MEETING BETWEEN US STATE SECRETARY AND LEBANESE PRESIDENT IN ONE PICTURE

South Front

The Western mainstream media is in rage after television footage has showed US State Secretary Rex Tillerson sitting in a room alongside an empty seat before Lebanese Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil has walked into the room.

The incident took place on February 15, ahead of Tillerson’s meeting with President Michel Aoun at the presidential palace. Accordign to reports, the US diplomat sat for several minutes before his Lebanese counterpart greeted him.

The Lebanese president’s office denied any departure from diplomatic protocol adding that the secretary of state arrived a few minutes earlier than expected and the meeting began on time.

However, social media users noticted few interesting things missed by the MSM:

