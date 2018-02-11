ISIS Hunters Reveal New Details About U.S. Attack On Syrian Army In Deir Ezzor

Posted on by martyrashrakat

South Front

On February 11, the ISIS Hunters of the 5th Assault Corps of the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) releveled in an official statement that the US-led collation attacked the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and its units on February 7 because they had repelled a joint attack of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and ISIS on their positions.

In its official statement, the unit said that a joint convoy of the SDF and ISIS was first spotted near the SDF-held town of al-Suwar in the eastern Deir Ezzor countryside. Later, the joint force launched an attack on SAA positions in the village of Khasham east of Deir Ezzor.

“Almost immediately Hunters managed to suppress ISIS and make them retreat. (Later an intercepted radio traffic confirmed that the group was partly ISIS, partly Kurds and they retreated towards CONOCO factory),” the statement said.

The ISIS Hunters acknowledged that it lost 20 fighters in the US-led coalition airstrikes on February 7 and said that the SAA lost a higher number of soldiers.

Syrian pro-government sources reported on February 10 that a funeral for dozens of Syrian fighters of the ISIS Hunters was held in the Christian town of al-Suqaylabiyah in northern Hama.

The ISIS Hunters held the SDF responsibility for the US-led coalition airstrikes on its units in Deir Ezzor and vowed to “hunt” ISIS and the SDF’s Kurdish fighters from now on.

“Since now there is no difference for us between ISIS and Kurds. Same terrorists, same attitude towards them. Kurds, be sure, ISIS Hunters are going to hunt you on Syrian soil like your ISIS mercenaries are hunted. Our brothers will be revenged!” the unit said.

Meanwhile, several Syrian opposition sources reported that clashes between the SAA and the SDF are ongoing around Khasham for the fourth day in a row. However, these reports have not not confirmed by the SAA or the SDF.

According to pro-government Syrian experts, the SAA and the ISIS Hunters will not likely launch attacks against the US-backed forces. However, a serious response to the SDF and the US-led coalition is highly possible in case they launch another attack against the SAA in Deir Ezzor. A response that might be similar to the one Israel faced on February 10.

Related News

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Syrian Army, US Foreign Policy, USA, War on Syria | Tagged: Deir Ezzor, SDF |