Posted on by michaellee2009

The Truth about Syria : A Manufactured War Against An Independent Country

The people of the world should ask Western leaders and their allies: Why are you prolonging this war? Why do you continue funding and enabling the terrorists? Isn’t five years of civil war enough? Is overthrowing the Syrian government really worth so much suffering and death? Perhaps The People Of Syria Has Suffered a lot With Mass Killing , Chemical Weapons Attack ..And What More Now, When will the Western Media Will Tell the truth to the world..Perhaps We Have To Come Out And Expose The Western Media For Thier Oppressive Agenda against the Syria and Some Politicians Who Sit In the West and Create Chaos In Syria And Take Up The Oil And Have Lots Of Companies Digging Up The Oil. This Needs To Be Stopped.

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Al Qaeda, ISIL, Nazi Israel, US Congress, US Foreign Policy, USA, War on Syria, Wars for Israel, Zionist entity |