Letters to Gilad

February 05, 2018  /  Gilad Atzmon

Dear Gilad

Thanks for your review of “P is for Palestine.”
It helped me decide to order it for my grandchildren. A friend had ordered several copies and when the package arrived, it had an apology from the US Postal Service that someone, presumably an employee, had slit the package and removed the books. Could it be the peace signs you described on the “I is for Intifada” page, that provoked such action?  How many Americans are so hungry for reading materials, they would risk felony charges to steal childrens’ alphabet books from U.S. mail?
Jerry Markatos

 

