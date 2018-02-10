Tiger Forces Eliminate Large Group Of ISIS Terrorists, Capture Lots Of Weapons In Southeastern Idlib (Photos)

Posted on by martyrashrakat

South Front

On February 10, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and Tiger Forces recaptured the village of Umm Sirjah and several other positions in the southeastern Idlib countryside form ISIS, according to Syrian pro-pro-government sources. During their advance, the Tiger Forces ambushed and killed a large group of ISIS fighters and captured loads of weapons and ammunition.

ISIS fighters were able to break the SAA siege on them in the northeastern Hama countryside and managed to reach the southeastern Idlib countryside on February 9 after they had conducted several VBIED attacks against the SAA.

Syrian oppositions sources claimed on February 9 that the SAA and its allies had opened a route for ISIS to attack Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) positions in the southeastern Idlib countryside. However, the recent clashes between the SAA and ISIS confirm that these claims were fake.

Form its side, HTS and its allies were not able to recapture any position in the southeastern Idlib countryside from ISIS fighters. However, the HTS-linked news agency Iba’a reported that HTS fighters had killed over 20 fighters of ISIS while they were repelling a new attack of the terrorist group in southern Idlib.

Currently, few hundreds of ISIS fighters are besieged by HTS inside the villages of Umm Khalakil, Luwaybidah and Musharifah in the southeastern Idlib countryside. Syrian pro-government activists believe that HTS will not be able to eliminate the new ISIS pocket any time soon.

Captured weapons:

