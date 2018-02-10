Posted on by michaellee2009

This is what it looks like when the casualties aren’t a hoax. Israel is systematically killing children.

Jon Snow has been speaking to youngsters in Gaza City about their lives and how they’re coping with living in a warzone. And he also talks to Dr Mads Gilbert – a Norwegian doctor working at al Shifa hospital – who is treating some of the children.

Warning: this report does contain distressing images of injured children.

