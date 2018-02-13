Russian News Anchor Analyzes Evidence Pointing to US Hand in Plane Shootdown

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

Posted on

Dmitry Kiselyov is probably the most famous face of Russian TV news. He is viewed by millions. In this video he assembles a body of evidence tending to suggest that the Russian Su-25 shot down over Syria on February 3 was most likely brought down by a US-made MANPAD. No wreckage has as yet been recovered, he avers, so at this point the evidence he presents is entirely circumstantial. Yet all of it taken together makes for a rather foreboding and incriminating picture.

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Al Qaeda, AngloZionist Empire, ISIL, Russia, Syria, USA, War on Syria |