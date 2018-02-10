Hezbollah: Downed Israeli F-16 Marks the Start of a New Strategic Phase

Posted on by martyrashrakat

February 10, 2018

Hezbollah strongly condemns the Israeli entity’s continued acts of aggression against Syria’s military and civilian structures, a statement released on Saturday evening read.

The statement commended the downing of an Israeli F-16 jet by the Syrian air defense systems saying it marked the “start of a new strategic phase” which would limit Israeli violations of the Syrian airspace.

Hezbollah deplored the enemy’s support of terrorism and Takfiri groups, assuring that today’s developments meant that old equations have categorically fallen.

The statement praised “the vigilance of the Syrian army and its valiant response to shoot down the hostile Israeli aircraft,” reiterating the group’s firm and strong support to the Syrian people in defending their land, sovereignty and legitimate rights.

Source: Al-Manar

February 10, 2018

Hamas resistance fighters and the Palestinian nation stand by Syria in the face of Israel’s latest act of aggression against the Arab country plagued with foreign-sponsored militancy, a senior Hamas official said on Saturday.

“We commend the Syrian response to the Israeli aggression. We affirm that Palestine stands by Syria in the face of this hostile move,” Ismail Radwan said in an exclusive interview with Arabic-language Quds Press International News Agency.

He also condemned Israeli attacks on Syria, stressing that Damascus had the right to self-defense against Israeli assaults.

Radwan then called on the Hamas leadership, Arab nations and all Palestinians to join forces and confront “the imminent danger posed by the Zionist regime.”

Meanwhile, the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, has announced in a statement that they have raised defense readiness to the maximum level to ward off any possible Israeli attack.

Abu Obeida, a spokesman for Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, said the new measures came in light of recent developments in Syria.

Source: Websites

Related Videos

Related Articles

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: AngloZionist Empire, Syria, Syrian Army, War on Syria, Zionist entity |