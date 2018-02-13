BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:15 P.M.) – The U.S. Coalition attack on the pro-government forces in the Deir Ezzor Governorate last week killed many Russian fighters in the area, a military source told Al-Masdar News.

According to the military source, the Russian fighters were embedded with the pro-government ISIS Hunters and Al-Baraka tribesmen near the imperative town of Khasham in eastern Deir Ezor.

The first two identified Russian fighters were identified as Vladimir Loginov and Kirill Ananiev; however, since then, many others have been reported dead.

Russian private contracted fighters are prevalent in eastern Syria because of the large number of oil and gas fields that have been recently restored by the Syrian government and Russian military.

The Russian private contracted fighters are often tasked with protecting local sites alongside the ISIS Hunters, who are made up of Syrians from several areas across the country, including the predominately Christian city of Suqaylabiyah.