At Least One Israeli F-15 Was Damaged Additionally To Downed F-16I In Recent Encounter With Syrian Forces - Media

Additionally to the downed F-16I of the Israeli Air Force, at least one Israeli F-15 warplane wad damaged by a Syrian missile and was forced to make an emergency landing on February 10, the Al Arabiya TV network reported citing own sources.

According to unconfirmed report, in total 3 Israeli warplanes were damaged additionally to the F-16 which was downed by the Syrian forces earlier on February 10.

If these reports are at least partly confirmed this will be one of the biggest Israeli failures in the recent time.

In turn, the Israeli Defense Forces claim that the February 10 encounter was a kind of success because they had been allegedly able to deliver a significant damage to the Syrian military and its allies.

Meanwhile, some Lebanese activists set up a banner recalling the F-16I shotdown at the border with the Israeli-held area:





