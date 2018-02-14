SYRIAN FORCES SHOT DOWN 13 ISRAELI AIR-LAUNCHED CRUISE MISSILES DURING FEB.10 ENCOUNTER – RUSSIAN MEDIA

Syrian Forces Shot Down 13 Israeli Air-Launched Cruise Missiles During Feb.10 Encounter - Russian Media

The Syrian military’s Pantsir-S system

The Syrian military shot down 13 Israeli air-launched cruise missiles additionally to the F-16I multirole fighter, which crashed in Israel, during the February 10 encounter in Syrian airspace, the Russian newspaper Izvestia reported on February 14 citing a source in the Syrian General Staff. MORE ABOUT THE ENCOUNTER

According to the report, the Syrian military used S-200, Buk and Pantsir-S systems against Israeli aircraft and missiles. During the first strike on Syria, Israeli aircraft reportedly launched 11 air-launched cruise missiles. 8 of them were intercepted. During the second strike, Israeli aircraft launched 7 air-launched cruise missiles. Syrian forces intercepted 5 of them.

The report added that the missiles were the key target of Syrian forces. The only aircraft, which violated Syrian airspace, was also shot down. It was the aforementioned F-16I. Russian and Syrian sources reached by Izvestia did not deny or confirm reports that the F-16I was targeted with an old-fashioned S-200 missile.

The article also provided additional details about the February 7 incident when Israeli warplanes struck the Damascus countryside. According to the article, Israeli aircraft launched 8 missiles and Syrian forces intercepted 6 of them.

