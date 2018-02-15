Soleimani: Avenging Martyr Mughniyeh, Other Martyrs Is Thru Eradicating «Israel»

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Commander of the Quds force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Core Major General Qasem Soleimani addressed a conference in the Iranian capital, Tehran, marking the martyrdom anniversary of Hezbollah commander martyr leader Haj Imad Mughniyeh.

At the beginning of his address, Maj. Gen. Soleimani paid tribute to the martyrs of the Lebanese Resistance.

He went on to say: “The martyrdom of Haj Imad Mughniyeh had a prominent role in the development of the Islamic awakening,” adding that his martyrdom “initiated an uprising in the Islamic communities”.”It’s the first time that I’ll talk about my dear friend, Haj Imad Mughniyeh,” Gen. Soleimani said, adding that Haj Mughniyeh “is a legend to the entire world”.

The IRGC commander talked in depth about Haj Mughniyeh saying “he wasn’t specialized in guerrilla wars only. He had more strength than the enemy… [He] didn’t see things with the same perspective that we see.”

Gen. Soleimani gave credit to the Hezbollah leader martyr’s role in “breaking the fear in Lebanon” of the apartheid “Israeli” entity “rising in the face” of the Zionists.

He went on to say that “The enemy was obliged to admit and talk about Martyr Mughnyieh’s heroism.”

Elsewhere in his address, Gen. Soleimani tackled the issue of resistance saying: “The Mujahideen remain steadfast despite the injustice of some Arab regimes.”

He added, “Haj Imad Mughniyeh was the Man of surprises. He exposed the ‘Israeli’ drones, took pictures of them and knew the plans of the Zionists.”Relatedly, the IRGC commander praised Hezbollah martyr leader’s “strategic” role in confronting the “Israeli” aggression on Lebanon in July 2006, recalling one of his achievements: “striking the ‘Israeli’ Saar warship.

Also, Gen. Soleimani said the 1997 Ansarieh operation in southern Lebanon had been planned by Haj Mughniyeh.Regarding the Palestinian cause, the Iranian general said Haj Imad “brought Yasser Arafat to Iran and played a big role in raising Hamas’ capabilities”.

Gen. Soleimani concluded his address by referring to Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah as “one of the Divine miracles who confronted and faced the enemy,” whose orders Haj Imad was fully committed to following.

He added, “Sayyed Nasrallah gave Lebanon value. He saved not only the Shiites but also the Sunnis and Christians”.

Accordingly, “The enemy must know that avenging the blood of Martyr Mughniyeh and the other martyrs is via eliminating apartheid ‘Israel’,” the IRGC commander stated, shedding light on “Israeli” fear generated by “martyr Mughniyeh and other martyrs’ blood in Lebanon, Palestine and Iraq”.

The “Resistance front is expanding more and more every day,” Gen. Soleimani concluded, describing Martyr Leader Imad Mughniyeh as an “extraordinary personality nobody can underestimate and who was even feared by his enemy.

