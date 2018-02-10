Pathetic lies. Mattis Claims US Not Involved in War on Syria

Posted on by michaellee2009

Mattis Claims US Not Involved in War on Syria

by Stephen Lendman (stephenlendman.org – Home – Stephen Lendman)

Trump escalated US aggression Obama launched. As defense secretary, Mattis is in charge of waging it.

Saying Washington isn’t “engaged” in the war belies years of US-led terror-bombing, its rape of Raqqa, its cold-blood slaughter of countless thousands of Syrian civilians, its support for ISIS and other terrorist groups.

Commenting on US warplanes massacring around 100 Syrian and allied forces in Deir Ezzor on February 7, Mattis lied calling it “self-defense, adding “(o)bviously we are not getting engaged in the Syrian civil war.”

No civil war exists. Obama launched naked US aggression on a sovereign independent nation threatening no one. Trump escalated what he began, opposing conflict resolution instead of supporting it.

On Friday, AMN news said “US-backed forces have launched an all-out offensive against the Syrian Arab Army and allied paramilitary groups near two government-held towns in Deir Ezzor province,” adding:

“Moments ago, opposition sources began to report that forces of the US-led Deir Ezzor Military Council began storming positions of the Syrian Army and National Defense Forces at the government-held towns of Khashim and Tabiyyah on the eastern shore of the Euphrates River as part of a determined assault to capture the settlements.”

The offensive is being conducted by the so-called Deir Ezzor Military Council (DEMC), separate from undemocratic Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) – comprised of Kurdish YPG fighters and Arab terrorists.

Nearly all DEMC fighters are Arab terrorists, likely ISIS and al-Nusra elements, AMN saying they’re “on the payroll of the US Department of State and under the direct strategic guidance of the Pentagon” – waging Washington’s ground offensive for regime change along with SDF fighters.

AMN said the offensive hadn’t so far achieved gains.

Separately, the neocon CIA house organ Washington Post deplorably accused Russia of “bad faith” in Syria.

Its operations are combatting US-supported terrorists – on the side of the angels against US-backed devils.

WaPo cited Kurdish commander General Hassan, falsely claiming the US-led Wednesday terror-bombing of Syrian and allied forces followed intelligence reports that a government attack was coming.

Its forces in the area were conducting a reconnaissance mission. Nothing suggested they intended to attack SDF troops. Hassan lied, claiming his forces were attacked by tank and artillery fire.

According to WaPo, the Pentagon “showed its overwhelming military dominance in the areas it controls in eastern Syria,” adding:

“Russian-backed forces paid dearly for their unprovoked and, it seems, deceitful attack.”

No Russian-backed forces attack occurred, “deceitful” or otherwise. Premeditated US aggression was launched on government reconnaissance troops, further escalating conflict, added proof showing Washington wants endless war, not resolution.

As long as Russia fails to challenge US aggression forcefully, these incidents will continue and escalate – heading toward full-scale US war on Syria unless stopped before things spin out-of-control.

VISIT MY NEW WEB SITE: stephenlendman.org (Home – Stephen Lendman). Contact at lendmanstephen@sbcglobal.net.

My newest book as editor and contributor is titled “Flashpoint in Ukraine: How the US Drive for Hegemony Risks WW III.”

www.claritypress.com/LendmanIII.html

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Al Qaeda, ISIL, Mattis, Trump, US Congress, US Foreign Policy, USA, War on Syria, Wars for Israel |