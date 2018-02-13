Syria Deputy FM to Al-Manar Website: Air Defenses Ready to Repel Any Zionist Attack

The Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Al-Mokdad on Monday told Al-Manar Website that the national air defenses are ready to repel any Israeli attack, stressing that the decision to deter the Israeli aggressions has been taken since a long time.
Al-Mokdad also highlighted Syria’s alliance with Hezbollah, Iran and Russia, adding that ‘Israel’ must recognize that Syria will defeat the terrorist scheme and eradicate the Zionist occupation.
Source: Al-Manar Website
