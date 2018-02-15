Imad Mughniyah…. The philosophy of the war عماد مغنية: فلسفة الحرب

Posted on by martyrashrakat

فبراير 15, 2018

Written by Nasser Kandil,

Imad Mughniyah the most prominent leader of the resistance in Lebanon at the military level neither was one of the former officers in one of the armies and has joined the resistance supported by his knowledge and experience, nor was a leader in one of the Palestinian organizations with which he coexisted and interacted before the formation of the resistance in Lebanon. On the contrary he devoted himself to this task when he was only twenty years old, he was well educated, and due to his critical mind he was able to compare between the experiences, data, and choosing the most appropriate. He was enthusiastic for a qualitative achievement, and was certain that it is attainable, till his military vision has been developed to become close to a school of strategy that has pillars and rules, not mere an accumulation of individual heroisms or an innovation of effective tactics in the separated battles, or modernization of the types of weapons to make them more effective.

Here we are talking about what is beyond the belief in Palestine as a title of the battle, and what is beyond the certainty of victory and the certainty that Iran Imam Al Khomeini and Iran Al Sayyed Al Khamenaei will not abandon the option of the resistance and will continue supporting it with everything available. We are talking about something else other than the secondary concerns and worries which drive the resistance parties away from their task and exhaust their capacities as the debate about the titles of tactics and compromises within the same party or the ideological, sectarian, and doctrinal strife or the anticipation to practice authority and influence. All of these are the constants of the leader the martyr as they are the constants of the resistance and its most important party; Hezbollah.

The main pillar of the philosophy of war formulated by Al Hajj Imad for the resistance in Lebanon, Palestine, and the region based on the priority of a quartet weapon, its basis is bombs, missiles, tunnels, and the telecommunication networks. The resistance must perfect the sciences and their technologies with the wide available domains, and to learn how to manufacture them by depending on all the stages of the productions lines, storing what it needs according to the rules and conditions of safety and the facilitation of the ability of use. Al Hajj Imad supervised all these sciences; how a tunnel is dug by a hoe as in the hills of Mount Safi, Katyusha rocket that made the first deterrence equation in the April understanding 1996, a hand-made bomb that targeted columns of the Israeli vehicles, or a suicide-bomber who broke through the headquarter of the Israeli military governor at Tire or the Marines headquarter in Beirut, and a simple telecommunication as a telephone exchange of a personal office that links the operations rooms in Mount Safi with Dahiya and Bekaa. He sought for a project that meets his ambition a tunnel project similar to a city that is being prepared for a nuclear war, in which he can secure the cycle of the resistance operations, links its areas and stores its missiles and vehicles, and links the areas of the resistance work from Tehran, Damascus, Beirut, the south, Gaza, to Al Galilee, in addition to bombs that destroy the myth of superiority made by Merkava, and explodes with tons of explosives a path of military infantry, and complicated telecommunication networks as the telephone exchange of New York as he used to say, in a way that thwarts the American- Israeli technical superiority in eavesdropping science and can be under the reach of the resistance fighters wherever they are.

The second pillar of the military strategy of Al Hajj Imad was the preparation of a semi-regular army that combines the capabilities of a regular army in the rocket corps, telecommunication network, the construction of tunnels, and the guerilla warfare rules in facing the bombs. Furthermore it includes an army of a quarter of a million full-time professional fighters and a force that can be used in the major wars that is ready to fight in Palestine after the liberation of the south, and converges in Palestine with a similar army in the war of the great confrontation, and the same in Syria, Iraq,, Iran, Yemen, and elsewhere.

The third pillar is to think always in the challenges as opportunities whether politically, strategically, or militarily, and how the Israeli fiery superiority becomes an opportunity? How the Israeli air exclusivity becomes an opportunity? How the ability of the qualitative ground movement of the Israelis becomes an opportunity? How Merkava becomes an opportunity? How the pressure imposed by the international relationships on Syria as a base for the resistance becomes an opportunity? And how the Muslim Brotherhood background of the most important Islamic force in Palestine represented by Hamas Movement turns from a source of concern and challenge in the projects of the sectarian strife into opportunities?

The destruction of the Merkava tank, the dropping of F16 aircraft, and the endurance of the resistance fighters of the firepower in the tunnels to surprise the infantry armies were the goals that interpreted these visions, which turned into operation steps which Al Hajj Imad worked on day by night and now his comrades and the allies of his resistance are continuing working on after his martyrdom. As how the international relationships of Syria turn into a new source of weapons, and the most important capabilities of the resistance, and how the relationship with Hamas turns into a source of a cross-sects exhaustion among the Muslims with the great victory which alone ends the threats of strife and a line of engagement that makes fire close to the enemy in Palestine.

The fourth pillar in the military strategy of Al Hajj Imad was moral, how the enemy considers our losses profits, and his profits as losses, by turning the martyrdom into a source of power that becomes more coherent and confident, and how the extension of the enemy and his exclusivity becomes a way to catch him and a sufficient reason to exhaust him, in other words, while he thoughts us losing he discovers that we become stronger and while he enjoys his victory he discovers that he is stuck in a trap.

The military school of Al Hajj Imad achieved the liberation followed by the victory in July 2006 and it is still achieving, and the deterrence balance founded by the resistance is still growing and leading to further equations, furthermore his aspiration towards Palestine is still continuous, by depending on the technology of missiles, bombs, tunnels, and telecommunication networks which we do not know about but only when the enemy talks about the plants of missiles, smart bombs, Kornnet, Yakhont, and S300 and what is being told by the agents about the communications networks which they claim that they link Sanaa and Tehran with Beirut, and what is being told by the settlers about sounds of digging beneath their homes in many parts of Palestine. Thus, when it is time, we will know what we have not already known.

Translated by Lina Shehadeh,

عماد مغنية: فلسفة الحرب

فبراير 13, 2018

– لم يكن أبرز قياديي تجربة المقاومة في لبنان على المستوى العسكري من الضباط السابقين في أحد الجيوش والتحق بصفوف المقاومة ناقلاً علمه وخبرته، ولا قيادياً في تنظيم من التنظيمات الفلسطينية التي عايشها وتفاعل معها في ريعان الشباب قبل بدء تأسيس المقاومة في لبنان. فهو تفرّغ لهذه المهمة وقد بلغ العشرين فقط، لينهل من الكتب علومه ومن العقل النقدي الذي تميّز به مقارنة التجارب والمعطيات وانتقاء الأمثل والأنسب منها، ومن عبقريته وتحفزه لإنجاز نوعي يثق أنه ممكن، ليبتكر ويضيف ويطوّر، حتى تبلورت رؤيته العسكرية الأقرب لمدرسة في الاستراتيجية لها ركائز وقواعد، وليست مجرد تراكم لبطولات فردية، أو لابتكار تكتيكات فعالة في المعارك المنفصلة، أو تحديث لأنواع من السلاح لجعله أشدّ تأثيراً وفعالية، وقد نجح عماد مغنية بفعل ذلك كله.

– نتحدّث هنا عما يتخطّى الإيمان بفلسطين كعنوان للمعركة، وما يتجاوز اليقين بالنصر، وما يستند لليقن بقوة أن إيران الإمام الخميني وإيران السيد الخامنئي لن تتخلّى عن خيار المقاومة ودعمه بكل ما هو متاح، كما نتحدّث عن شيء آخر، غير الابتعاد عن الهموم الجانبية والاهتمامات الثانوية كلها، التي تصرف الأحزاب المقاومة عن مهمتها وتستنزف مقدراتها وتأكل هيبتها، كالدخول في منازعات مع مَن يُفترَض أنهم في الصف نفسه على عناوين التكتيك أو التسويات في منتصف الطريق، أو الفتن العقائدية والطائفية والمذهبية، أو التطلع لممارسة السلطة والنفوذ، لتكون هناك بوصلة واحدة وعدو واحد. وهذه كلها من ثوابت الشهيد القائد، بمثل ما هي من ثوابت المقاومة وحزبها الأهم، حزب الله.

– الركيزة الرئيسية في فلسفة الحرب التي صاغها الحاج عماد للمقاومة في لبنان وفلسطين والمنطقة، تقوم على أولوية سلاح رباعي، قوامه العبوات والصواريخ والأنفاق وشبكات الاتصال السلكية، ولكل منها علوم ومنتجات، يجب على المقاومة أن تتقن العلوم وأن توطّن تقنياتها، وأن تمتلك كل مفردات منتجاتها، بأوفر كميات متاحة، وتتعلم كيف تصنّعها، بكل مراحل خطوط الإنتاج، ولكل مستويات التقنية وأعلاها، وتبقى تراكم منها وتخزِّن ما يصل لأيديها، وفقاً لقواعد العلم وشروط الأمان وتسهيل قدرة الاستخدام، فتفرّغ شخصياً ليتقن علوم العبوات والصواريخ والأنفاق والشبكات السلكية، بدءاً من أبسطها، النفق والعبوة والصاروخ والشبكة السلكية، نفق يُحفَر بالمعول كما في تلال جبل صافي، وصاروخ كاتيوشا يصنع معادلة الردع الأولى في تفاهم نيسان 96، وعبوة تصنَّع يدوياً تستهدف أرتال الآليات «الإسرائيلية»، أو يقتحم بها استشهادي مقرّ الحاكم العسكري «الإسرائيلي» في صور أو مقرّ المارينز في بيروت، وشبكة سلكية بسيطة كسنترال مكتب شخصي تربط غرف العمليات في جبل صافي بالضاحية والبقاع، ويصعد بها إلى أعلى السلم، ساعياً ليبلغ في طموحه مشروع نفق يشبه مدينة تستعدّ لحرب نووية، يؤمن دورة عمليات المقاومة ويربط مناطقها، وتتحرّك فيه آلياتها وتُخزّن صواريخها، وتتحرّك للإطلاق منها وتعود إليها، وتربط مناطق عمل المقاومة إذا تيسّر لها من طهران لدمشق فبيروت فالجنوب فغزة، والجليل – وما أدراك ما الجليل؟ – وعبوات تنسف أسطورة التفوق التي صنعتها الميركافا، ومثلها تنسف بأطنان من المتفجرات مسار رتل مشاة عسكري وآلي محمول، وشبكات سلكية معقّدة كسنترال نيويورك، كما كان يقول، تسقط التفوق التقني الأميركي «الإسرائيلي» في علوم التنصّت، وتمتدّ إلى حيث يمكن لأيدي المقاومين أن تصل.

– الركيزة الثانية لاستراتيجية الحاج عماد العسكرية، كانت الإعداد لجيش شبه نظامي، يجمع بين مقدرات جيش نظامي في سلاح الصواريخ، والشبكة السلكية وبناء الأنفاق، وقواعد حرب العصابات في قتال العبوات. جيش يضم ربع مليون بين متفرِّغ مقاتل محترف، وقوة يمكن ضمّها في الحروب الكبرى، يكون جاهزاً لفلسطين، بعد تحرير الجنوب، ومثله في فلسطين يلاقيه في حرب المنازلة الكبرى، ومثلهما حيث تيسّر ذلك في سورية والعراق وإيران واليمن وسواها.

– الركيزة الثالثة، هي التفكير في التحديات دائماً كفرص، وليس القصد سياسياً أو استراتيجياً هنا فقط، بل عسكري بالأساس؟ فكيف يصير التفوق الناري «الإسرائيلي» فرصة؟ وكيف يصير التفرد الجوي «الإسرائيلي» فرصة؟ وكيف تصير قدرة الحركة البرية النوعية لـ«الإسرائيليين» وتصير الميركافا فرصة؟ وكيف يتحوّل القيد الذي تفرضه العلاقات الدولية على القاعدة التي تمثلها سورية للمقاومة فرصة؟ وكيف تصير الخلفية الأخوانية للقوة الإسلامية الأهم في فلسطين التي تمثلها حركة حماس، من مصدر قلق وتحدٍّ بمشاريع الفتن المذهبية، فرصاً؟

– تدمير دبابة ميركافا كمثل إسقاط طائرة إف16، كمثل الصبر على قدرة النار في أنفاق المقاومين لمفاجأة جيوش المشاة، كانت الأهداف التي تترجم هذه الرؤيا، التي تحوّلت خطوات عملياتية اشتغل عليها الحاج عماد نهاراً وليلاً وترجم بعضاً منها في حياته، ويواصل ترجمتها رفاق دربه وحلفاء مقاومته بعد استشهاده، ومثلها كيف تتحوّل علاقات سورية الدولية مصدراً لسلاح جديد، ومقدرات أهم للمقاومة، وخزاناً خلفياً لسلاحها، وكيف تتحول العلاقة بحماس مصدراً لاستنهاض عابر للمذاهب بين المسلمين مع النصر الكبير الذي يتكفّل وحده بإسقاط مخاطر الفتن، وخط اشتباك أكيد يجعل النار أقرب لجسد العدو الجاثم فوق فلسطين.

– الركيزة الرابعة في استراتيجية الحاج عماد عسكرياً كانت معنوية، كيف يصير ما يحسبه العدو علينا في الخسائر أرباحاً؟ وكيف يصير ما يحسبه لنفسه أرباحاً خسائر، وفي المقدمة تحويل الشهادة إلى مصدر قوة للمقاومة، يزيدها تماسكاً وثقة ويزيد من حماسة جمهورها وعطاءاته؟ وكيف يصير تمدّد العدو وتفرّده مدخلاً لاصطياده، وسبباً لاستنزافه، فحيث يرانا نخسر يكتشف أننا نكبر، وحيث يفرح بنصره، سرعان ما يكتشف أنّه عالق في مصيدة؟

– مدرسة الحاج عماد العسكرية أنجزت التحرير ومن بعده النصر في تموز 2006، ولا زالت تنجز، ولا زال ميزان الردع الذي أسسه للمقاومة ينمو وينتج المزيد من المعادلات، ولا زالت مسيرته نحو فلسطين، مستمرّة، بمزيد من توطين تكنولوجيا الصواريخ والعبوات والأنفاق والشبكات السلكية، التي لا نعلم عنها إلا ما يقوله العدو عن مصانع الصواريخ، والعبوات الذكية والكورنيت والياخونت والـ«إس 300». وما يقوله العملاء عن شبكات الاتصال التي يزعمون أنها تربط صنعاء وطهران ببيروت، وما يقوله المستوطنون عن أصوات الحفر تحت منازلهم في أنحاء عديدة من فلسطين، وعندما يأتي يوم الزحف إلى فلسطين سنتعرّف بالعين المجردة على ما لا نعلمه اليوم.

February 12, 2018

10 years have passed since the martyrdom of Hezbollah’s iconic military leader Hajj Imad Mughniyeh, or the “untraceable ghost”, who confused the Zionist entity and the CIA for years.

Today, Mughniyeh’s ghost is still chasing the Israeli occupation, with his photo appearing near Hatzerim Israeli Air Force Base in the Negev Desert on the west outskirts of Beersheba.

The photo went viral by on social media after dozens of pro-resistance activists shared it.

Martyr Mughniyeh was assassinated in a bomb blast in Damascus on February 12, 2008. In January 2015, a report said that Mughniyeh was assassinated in a joint operation between the Israeli Mossad and US’ CIA.

Source: Al-Manar

