Posted on by michaellee2009

Russia to Israel: Creation of Threats for Russian Military Personnel in Syria Is Unacceptable

Israel bombed the T4 airbase near Palmyra where Russians were stationed last year and still might be today

The Russian Foreign Ministry has called on the global community to respect Syria’s sovereignty and the territorial integrity of the countries of the Middle East following the aerial attacks of Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) against targets in central Syria.

“Moscow is deeply concerned with the latest developments and attacks on Syria. The danger of the escalation of tensions within and around the de-escalation zones, which have become an important factor in reducing violence in Syria, is of particular concern,” the Foreign Ministry stated on its website.

The statement notes that the Syrian government forces “are complying with the existing arrangements to provide the consistent functioning of the de-escalation zone in the south-west of the country.”

“We urge all the involved parties to exercise restraint and avoid any steps that could lead to the aggravation of the situation. We consider it necessary to unconditionally respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria and other countries of the region.”

The ministry also noted that the creation of threats in Syria, where the Russian military contingent is present, is unacceptable.

Source: Sputnik

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Al Qaeda, ISIL, Nazi Israel, Russia, US Congress, US Foreign Policy, USA, War on Syria, Wars for Israel |