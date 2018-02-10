Breaking: Israeli pilot shot down by Syrian air defenses dies of injuries in hospital

By  Andrew Illingworth
 –

BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:55 P.M.) – An Israeli pilot whose warplane was shot down by Syrian air defense forces on Saturday morning has died from injuries sustained during the engagement.

On Saturday, a major engagement between the Israeli Air Force and Syrian Air Defence Force took place over the occupied Golan Region, south Lebanon and the west Damascus region.

In a battle that lasted for hours, Israeli warplanes and Syrian anti-aircraft systems traded missile fire – literally dozens of such munitions were loosed – as the latter launched a general attack against ‘Iranian and regime’ bases west of Damascus.

At the beginning of the battle, Syrian surface-to-air missile systems downed an Israeli F-16I fighter jet over the occupied Golan Heights (described as ‘northern Israel’ by Israeli sources).

Both crew members reportedly ejected – the weapons operator with light injuries and the pilot with ‘severe’ injuries. Only video evidence exists for the pilot ejecting.

According to emerging reports, the Israeli pilot with serious injuries has died in hospital. No further details were given.

Updates to follow.

