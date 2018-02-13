BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:15 P.M.) – The U.S. Coalition attack on the pro-government forces in the Deir Ezzor Governorate last week killed many Russian fighters in the area, a military source told Al-Masdar News.
According to the military source, the Russian fighters were embedded with the pro-government ISIS Hunters and Al-Baraka tribesmen near the imperative town of Khasham in eastern Deir Ezor.
Russian private contracted fighters are prevalent in eastern Syria because of the large number of oil and gas fields that have been recently restored by the Syrian government and Russian military.
The Russian private contracted fighters are often tasked with protecting local sites alongside the ISIS Hunters, who are made up of Syrians from several areas across the country, including the predominately Christian city of Suqaylabiyah.
Below are some of the pictures released recently on social media of the Russian private contractors killed by the U.S. airstrikes:
- Confirmed: US retrains ISIS and ISIS-like jihadists in east Syria and re-brands them ‘democratic forces’ (VIDEO) – Exclusive
- Another high ranking jihadist commander mysteriously assassinated in Idlib
- Turkey Slams Pentagon’s Request Of $550 Million To Support Kurdish-dominated Syrian Democratic Forces
- Turkish Forces Capture 2 More Points From YPG In Afrin Area (Map)
- Syrian War Report – February 12, 2018: New Round Of Syrian-Israeli Escalation, F-16I Shootdown
- ISIS Moves Into Online Casinos To Offset Dwindled Oil Revenue
Filed under: Al Qaeda, AngloZionist Empire, ISIL, Russia, USA, War on Syria, Wars for Israel | Tagged: Deir Ezzor |
Leave a Reply