpoints all over the city.

On Saturday, 03 February 2018, Israeli forces established 3 checkpoints at the entrance ti al-Nabi Saleh village, northwest of Ramallah, and at the entrances to ‘Ain Yabroud and Kafur Malek villages, northeast of the city.

Hebron: Israeli forces established (19) checkpoints all over the city.

On Thursday 01 February 2018, Israeli forces established 2 checkpoints at the entrance to al-‘Aroub refugee camp and at the entrance to Beit ‘Awaa village.

On Friday, 02 February 2018, 2 similar checkpoints were established at the entrance to al-Fawar refugee camp and at the entrance to al-Shayyoukh village.

On Saturday, 03 February 2018, Israeli forces established 5 checkpoints at the entrance to al-Fawar refugee camp; at the entrances to Sa’ir and Taramah villages; on al-Masafer Road, east of Yatta; and on Wad Abu Risha Road, west of Ethna village.

On Sunday, 04 February 2018, 2 similar checkpoints were established at the entrances to Beit ‘Awaa and Ethna villages.

On Monday, 05 February 2018, Israeli forces established 2 checkpoints at the southern entrance to Hebron ( al-Fahs) and at the entrance to Bani Na’iem village (Wad al-Jouz).

On Tuesday, 06 February 2018, Israeli forces established 3 checkpoints at the western entrance to Hebron (Frsh al-Hawa), at the entrance to al-‘Aroub refugee camp, and at the entrance to Sa’ir village.

On Wednesday, 3 similar checkpoints were established on Khelit al-Mai Road, east of Yatta; at the entrance to Beit Ummer village; and at the eastern entrance to Dura village.

Qalqiliyia: Israeli forces established (8) checkpoints all over the city.

On Saturday, 03 February 2018, Israeli forces established 3 checkpoints at the entrances to Hejah, ‘Azoun, and ‘Izbit al-Tabeeb villages, east of Qalqiliyia.

On Sunday, 04 February 2018, Israeli forces established 4 checkpoints at the eastern entrance to Qalqilyia (was established 2 times); at the entrance to ‘Izbit al-Tabeeb village, east of the city; and at the entrance to Jayyous village, northeast of the city.

On Monday, 05 February 2018, Israeli forces established 4 checkpoints at the eastern entrance to Qalqiliyia, at the entrance to ‘Azoun village (was established 2 times), and at the entrance to Kafur LAquf village, east of the city.

On Tuesday, 06 February 2018, Israeli forces established 2 checkpoints at the eastern entrance to Qalqilyia and at the entrance to Kafur Thulth village, east of the city.

At approximately 19:00 on Wednesday, 07 February 2018, Israeli forces established 5 checkpoints at the entrances to ‘Azoun, Sair, Jayyous, and ‘Izbit al-Tabeeb villages; and at the eastern entrance to Qalqilyia.

Salfit: Israeli forces established (7) checkpoints all over the city.

At approximately 18:30 on Sunday, 04 February 2018, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at entrance to Dersityia village, northwest of Salfit.

At approximately 18:50, a similar checkpoint was established at the northern entrance to Burqeen village, west of the city.

At approximately 12:50 on Monday, 05 February 2018, Israeli forces closed the southern entrance to Kaful Hares village, north of Salfit; the western entrance to Hares village, northwest of the city; and the northern entrance to Kafur al-Deek village, west of the city. They also established a checkpoint at the northern entrance to Dersityia village, northwest of the city.

At approximately 20:55 on Tuesday, 06 February 2018,Israeli forces established 3 checkpoints at the entrances to Dir Balout, Burqeen, and Kafur al-Deek villages, west of Salfit.

At approximately 16:00 on Wednesday, 07 February 2018, a similar checkpoint was established at “Arail” settlement square.

Tulkarm: Israeli forces established (4) checkpoints all over the city.

At approximately 12:30 on Saturday, 03 February 2018, Israeli forces stationed at ‘Inab military checkpoint, east of Tulkarm, tightened its arbitrary measures against Palestinian civilians. They searched the Palestinian civilians’ vehicles and obstructed their movement.

At approximately 19:25, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the intersection of Beir Lid village, east of the city.

At approximately 19:45 on Sunday, 04 February 2018, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the entrance to Kafur Jamal village, south of Tulkarm.

At approximately 14:50 on Monday, 05 February 2018, Israeli forces stationed at ‘Inab military checkpoint, east of Tulkarm, tightened its arbitrary measures at the checkpoint.

At approximately 01:00 on Tuesday, 06 February 2018, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the entrance to ‘Inbitah village, east of the city.

At approximately 15:45, a similar checkpoint was established at the entrance to Beit Lid village, east of the city.

Arrests at Military Checkpoints :

At approximately 14:00 on Thursday, 01 February 2018, Israeli forces stationed at Abu al-Rish military checkpoint, east of al-Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron, arrested Malek ‘Azmi al-Rajbi (16|), from the Old City. He was then taken to an investigation center in “Kiryat ‘Arba’” settlement, east of the city.

At approximately 12:20 on Saturday, 03 February 2018, Israeli forces stationed at Za’tarah checkpoint, south of Nablus, arrested Waleed Naiel Mohamed Zaid (20), and Mohamed Ahmed al-Khalili (21).

At approximately 15:00 on Saturday, Israeli forces arrested Abed al-Rahman Muhand Awdalah (14), from ‘Inbitah village, east of Tulkarm, while he was in al-Shayfat area.

At approximately 20:45 on Sunday, 04 February 2018, Israeli forces stationed at ‘Inab military checkpoint, east of Tulkarm, arrested Osaid Yousef As’ad Mizyed (16) and Nassar Osama Najeeb Nassar (14), from ‘Inbitah village, east of the city.

Efforts to Create A Jewish majority

Israeli forces escalated their attacks on Palestinian civilians and their property. They have also continued their raids on al-Aqsa Mosque and denied the Palestinians access to it:

Shooting Incidents:

At approximately 20:00 on Friday, 02 February 2018, Israeli forces accompanied with around 40 military vehicles and a truck-mounted crane moved into Abu Dis village, east of occupied Jerusalem. They moved into the village to pull a vehicle belonging to an Israeli settler after dozens of Palestinian young men surrounded it and then burned it. Meanwhile, dozens of Palestinian young men gathered and threw stones and empty bottles at the Israeli forces, who fired live bullets, rubber-coated metal bullets and sound bombs at them. As a result, 9 civilians sustained wounds. The Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) stated that its crews treated 2 civilians hit with live bullets, 6 others hit with rubber-coated metal bullets, and another one sustained tear gas canister shrapnel wounds.

On Friday, 02 February 2018, hundreds of Jerusalem and al-‘Issawiyia villages residents performed the Friday prayer at the western and main entrance to the village in protest at the Israeli policies against the village and its residents, in addition to collective punishment polices imposed on them. After they finished the prayer, the participants raised banners condemning Israeli attacks and called upon the Israeli authorities to end the collective punishment policy imposed on the village. A number of Palestinian young men threw stones at the Israeli forces stationed in the area; meanwhile, the Israeli forces chased the young men, beat them, and fired rubber-coated metal bullets, sound bombs, and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, 4 civilians were hit with rubber-coated metal bullets and then taken to hospital to receive medical treatment.

On Wednesday, 07 February 2018, a group of Palestinian young men gathered in the vicinity of “Kochav Ya’akov” settlement established in Kafur ‘Aqub village lands, north of occupied Jerusalem, and threw stones at the settlement fence. The Israeli forces then opened fire at them. As a result, Nizar Raied al-Louzi (16) was hit with 3 live bullets to the chest and thigh. He was then taken to Palestine Medical Complex in Ramallah. Due to his serious injury, he was then referred to Hadasah- ‘Ain Karem Hospital in occupied West Jerusalem.

Arrests and Incursions:

At approximately 00:00 on Thursday, 01 February 2018, Israeli forces moved into Qalendia refugee camp, north of occupied Jerusalem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ibrahim ‘Adawi (25) and then arrested him.

At approximately 19:00 on Friday, 02 February 2018, Israeli forces moved into Badou village, northwest of occupied Jerusalem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Sanad Badwan (16) and then arrested him.

At approximately 01:30 on Sunday, 04 February 2018, Israeli forces moved into Abu Dis village, east of occupied Jerusalem. They raided and searched dozens houses from which they arrested 8 civilians. The arrested civilians were identified as Salah al-Baw, Mohamed Khaled Sharaf (24), Mahmoud Shaker Halibah, Muneer Sameer Salah, Ahmed Hasan ‘Iriqat (24), Yazan Jamal Dandan (25), Moahmed Nafez Jaffal (19), and Suliman ‘Areibah.

At approximately 03:00 on Sunday, Israeli forces moved into Hizmah village, northeast of occupied Jerusalem. They raided and searched houses from which they arrested Bashar Suliman Reziq (22) and Mahmoud ‘Afeef Reziq (23).

At approximately 01:00 on Monday, 05 February 2018, Israeli forces moved into Sho’fat refugee camp, north of occupied Jerusalem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ahmed ‘Isaa Shamasnah (39) and then arrested him.

At approximately 10:00 on Monday, Israeli forces arrested Samer Mujahed (32), Islamic Endowment (Awqaf) employee, who works at the Manuscripts Department in al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. The Israeli forces got Mujahed out of al-Aqsa Mosque and then took him to a detention facility in occupied Jerusalem.

At approximately 18:00 on Monday, Israeli forces moved into al-Thawri neighborhood, south of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Jameel Abed al-Rahman Ghaith and arrested his two children Nour (16) and Ahmed (14).

At approximately 14:00 on Tuesday, 06 July 2018, Israeli forces arrested 3 children from al-‘Issawiyia village, northeast of occupied Jerusalem, while they were in Bab al-‘Amoud yard in the center of occupied Jerusalem. Lawyer Khaldoun Najem said that the Israeli forces arrested 3 children from al-Aqsa Mosque while they were on their way to their houses in al-‘Issawiyia village. He added that the children were accused of beating an Israeli settler. The children were then taken to al-Qashlah Police Station in Jerusalem’s Old City for investigation. The arrested children were identified as Mohanad Ma’moun Abu ‘Asab (12), Abdullah Abu Khotai (16), and ‘Ali Hamdan (16).

At approximately 01:30 on Wednesday, 07 February 2018, Israeli forces moved into Silwan village, south of occupied Jerusalem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Loai Sami al-Rajbi and then arrested him.

Notices and House Demolitions:

On Sunday, 04 February 2018, Israeli bulldozers demolished a building consists of 2 rooms used as a primary school for (Abu Nawar) Bedouin community near “Ma’aleh Adumim” settlement established on al-‘Izariyia village lands, east of the city. Dawoud Jahaleen, Representative of Abu Nawar Bedouin Community inhabited by dozens of Bedouin families, said that the building was built in October 2017 for studying purposes to be a primary school in the community resided by 600 people. He also pointed out that this is the only school for elementary students in the community, and other nearby schools are several kilometers away hindering the students’ access to their schools, especially in winter. He also said that around 27 students used to go to the demolished school. Jahaleen also said that the Israeli forces demolished the classrooms while there is a case on those rooms pending before the Israeli Supreme Court and so far no final decision has been issued. He also stated that when the building was constructed, the Abu Nawar Bedouin community residents immediately headed to the Israeli Supreme Court along with lawyer ‘Alaa Mahajnah to obtain a precautionary order to get a license from the Israeli Civil Administration. It should be noted that Israeli Civil Administration is responsible for implementing and enforcing construction laws in the oPt. The court then issued a precautionary order to prevent the building demolition until the Public Prosecution response came in late November. After that, the Israeli Supreme Court rejected the petition not completing the measures required to obtain a license from the Israeli Civil Administration. However, the court gave Abu Nawar Bedouin Community residents two weeks to apply for a licence, during which the precautionary order remained valid. The residents submitted a license request to the Israeli Civil administration at the beginning of late December through lawyer Mahajnah.

Lawyer ‘Alaa Mahajnah said that “The request was examined by the Israeli Civil Administration within a short period that is not commensurate with the procedures and mechanisms in force in such cases as the period needed to issue a construction takes months and years, but in this case the decision was taken within days.”

He added, “The Civil Administration’s conduct to reject the license application reveals its stated policy to displace the residents of the Palestinian Bedouin communities and gathering them elsewhere, in accordance with the Israeli policy and within the scheme of expelling and displacing the Bedouin communities’ residents.” It should be noted that Abu Nawar Bedouin community is located in area classified A1, which is in the envy of the Israeli forces to control it, because it is being a strategic area that connects the northern and southern West Bank, and that’s why it is geopolitically vital.

At approximately 11:00 on Wednesday, 07 February 2018, Israeli bulldozers demolished a house belonging to Hamidat family in ‘Ain al-Louza neighborhood in Silwan village, south of occupied Jerusalem’s Old City, under the pretext of non-licensing. The house owner, ‘Ali Mahmoud Hamidat, said that the Israeli forces accompanied with Israeli Municipality crews moved into ‘Ain al-Louza neighborhood and imposed a siege on the whole area. They then demolished the house without a prior warning. He added “We were surprised this morning that the Israeli forces raided the house and starting demolishing it, after allowing us to vacate its contents.” He added, “We tried very hard to obtain a construction license, but in vain. We spent tens thousand dollars on the engineering and law offices, as well as the fines imposed on us and eventually they demolished the house”. He clarified that his house was built in 2006 on an area of 140 square meters and consisted of three rooms, living room, bathrooms and kitchen. He also said that he lived in the house with his wife and his six children.

Settlement activities and attacks by settlers against Palestinian civilians and property

Israeli forces’ attacks

At approximately 10:00 on Thursday, 01 February 2018, Israeli forces accompanied with a jeep of the Israeli Civil Administration and a bulldozer moved into al-Hamarah area, east of Beit al-Dajan village, east of Nablus. The bulldozer demolished an under-construction house comprised of one floor and built on an area of 100 square meters under the pretext of non-licensing. The house belonged to Diyab Hussain ‘Ali Rajeh, from Balatah Camp, east of Nablus.

At approximately 12:00 on Monday, 05 February 2018, Israeli forces accompanied with a jeep of the Israeli Civil Administration, a bulldozer, and a truck- mounted crane moved into ‘Ain al-Sakout area in Northern Jordan Valley, east of Tubas. The Israeli forces stationed on an agricultural road near ‘Ain al-Sakout area and then the military vehicles demolished a 500-meter water pipeline, which feeds 100 dunums planted with watermelon.

At approximately 14:30 on the same day, Israeli forces accompanied with a jeep of the Israeli Civil Administration, bulldozer, and truck-mounted crane moved into Kherbit Um al-Jammal in Northern Jordan Valley, east of Tubas. The Israeli forces stationed in ‘Arab al-Ka’abnah area, where they confiscated 4 tents donated from Acted Foundation, 20 sheep fodders, and 5 barbed wires belonging to Suliman Mohamed Raheel Ka’abnah and Fatema Nassar Suliman Ka’abnah.

The confiscated contents were as follows:

Three tents for sheltering sheep, each one built on an area of 60 square meters; 3 barbed wires; and 20 iron barriers belonging to Hasan Ka’abnah; and A 60-square-meter tent used for sheltering sheep and 2 barbed wires belonging to Fatmah Ka’abnah.

Israeli settlers’ attacks

At approximately 00:00 on Thursday, 01 February 2018, a group of Israeli settlers from “Yitzhar” Settlement established in the northern side of ‘Oreef village lands, south of Nablus, placed rocks on a road connects between ‘Oreef and ‘Asirah al-Qabaliyia villages. The Israeli settlers also set ambushes for Palestinians between olive trees to throw stones at their vehicles. After that, ‘Abed al-Rahman As’ad Mamoud Shehada (23) who was on his way back from ‘Asirah al-Qabaliyah village to ‘Orif village was surprised with the presence of the Israeli settlers and rocks. Out of fear, he ran over the rocks and one of which stuck into the car wheel. He drove 200 meter away while the settlers continued to throw stones .As a result, the car sustained severe damage. When the settlers withdrew, they put screws on the road, causing damage to the car tire of Waleed Sa’di Najeh Safadi.

At approximately 09:00 on Saturday, 03 February 2018, a group of Israeli settlers from “Beit Ayin” settlement established on Palestinian civilians lands, northwest of Beit Ummer, north of Hebron, attacked farmers on their lands in Khelit al-Kutlah area with stones and insulted them. As a result, the farmers were forced to leave their lands for fear of their lives. It should be noted that most farmers cannot go to their lands in the abovementioned area because the Israeli settlers are usually present on a dirt road under the Israeli forces protection.

At approximately 10:00, 2 Israeli settlers from “Mitzpe Yair “ settlement established on Palestinian civilians lands in the vicinity of Qawawis village, east of Yatta village, south of Hebron, threw stones at shepherds and then forced them to leave the area. It should be noted that the Israeli settlers pass through a road connected with the /bypass Road (35), which is surrounded by Palestinian planted and pastoral lands, and attack the farmers or shepherds there.

At approximately 18:45 on Monday, 05 February 2018, following the killing of an Israeli settler near “Arail” settlement in Salfit, dozens of Israeli settlers gathered on Hawarah-Za’tarah Street and “Yitzhar” bypass road, south of Nablus. The Israeli settlers carried out riots in the area and threw stones at Palestinian vehicles. Meanwhile, Khaled Mohamed Abed al-Majeed Khandaqji (55) was driving back home from Ramallah to Nablus. When Khaled arrived at Bita village’s intersection, he was surprised with an Israeli settler coming out of the window of his car with an Israeli registration plate from the opposite direction. The Israeli settler threw a stone at Khaled’s car and broke the windshield.

At approximately 20:30, Israeli settlers threw stones at Palestinian civilians’ vehicles. As a result, a stone hit a vehicle carrying 3 Palestinian civilians from Balatah Camp, east of Nablus. One of the passengers was hit with a stone to the head and then taken via an Israeli ambulance to Penslon Hospital in Israel. The wounded person Isma’il Mousa Hasan Abu ‘Alfah (30), said to PCHR’s fieldworker that: “ At approximately 20:30 on Monday, 05 February 2018, while I was coming from Ramallah to Nablus in my friend’s car, Hasan Marshoud who was driving and Ahmed al-Srouji next him, I was sitting in the backseat. When we arrived at the vicinity of Hawarah checkpoint, south of Nablus, we found a large number of Israeli settlers and forces gathering and carrying out riots there. The Israeli forces stopped us and ordered us to return because the checkpoint was closed. We turned round and then 5 meters away from the square, I was surprised with an Israeli settler throwing a stone at the car’s windshield. The car’s windshield was broken while the stone hit my face and the glass As a result, I my face bled so much and then taken by an Israeli ambulance to Benslon Hospital in Israel, where I underwent a surgery in my left eye. Moreover, I lost sight in my left eye while I suffer impaired vision in my right eye with.”

At approximately 20:40 on Tuesday, 06 February 2018, following the killing of an Israeli settler near “Arail” settlement, north of Salfit, a group of Israeli settlers gathered at Hawarah intersection and in the vicinity of Hawarah checkpoint, south of Nablus. They also threw stones at Palestinian civilians’ vehicles. As a result, a car’s windshield belonging to Bassam Mahmoud ‘As’ous sustained damage.

At approximately 20:00 on Wednesday, 07 February 2018, a group of Israeli settlers gathered in the vicinity of “Arail” settlement square, north of Salfit. They threw stones at Palestinian civilians’ vehicles passing through the area. As a result, Waleed Fathi Shobash (35), from Qalqiliyia, sustained a fracture to the hand and his car’s windows were broken.

Recommendations to the International Community

PCHR warns of the escalating settlement construction in the West Bank, the attempts to legitimize settlement outposts established on Palestinian lands in the West Bank and the continued summary executions of Palestinian civilians under the pretext that they pose a security threat to the Israeli forces. PCHR reminds the international community that thousands of Palestinian civilians have been rendered homeless and lived in caravans under tragic circumstances due to the latest Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip that has been under a tight closure for almost 11 years. PCHR welcomes the UN Security Council’s Resolution No. 2334, which states that settlements are a blatant violation of the Geneva Conventions and calls upon Israel to stop them and not to recognize any demographic change in the oPt since 1967. PCHR hopes this resolution will pave the way for eliminating the settlement crime and bring to justice those responsible for it. PCHR further reiterates that the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, are still under Israeli occupation in spite of Israel’s unilateral disengagement plan of 2005. PCHR emphasizes that there is international recognition of Israel’s obligation to respect international human rights instruments and international humanitarian law. Israel is bound to apply international human rights law and the law of war, sometimes reciprocally and other times in parallel, in a way that achieves the best protection for civilians and remedy for the victims.

PCHR calls upon the international community to respect the Security Council’s Resolution No. 2334 and to ensure that Israel respects it as well, in particular point 5 which obliges Israel not to deal with settlements as if they were part of Israel. PCHR calls upon the ICC this year to open an investigation into Israeli crimes committed in the oPt, particularly the settlement crimes and the 2014 offensive on the Gaza Strip. PCHR Calls upon the European Union (EU) and all international bodies to boycott settlements and ban working and investing in them in application of their obligations according to international human rights law and international humanitarian law considering settlements as a war crime. PCHR calls upon the international community to use all available means to allow the Palestinian people to enjoy their right to self-determination through the establishment of the Palestinian State, which was recognized by the UN General Assembly with a vast majority, using all international legal mechanisms, including sanctions to end the occupation of the State of Palestine. PCHR calls upon the international community and United Nations to take all necessary measures to stop Israeli policies aimed at creating a Jewish demographic majority in Jerusalem and at voiding Palestine from its original inhabitants through deportations and house demolitions as a collective punishment, which violates international humanitarian law, amounting to a crime against humanity. PCHR calls upon the international community to condemn summary executions carried out by Israeli forces against Palestinians and to pressurize Israel to stop them. PCHR calls upon the States Parties to the Rome Statute of the ICC to work hard to hold Israeli war criminals accountable. PCHR calls upon the High Contracting Parties to the Geneva Conventions to fulfill their obligations under article (1) of the Convention to ensure respect for the Conventions under all circumstances, and under articles (146) and (147) to search for and prosecute those responsible for committing grave breaches of the Geneva Conventions to ensure justice and remedy for Palestinian victims, especially in light of the almost complete denial of justice for them before the Israeli judiciary. PCHR calls upon the international community to speed up the reconstruction process necessary because of the destruction inflicted by the Israeli offensive on Gaza. PCHR calls for a prompt intervention to compel the Israeli authorities to lift the closure that obstructs the freedom of movement of goods and 1.8 million civilians that experience unprecedented economic, social, political and cultural hardships due to collective punishment policies and retaliatory action against civilians. PCHR calls upon the European Union to apply human rights standards embedded in the EU-Israel Association Agreement and to respect its obligations under the European Convention on Human Rights when dealing with Israel. PCHR calls upon the international community, especially states that import Israeli weapons and military services, to meet their moral and legal responsibility not to allow Israel to use the offensive in Gaza to test new weapons and not accept training services based on the field experience in Gaza in order to avoid turning Palestinian civilians in Gaza into testing objects for Israeli weapons and military tactics. PCHR calls upon the parties to international human rights instruments, especially the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) and the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (ICESCR), to pressurize Israel to comply with its provisions in the oPt and to compel it to incorporate the human rights situation in the oPt in its reports submitted to the relevant committees. PCHR calls upon the EU and international human rights bodies to pressurize the Israeli forces to stop their attacks against Palestinian fishermen and farmers, mainly in the border area.

