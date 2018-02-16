Weekly report on israel’s terrorism against the State of Palestine

Posted on by michaellee2009

Weekly Report On Israeli Human Rights Violations in the Occupied Palestinian Territory

(08- 14 February 2018)

Israeli forces continue systematic crimes in the occupied Palestinian territory (oPt)

(08 – 14 February 2018)

Israeli forces continued to use excessive force in the oPt

43 Palestinian civilians, including 17 children, were wounded in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

26 of them were hit with live bullets, 11 were hit with rubber bullets, and 6 were hit with tear gas canisters and shrapnel.

Israeli forces conducted 82 incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank and a limited one into the southern Gaza Strip.

78 civilians, including 14 children and 2 women, were arrested.

30 of them, including 9 children, were arrested in Jerusalem.

9 shooting incidents targeting the Palestinian fishing boats off the Gaza Strip Shore, but no casualties were reported.

Israeli authorities continued their settlement activities in the West Bank.

A tent, cave, 2 sheds used for sheltering sheep in Qana Valley area, northwest of Deiristiya village.

A house was demolished in Beit Kahel village, and a warehouse built of tin plates was dismantled and confiscated in Beit Ummar in Hebron.

Settlers continued their attacks against Palestinian civilians’ property in the villages near settlements.

Israeli authorities continued to create a Jewish majority in occupied East Jerusalem.

Two commercial barracks were demolished in al-‘Issawiyah village, northeast of occupied Jerusalem.

Settlers severely wounded a Palestinian civilian and attacked 5 cars.

Israeli forces turned the West Bank into cantons and continued to impose the illegal closure on the Gaza Strip for the 11 th consecutive year.

Dozens of temporary checkpoints were established in the West Bank and others were re-established to obstruct the movement of Palestinian civilians.

5 Palestinian civilians, including a child, were arrested at the checkpoints in the West Bank.

Summary

Israeli violations of international law and international humanitarian law in the oPt continued during the reporting period (08 – 14 February 2018).

Shooting:

During the reporting period, Israeli forces wounded 45 Palestinian civilians, including 17 children, in the West Bank and Gaza Strip. Twenty-six of them, including 10 children 2 fishermen, were wounded in the Gaza Strip while the 19 others, including 7 children, were wounded in the West Bank. In the Gaza Strip as well, the Israeli forces continued to chase Palestinian fishermen in the Gaza Sea and target their livelihoods.

In the West Bank, Israeli forces wounded 19 Palestinian civilians, including 7 children. Seven of them were hit with live bullets, 11 with rubber bullets and 1 with tear gas canister and sound bomb shrapnel during their participation in the peaceful protests except for 2 who were wounded in protests after incursions.

In the Gaza Strip, the border areas with Israel witnessed protests against the U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and move the U.S. Embassy to it. During the protests, the Israeli forces used force against the protestors. Due to opening fire to disperse the protests, 24 Palestinian civilians were wounded, including 10 children. Nineteen civilians were hit with live bullets,3 directly hit with a tear gas canister and 2 with bullet shrapnel.

As part of targeting fishermen in the sea, on 11 February 2018, Israeli gunboats heavily opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats offshore, northwest of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip. They surrounded a boat manned by Tariq al-Sultan (22) and ‘Aaed al-Sultan (22). The Israeli naval soldiers then ordered the fishermen to take off their clothes, jump into the war and swim towards the boat. They were arrested and taken to Ashdod Seaport. After interrogating with them, the two fishermen were released and it was found out they were wounded.

In addition to the above-mentioned incident, PCHR monitored that the Israeli forces escalated their attacks against fishermen in the Gaza Sea, indicating to the ongoing Israeli policy of targeting their livelihoods. During the reporting period, Israeli gunboats chased Palestinian fishing boats and opened fire at them in 8 incidents, including 4 in Western Soudaniyah area, west of Jabalia and 5 shooting incidents northwest of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip.

Incursions:

During the reporting period, Israeli forces conducted at least 82 military incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank while they conducted 7 incursions into Jerusalem and its suburbs. During those incursions, Israeli forces arrested at least 48 Palestinians, including 5 children and 2 women, in the West Bank. Thirty of them, including 9 children, were arrested in Jerusalem and its suburbs. Those incursions happened in light of the cold weather as the Israeli soldiers forced children, women and elderly people to stay outside their houses for hours or locked families in one room preventing them to move in addition to other acts of harassment and use of police dogs in house raids.

In the Gaza Strip, on 08 February 2018, Israeli forces moved 100 meters into the east of al-Qararah village, east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. They levelled and combed lands in the area amidst sporadic shooting and then redeployed along the border fence between Israel and Gaza Strip.

Efforts to Create Jewish Majority in occupied East Jerusalem:

As part of house demolitions and other civilian objects, On 13 February 2018, Israeli bulldozers demolished two commercial barracks in al-‘Issawiyah village, northeast of occupied Jerusalem, under the pretext of no licensing. One of the barracks was built 10 years ago while the other 1 year ago, and both were used for selling drinks and snacks.

As part of settlers’ attacks against Palestinian fishermen and their property, on 12 February 2018, settlers wrote racist slogans on a vehicle and punctured tires of 5 other vehicles in al-Magharbah Gate neighbourhood, near Silwan village, south of Jerusalem’s Old City.

On 14 February 2018, a group of settlers attacked Mustafa al-Maghribi (19) when he was on the way to al-Silsileh Gate in East Jerusalem’s Old City. As a result, Mustafa was severely wounded to the head and then taken to “Hadassah Ein Kerem” Hospital in West Jerusalem for medical treatment.

As part of Restricting Palestinian Societies’ work, on 10 February 2018, Israeli forces banned a ceremony supposed to be held in order to honor the distinctive principals and teachers in Jerusalem’s schools. The Palestinian Directorate of Education intended to organize the ceremony in the Muslim Women School on al-Zahraa’ Street in the city center, in the presence of Dr. Sabri Seidam, Minister of Education.

Settlement Activities, Demolitions, and Settlers’ Attacks against Palestinian civilians and their Property:

As part of house demolitions, on 10 February 2018, Israeli forces prevented Mufid al-

Sherbati (53) who lives on al-Shuhadaa’ Street in Hebron from building a room of steel and wood in front of his house. They also confiscated the Hand Tools, including Electric Scissors and wilding machine etc… They threatened Sherbati of continuing the construction works, noting that he has a building license in 1972 to build in the second floor.

On 12 February 2018, Israeli forces demolished a tent, cave and 2 sheds for sheltering sheep in Qana Valley area, northwest of Deiristiya village, northwest of Salfit. Mayor of Deiristiya said that the municipality supported the farmers with an amount of money 5 months ago to reinforce their presence in the area and repair their sheds. The farmers has now become with no shelters due to the Israeli claims that the Valley is a natural reserve, where no buildings have been allowed to be established since 1982.

on the same day, Israeli forces dismantled a 150-square-meter warehouse built of tin plates and used for repairing tires, east of Beit Ummar municipality, north of Hebron, and confiscated it.

On 14 February 2018, Israeli forces demolished an under-construction house built of three floors on an area of 400 square meters in Beit Kahel village, north of Hebron. The house belongs to Anwar Sonnokrot and was demolished under the pretext of no building license.

As part of the Israeli settlers’ attacks against the Palestinian civilians and their property, on 13 Febraury 2018, a group of settlers from “Gel’ad” settlement sneaked into Jeet village, northeast of Qalqilya. They carried out riots on the streets and attacked 5 vehicles parked on the main street in the village center and in the Northern Mountain area. The settlers wrote racist slogans in Hebrew and singed by the “Price Tag” organization on the vehicles and punctured their tires.

On 14 February 2018, around 30 settlers from “Yitsihar” settlement established in the southern side of ‘Asirah al-Qabaliyah village, south of Nablus, attacked a house belonging to Jawad Shehadah. As a result, the windows of the second floor, where Shehahdah lives along with his family of 6 members, including 4 children, were broken.

Details

Incursions into Palestinian Areas, and Attacks on Palestinian Civilians and Property in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip

Thursday, 08 February 2018

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into Jenin. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested 5 civilians, including 2 brothers and their uncle, namely Ahmed Mahmoud al-Kastuni (26), from al-Marah neighbourhood, south of the city, Mohammed (20), his brother Mahmoud Nasri al-Sahalabi (24), their uncle Salah Jaber al-Shalabi (30), from Harsh al-Sa’adah, and Suheib Jarir Jarrar (28), from Burqin Valley, west of the city.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into al-Laban eastern village, south of Nablus. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested Sarhan Ref’at Daraghmeh (26) and Mohammed Harbi Darghmeh (15).

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into Duma village, south of Nablus. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested Abdul Salam Abdullah Dawabsheh (20).

At approximately 06:30, Israeli forces moved into Kafer Malek village, northeast of Ramallah. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Yunis Khairi Ba’erat (30).

At approximately 07:00, Israeli soldiers stationed at military checkpoint (160), east of the Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron, randomly fired tear gas canisters at government and UNRWA schools. As a result, several students and teachers suffered tear gas inhalation. They received first aid by the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS). Moreover, schools closed and the school day was cancelled in case of further Israeli attacks.

At approximately 07:30, Israeli forces accompanied with several military vehicles moved about 100 meters from “Kissufim” military site, east of al-Qararah village, east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip. They levelled the lands in the area amidst sporadic shooting. The Israeli forces then headed to the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel. Few hours later, the Israeli forces redeployed along the border fence, east of ‘Abasan al-Kabirah, and no arrests were reported.

At approximately 07:40, Israeli forces moved into al-Mazra’ah al-Gharbiyah village, northwest of Ramallah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ya’qoub Hani Ladadwah (24) and then arrested him.

At approximately 17:00, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Arqah village, west of Jenin. They then arrested Mohammed (16) and his brother Diya’a Jamil Yahiya (17) when they were at the outskirts of the village.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (7) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Ramin village, east of Tulkarm, Hablah village, south of Qalqiliyah, Kafel Hares village, north of Salfit, Deir Estia village, west of the city, Eskaka village, east of the city, Halhoul and Traqumiya village in Hebron.

Friday, 09 February 2018

At approximately 07:00, Israeli gunboats stationed off al-Waha shore in the northern Gaza Strip, sporadically opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 4 nautical miles and chased them. The shooting recurred at approximately 08:20 on the same day and sporadically continued until approximately 09:15. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

At approximately 10:00, a number of Palestinian farmers, from Madama village, south of Nablus, went to plough their lands in al-Sawawin and al-Rasem areas, south of the village. Israeli forces arrived at the area and gave the farmers 20 minutes to leave t, but the farmers refused so. The Israeli forces then fired sound bombs and tear gas canisters to disperse the farmers and then chased them into the village. As a result, a 30-year-old civilian was hit with shrapnel to the chest when he was near a high school. He was then transferred to Rafidiya Hospital in Nablus to receive medical treatment. Doctors there classified his injury as moderate.

At approximately 12:30, Israeli gunboats stationed off al-Waha Shore in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles and chased them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (5) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Nablus and Kafel Hares village, north of Salfit; Ethna, al-Thaheriyah and al-Koum villages in Hebron.

Saturday 10 February 2018:

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Tayasir village, east of Tubas. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Fayad Eyad al-Deek (37), a Civil Police officer in the Special Units.

At approximately 02:50, Israeli gunboats stationed off al-Sudaniyah shore in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 5 nautical miles and chased them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

At approximately 06:30, Israeli gunboats stationed off al-Waha shore in the northern Gaza Strip, heavily opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 4 nautical miles and chased them. The shooting recurred at approximately 11:15 on the same day. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (5) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Qalqiliyah, Dura, Nuba village, al-Fawar refugee camp, Nemrah area in Hebron.

Sunday,11 February 2018:

At approximately 00:45, Israeli forces moved into Nablus. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested 5 civilians, including a woman, namely Woroud Abdul Hakim Marish (45), aunt of Abdul Karim ‘Aasi, who is accused of killing the Rabbi Itamar Ben-Gal near “Ariel” settlement, north of Salfit, On 05 February 2018; Jihad Mo’een Suleiman Marish (40), both of them were arrested from their house in Kalbuneh building in Rafidiya neighborhood, west of the city; ‘Ali Ragheb Salhab (26), ‘Odai al-‘Aasi (22), both arrested from Mo’tah Street, west of the city; and Mohammed al-‘Aasi (24), who was arrested from Khelat al-‘Amoud, southeast of the city.

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into al-Samou’ village, south of Hebron and stationed in al-Semia area. They raided and searched a house belonging to Abdul Hakim ‘Ali al-Daghamin (42) and then handed him a summons to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Service in “Gush Etzion” settlement complex, south of Bethlehem.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Yatta, south of Hebron. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Maher Mahmoud Rawashdah (29) and Khalid Jebril Shehadah (34) and then handed them summonses to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Service in “Gush Etzion” settlement complex, south of Bethlehem.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Bethlehem and stationed in Hendazah area, east of the city. They raided and searched a house belonging to Hussein ‘Atef ‘Obayat (18) and then arrested him. It should be noted that Hussein is the son of ‘Atef ‘Obayat, was assassinated by the Israeli forces in 2002.

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into Husan village, west of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Jamal Jaber Hamamrah (54), a leader in the Islamic Jihad Movement, and then arrested him. It should be noted that Hamamrah was arrested several times and spend sporadically 14 years in the Israeli prisons during which he went on a hunger strike. Hamamrah is a teacher and one of Palestinian Marj al- Zohour deportees in Southern Lebanon in 1991.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into al-Thaheriyah village, south of Hebron and stationed in Karm al-Ashqar area. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ayman Khalid al-Battat (39) and handed him a summons to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Service in “Gush Etzion” settlement complex, south of Bethlehem.

At approximately 04:40, Israeli forces moved into ‘Anabtah village, east of Tulkarm. They raided and searched Bessan Factory for air conditions. The soldiers confiscated equipment and data servers related to the production process in the factory. However, no further incidents were reported.

Aat approximately 06:30, Israeli gunboats stationed off al-Wahah shore, northwest of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 1 nautical mile. They then surrounded a fishing boat manned by Tariq ‘Abdel Bari Mohammed al-Sultan (22) and ‘Aaed Nizar Mohammed al-Sultan (22), both from al-Salatin neighborhood in Beit Lahia. The fishing boats were about 1200 meters off the northern Gaza Strip shore. The Israeli soldiers ordered them to take off their clothes, jump into the water and swim towards the gunboat. They were taken to Ashdod Seaport and interrogated to be released at approximately 20:00 on the same day through Beit Hanoun “Erez” crossing. It turns out that both fishermen were hit with rubber bullets by the Israeli naval soldiers as Tariq al-Sultan was hit with 2 bullets to both legs while ‘Aaed was hit with 4 rubber bullets to both legs and abdomen.

At approximately 10:25, Israeli forces moved into Hares village, northwest of Salfit. They patrolled the streets and deployed the area. The soldiers then detained 4 civilians namely Husam Saleem ‘Ali Sultan, Habib Hasan Yusuf Sultan, Ahmed Joudah Mohammed Dawoud, and Nayef Basel Yusuf Souf. The Israeli forces released them later after they questioned them on the spot.

At approximately 16:40, Israeli forces moved into ‘Anabtah village, east of Tulkarm. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Soheib Bilal Mohammed Noor (24) and Abdul Karim Sa’ed Barakat (25) and then arrested them.

At approximately 19:30, Israeli forces moved into Beta village, south of Nablus. They confiscated a DVR from al-Tayeh Petrol Station in the village. The Israeli forces claimed that a number of young men threw a Molotov Cocktail at a female settler’s car traveling on Ramallah-Nablus Street near the village intersection. Meanwhile, a number of civilians gathered and threw stones and empty bottles at the Israeli soldiers. The Israeli forces brought a bulldozer and closed the village entrance with sand barriers and cement cubes and at approximately 21:30 withdrew from the village.

At approximately 23:25, Israeli gunboats stationed off al-Sudaniyah shore in the northern Gaza Strip, heavily opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 5 nautical miles and chased them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (3) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Bani Na’im and Kafel Hares villages, and Halhoul, north of Hebron.

Monday, 12 February 2018

At approximately 00:35, Israeli gunboats stationed off al-Sudaniyah shore in the northern Gaza Strip, heavily opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 5 nautical miles and chased them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into Taqou’a village, east of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Mousa Mahmoud al-‘Amour (17), Abdul Rahman ‘Adel al-‘Amour (24), Mahmoud Samir al-‘Amour (16) and Ibrahim Yusuf Abu Mefreh (22).

At approximately 01:20, Israeli forces moved into Deir Estia village, northwest of Salfit. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Ahmed Sobhi Abdullah Sheikh Abdullah (19) and Ashoush Dawoud Mohammed ‘Obaid (26) and then arrested them.

‘A’eshah Nawaf Khalil ‘Obaid said to PCHR’s fieldworker that:

“At approximately 01:30 on Monday, 12 February 2018, while my husband, daughter and I were sleeping, my sons Ashwas, Sharaf and Jalal topped the house roof after knowing that the Israeli soldiers moved into the village to see what’s going. I woke up after hearing my son’s steps on the stairs and my husband waking me up. There was strong knocking on the door. My husband was trying to prevent our sons from opening the door. I then went to open the door, but the Israeli soldiers suddenly broke the door before I touch it. About hundred soldiers raided the house and searched its contents. They then arrested my son Ashwas and then withdrew from the house.”

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into al-Qadi Valley area, east of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Majdi Mohammed al-Rajbi (23) and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Beit Led village, east of Tulkarm. They raided and searched a house belonging to Khalid Jaber Mohammed Kou’a (22) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Marah Rabah village, south of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Yasser Ahmed al-Sheikh (25) and then handed him a summons to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Service in “Gush Etzion” settlement complex, south of the city.

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into Yatta, south of Hebron and stationed near al-Quds Open University. They raided and searched a house belonging to Hammad ‘Ali Zain (29). They withdrew from the house, and no arrests were reported.

At approximately 03:40, Israeli forces moved into Shuwekah Suburb in Tulkarm. They raided and searched a house belonging to Haneen Abdul Qader Saleh ‘Amar and then handed him a summons to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Service.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (10) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Kafer Qadoum village, northeast of Qalqiliyah; Dura, Hebron, Qafin, Baqa al-Sharqiyah, Nazlet ‘Essa, Nazlet Abu al-Nar, al-Nazlah al-Wusta villages, north of Tulkarm; Deir Balut village, west of Salfit; and Kafel Hares village, north of the city.

Tuesday, 13 February 2018

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into Beit Ummer village, north of Hebron and stationed in al-Qadi Valley. They raided and searched a house belonging to Yusuf ‘Ali al-‘Aalami. The soldier then fixed a leaflet on the house door threatening the stone-throwers of being punished and their families’ work permits will be cancelled if they continue to throw stones.

At approximately 03:30, Israeli forces moved into Silwad village, northeast of Ramallah. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested Fadi Abdul Rahman Hammad (22).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Surif village, west of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ibrahim ‘Ali al-Hour (29) and then arrested him.

At approximately 05:15, Israeli forces accompanied with 10 military vehicles moved into Noor Shams refugee camp, east of Tulkarm. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested 4 former prisoners namely Fares Mohammed Abdullah Khalifah (spent 12 years in prison), Mahfouth Nathmi ‘Ali ‘Aishah (33) (spend 13 years in prison), Nehad Yusuf Abu Harb (28) (spent 5 years in prison), and Ahmed ‘Ali Abdullah Qasido (28) (spent 6 years in prison).

At approximately 16:00, Israeli forces moved into Salem village, northeast of Nablus. A number of Palestinian youngsters gathered and threw stones and empty bottles at the Israeli forces. The soldiers fired live and rubber bullets and tear gas canisters. As a result, a 19-year-old civilian sustained a live bullet wound to the left thigh near the village council building. He was transferred to Rafidiya Hospital to receive medical treatment.

At approximately 19:00, Israeli force accompanied with 10 military vehicles moved into Deir Estia village, northwest of Salfit. They patrolled the streets and then forced the shops’ owners on the main street to close. The Israeli forces claimed that a settler’s car was stoned and targeted with a Molotov Cocktail while it was on the main street (Qana Valley Street). The Israeli forces later withdrew from the village, and no raids or arrests were reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (5) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Qalqiliyah and Kafe al-Deek village, west of Salfit; Halhoul and Hebron and Sa’ir.

Wednesday, 14 February 2018:

At approximately 00:30, Israeli forces moved into al-Dawhah village, west of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohamemd Samih ‘Azziyah (25) and then arrested him.

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Ezzah refugee camp, south of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Shadi Mohammed Badawneh (30) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Jenin. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested ‘Ala’a Mahmoud Abu al-Rab (26).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Jenin refugee camp, west of Jenin. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Wesam Eyad Ahmed Mohammed Hanoun (22).

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into Kufu Thuluth village, east of Qalqiliyah. They patrolled the village streets and deployed in the area. The soldiers raided and searched a house belonging to Diya’a Abdul Haleem Shawahneh (25) and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Bethlehem and stationed on al-Saf Street in the center of the city. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Mohammed ‘Adel al-Kamel and Dawoud al-Bam.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Beit Dajan village, east of Nablus. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested Marwan Bassam ‘Omari (22).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into al-Samou’a village, south of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Rasmi Saleh al-Mahariq (55) and then confiscated his car.

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into al-Maghir village, northeast of Ramallah. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Qusai Mustafa Abu ‘Alia (18).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Qarawet Bani Zaid village, northwest of Ramallah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Saif Mahmoud ‘Arar (25) and then arrested him.

At approximately 03:30, Israeli forces moved into Beit Fajjar village, west of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohammed Ahmed Taqatqa and then arrested him.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (5) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Beit ‘Awa, Yatta, Dura, Halhoul and Surif village in Hebron.

Use of Force against Demonstrations in Protest against the U.S. President’s Decision to Recognize Jerusalem as the Capital of Israel:

Upon calls for demonstrations protesting against the U.S. President Donald Trump’s Presidential Decree to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and move the U.S. Embassy to it, Palestinian civilians organized protests against the decision throughout the West Bank and Gaza Strip. As a result, 41 civilians, including 17 children, were wounded. (This number does not include the number of those wounded during the incursions into the West Bank and fishermen in the Gaza Strip.) It should be mentioned that PCHR keeps the names of wounded persons for fear of arresting them. The demonstrations were as follows:

West Bank:

Following the Friday prayer on 09 February 2018, dozens of Palestinian civilians gathered in the vicinity of Howarah checkpoint at the southern entrance to Nablus. They set fire to tires and put barricades on the street leading to the checkpoint and threw stones and empty bottles at Israeli soldiers. The soldiers fired live and rubber bullets and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, 6 civilians, including a child, were wounded. Five of them were hit with live bullets and one civilian was hit with a rubber bullet. They were transferred to Rafidiya Hospital to receive medical treatment. Doctors classified his injury as moderate. When a number of journalists were covering the clashes, the Israeli forces obstructed their work and arrested a number of them. Mahmoud Matar Mohammed Melhem (30), a freelance journalist, said to PCHR’s fieldworker that:

“While I was covering the clashes on Friday protest titled “Loyalty to Martyrs” at Howarah military checkpoint, south of Nablus, Israeli soldiers detained me twice. The first time was when the soldiers approached a protest near the checkpoint to disperse the protestors as the Israeli forces declared that the area is a closed military zone and they prevented us from taking photos. The second time was when I attempted to photograph the incidents again and the soldiers detained me for minutes. I was then released after showing them my press card. After that, I returned to work in the area again along with a number of my colleagues. Suddenly, the soldiers detained me again claiming that an Israeli officer wanted to speak with me. When I arrived at the checkpoint, a soldier took his cell phone and attempted to take a photo of me. When I refused, the soldiers tied my hands behind my back and forcibly took a photo of me. The soldiers later untied my hands, released me and ordered me not to take photos in the area. I then returned to my work again.”

Around the same time, dozens of Palestinian civilians protested at the entrance to Beta village on the main street branching from Nablus-Ramallah Street, south of Nablus. They threw stones at the Israeli soldiers stationed at the village entrance. The soldiers fired live and metal bullets and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, a 25-year-old civilian sustained a live bullet wound to the right leg, and a 28-year-old civilian sustained a metal bullet wound to the left leg.

Following the same Friday prayer, dozens of Palestinian civilians and International and Israeli human rights defenders organized a protest in al-Nabi Saleh village, northwest of Ramallah. They threw stones and empty bottles at Israeli soldiers stationed at the village entrance. The Israeli soldiers fired live bullets, rubber-coated metal bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at the protestors. As a result, a 15-year-old child sustained a metal bullet wound to the right foot and a 17-year-old child, from Kafer ‘Ein village, sustained a metal bullet wound to the right foot.

Following the end of Friday prayer, dozens of Palestinian civilians and International and Israeli human rights defenders organized a protest in al-Mazra’ah al-Gharbiyah village, northwest of Ramallah. They threw stones and empty bottles at Israeli soldiers stationed at the village entrance. The Israeli soldiers fired live bullets, rubber-coated metal bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at the protestors. As a result, 3 civilians, including a child, were hit with metal bullet to the lower limbs.

Around the same time, dozens of Palestinian children and young men gathered at the northern entrance to al-Birah. They threw stones and empty bottles at Israeli soldiers stationed at “al-Mahkamah” checkpoint near “Beit Eil” settlement, north of the city. The Israeli soldiers fired live bullets, rubber-coated metal bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at the protestors. As a result, 4 children were hit with rubber bullets to their lower limbs. They were transferred to Palestine Medical Complex in Ramallah. Doctors classified their injuries as moderate.

Gaza Strip:

At approximately 13:30 on Friday, 09 February 2018, dozens of Palestinian youngsters made their way to the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel in the northern Gaza Strip. The youngsters approached the security fence and threw stones at Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence. The soldiers stationed in military watchtowers and in their vicinity at Beit Hanoun “Erez” crossing, northwest of Beit Hanoun village, north of Buret Abu Samrah, north of the abovementioned village, and stationed in the east of the Islamic Cemetery, east of Jabalia, fired live bullets, rubber-coated metal bullets and tear gas canisters at the protestors. As a result, 12 civilians, including 8 children, were wounded. Ten of them were hit with live bullets and 2 civilians were hit with tear gas canisters. The wounded civilians were transferred by PRCS ambulances to the Indonesian and Beit Hanoun Hospitals to receive medical treatment. Doctors there classified the injury of one of them as serious.

Around the same time, dozens of Palestinian civilians gathered in the vicinity of al-Sheja’eya neighborhood intersection, east of Gaza city and then headed to the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel (near former Nahel Oz). The protestors threw stones at Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence. The soldiers fired live bullets, rubber-coated metal bullets and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, 9 civilians, including 2 children, were wounded. Eight of them were hit with live bullets and one civilian was hit with a tear gas canister. They were transferred to al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City to receive medical treatment.

Around the same time, hundreds of Palestinian children and young men made their way to the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of al-Buraij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, in protest against the U.S President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Palestine. The protestors set fire to tires and threw stones at Israeli soldiers stationed behind sand barriers along the abovementioned border fence. The Israeli soldiers fired live bullets and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, 3 civilians were wounded. One of them was hit with a live bullet to the back and his injury was classified as serious and the 2 others were hit with live bullet shrapnel.

Continued closure of the oPt

Israel continued to impose a tight closure on the oPt, imposing severe restrictions on the movement of Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem.

Gaza Strip

Israeli forces continuously tighten the closure of the Gaza Strip and close all commercial crossings, making the Karm Abu Salem crossing the sole commercial crossing of the Gaza Strip, although it is not suitable for commercial purposes in terms of its operational capacity and distance from markets.

Israeli forces have continued to apply the policy, which is aimed to tighten the closure on all commercial crossings, by imposing total control over the flow of imports and exports.

Israeli forces have continued to impose a total ban on the delivery of raw materials to the Gaza Strip, except for very limited items and quantities. The limited quantities of raw materials allowed into Gaza do not meet the minimal needs of the civilian population of the Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces also continued to impose an almost total ban on the Gaza Strip exports, including agricultural and industrial products, except for light-weighted products such as flowers, strawberries, and spices. However, they lately allowed the exportation of some vegetables such as cucumber and tomatoes, furniture and fish.

Israel has continued to close the Beit Hanoun (Erez) crossing for the majority of Palestinian citizens from the Gaza Strip. Israel only allows the movement of a limited number of groups, with many hours of waiting in the majority of cases. Israel has continued to adopt a policy aimed at reducing the number of Palestinian patients allowed to move via the Beit Hanoun crossing to receive medical treatment in hospitals in Israel or in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. Israel also continued applying the policy of making certain civilian traveling via the crossing interviewed by the Israeli intelligence service to be questioned, blackmailed or arrested.

Beit Hanoun (“Erez”) crossing, in the north of the Gaza Strip, is designated for the movement of individuals, and links the Gaza Strip with the West Bank.

Movement at Beit Hanoun (“Erez”) crossing

(07-13 February 2018)

Category 07 February 08 February 09 February 10 February 11 February 12 February 13 February Patients 41 28 1 – 79 51 46 Companions 35 27 1 – 72 42 46 Personal needs 37 43 4 – 51 29 36 Familiesof prisoners – – – – – – 5 Arabs fromIsrael 3 9 12 – 7 6 18 Diplomats 1 3 – – – – – International journalists 1 – – – – – – International workers 28 63 14 – 18 25 28 TravelersAbroad 7 – – – – 3 30 Business people 63 109 – – 174 111 80 Business meetings – – – – – – – Security interviews 2 6 – – 6 6 7 VIPs 1 1 – – 2 2 1 Ambulances to Israel 5 2 3 – 2 4 6 Patients’ Companions 5 3 3 – 2 3 6

Note:

On Tuesday, 13 February 2018, Israeli forces allowed 2 persons, who work at the General Authority of Civil Affairs (GACA) and internationals to renew their permits.

On Wednesday, 14 February 2018, Israeli forces allowed 12 persons; on Monday, 12 February 2018, 2 persons; and on Tuesday, 30 January 2018, one person to return to the West Bank.

Israel has imposed a tightened closure on the West Bank. During the reporting period, Israeli forces imposed additional restrictions on the movement of Palestinian civilians:

Ramallah: Israeli forces established (4) checkpoints all over the city.

At approximately 19:15 on Monday, 12 February 2018, Israeli forces established 2 checkpoints at the main entrance to al-Nabi Saleh village, northwest of Ramallah; and at ‘Atara village’s bridge, north of the city.

At approximately 21:15, Israeli forces iron gates established at the entrance to Dir Abu Mish’al village, northwest of the city.

At approximately 09:30 on Tuesday, 13 February 2018, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the entrance to ‘Ain Yabroud village.

At approximately 20:40, a similar checkpoint was established at the entrance to Kafur Malek village, northeast of Ramallah.

Hebron: Israeli forces established (22) checkpoints all over the city.

On Thursday 08 February 2018, Israeli forces established 4 checkpoints at the entrance to al-Fawar refugee camp, at the northern entrance to Halhoul village, and at the entrances to al-Majd and Dir Razieh villages.

On Friday, 09 February 2018, 3 similar checkpoints were established at the entrances to Samou’a, Beit Ummer, and Raboud villages.

On Saturday, 10 February 2018, Israeli forces esatablished 3 checkpoints at the entrances to Ethna and Tawas villages and at the entrance to al-Fawar refugee camp.

On Sunday, 11 February 2018, 2 similar checkpoints were established at the entrances to Yatta and Beit Ummer villages.

On Monday, 12 February 2018, Israeli forces established 4 checkpoints at the northern entrance to Hebron, at the northern entrance to Halhoul village, and at the entrances to Sa’ir and Tarama villages.

On Tuesday, 13 February 2018, Israeli forces established 3 checkpoints at the entrance to al-‘Aroub refugee camp, at the entrance to al-Hadab village, and on al-Dairat Road.

On Wednesday, 14 February 2018, Israeli forces established 3 checkpoints at the western entrance to Hebron and at the entrances to Beit Kahel and al-Nabi Yunis villages, north of Halhoul.

Qalqiliyia: Israeli forces established (4) checkpoints all over the city.

On Thursday, 08 February 2018, Israeli forces established 3 checkpoints at the eastern entrance to Qalqiliyia and at the entrances to ‘Izbit al-Tabeeb and Hijah villages, east of the city.

At approximately 15:00 on Sunday, 11 February 2018, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the eastern entrance to Qalqilyia.

Salfit: Israeli forces established (4) checkpoints all over the city.

On Thursday, 08 February 2018, Israeli forces established 2 checkpoints at the entrances to Kaful Hares village, north of Salfit; and at the entrance to Dirsityia village, northwest of the city.

At approximately 14:55 on Sunday, 11 February 2018, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the entrance to Dir Balout village, west of Salfit.

At approximately 22:25, a similar checkpoint was established at the entrance to Qarawet Bani Hassan village, northwest of the city.

Arrests at Military Checkpoints :

At approximately 16:00 on Thursday, 08 February 2018, Israeli forces stationed at the entrance to al-Fawar Refugee Camp, south of Hebron, arrested Safwan Ahmed Abu ‘Awaad (17), claiming that he had a knife.

Following the Friday prayer, on 09 February 2018, Israeli forces established a checkpoint for searching worshipers while getting out of the Friday prayer from al-Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron’s Old City. During which, the Israeli forces searched Palestinian civilians passing through the western gate. Meanwhile, Saif Subaieh al-‘Ajlouni (20) was arrested and then taken to a Police Station in “Kiryat Arba” settlement, east of the city.

On Wednesday, 14 February 2018, Israeli forces arrested 3 Palestinians at a military checkpoint established near Salem Camp, west of Jenin. Media stated that the Israeli forces arrested Hamza Mohamed ‘Omar Kmail and ‘Iz al-Deen Mahmoud Saba’nah while the 3rd person is so far unidentified.

Efforts to Create A Jewish majority

Israeli forces escalated their attacks on Palestinian civilians and their property. They have also continued their raids on al-Aqsa Mosque and denied the Palestinians access to it:

Arrests and Incursions:

At approximately 11:00 on Thursday, 08 February 2018, Israeli forces handed al-Aqsa Mosque guard Mohamed al-Salhi (29) a summons to refer to al-Qashlah Police Station in Jaffa Gate area in the center of occupied East Jerusalem, for investigation. It should be noted that the Israeli forces recently escalated their pursuit of al-Aqsa Mosque workers, as the Israeli forces raided the al-Aqsa Reconstruction Committee last week and prevented the employees, who were either arrested or pursued, from maintaining and renovating the mosque for several days.

At approximately 19:00 on Saturday, 10 February 2018, Israeli forces detained a group of children while they were in Bab al-Sahera area in occupied Jerusalem’s Old City and then searched them in a provocative During which, the Israeli forces severely beat the children and then brought mounted police officers to the area to disperse civilians. After that, the Israeli forces arrested Mohamed Hijazi (14) and Ishaq al-Hadad (15) after severely beating them. Ishaq’s uncle,‘Alaa al-Hadad, said that Ishaq sustained fractures to his leg due to being beaten by the Israeli forces while Hijazi sustained wounds to the head after hit with a riffle’s butt. It should be noted that Ishaq and ‘Alaa were later released on one condition that they will return tomorrow for investigation. The two children were then taken to al-Maqased Hospital after releasing them.

At approximately 02:00 on Monday, 12 February 2018, Israeli forces moved into Abu Dis village, east of occupied Jerusalem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Siraj Kashour (23) and then arrested him.

On Monday, lawyer Rami Nazih al-‘Alami (31), from al-Tour neighborhood, east of occupied Jerusalem, surrendered to serve his 10-month sentence in the Israeli jails. Amjad Abu ‘Asab, Head of the Prisoners’ Families Committee in Jerusalem, said that al-‘Alami was arrested 2 years ago on charges of transferring messages between the prisoners and their families and underwent a harsh investigation for 33 days and then released on one condition that he will be under house arrest and pay a bail. Abu ‘Asab added that the court issued a sentence against al-‘Alami to be arrested in prison for 10 months. Al-‘Alami surrendered to serve his sentence.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Silwan village, south of occupied Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched houses from which they arrested 4 civilians, including a child. The arrested persons were identified as Ayoub Ziyad Abu Hadwan (52), Sufian Nidal al-Natsha (16), Ibrahim Mousa ‘Odah (27), and Musalam Mousa ‘Odah (18).

At approximately 16:00 on Monday, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Issawiyia village, northeast of occupied Jerusalem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ahmed Dari and arrested his two sons ‘Odai (21) and Qusai (17). Mohamed Abu al-Humus, Member of the Follow-up Committee in al-‘Issawiyia village, said that the Israeli forces arrested the abovementioned persons after raiding their house and indiscriminately opened fire at them and fired sound bombs. A live bullet then hit the house wall, causing fear among the inhabitants, while another bullet hit a parked vehicle.

At approximately 02:00 on Tuesday, 13 February 2018, Israeli forces moved into Qalandia refugee camp, north of occupied Jerusalem. They raided and searched houses from which they arrested Jaser Ahmed Abed Rabou (26), Mohamed Mutair (28), and Ahmed ‘Odah Ya’qoub (24).

At approximately 00:00 on Wednesday, 14 February 2018, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Issawiyia village, northeast of occupied Jerusalem. They raided and searched houses from which they arrested 11 civilians, including 5 children. PCHR keeps the names of the arrested persons.

At approximately 01:00 on Wednesday, Israeli forces moved into al-Ram village, north of occupied Jerusalem. They raided and searched houses, from which they arrested Mohamed Ayman Idris and ‘Odai Motawer.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Abu Dis village, east of occupied Jerusalem. They raided and searched houses from which they arrested Hitham Mahmoud ‘Ayad (18), Adham Nader Jaffal (19), Mahmoud Khaled Jaffal (21), and Mohamed Murad Abu Hilal (23).

Israeli settlers against Palestinian civilians and property

On Monday, 12 February 2018, Israeli settlers wrote racist slogans on a vehicle and punctured tires of other cars in al-Magharebah Gate area near Silwan village, south of occupied Jerusalem’s Old City. Sultan Halisi said that the Israeli settlers wrote racist slogans on a vehicle and punctured the tires of 5 vehicles belonging to Halisi and al-‘Ajlouni families. He added that the abovementioned families knew what happened to their vehicles while heading to their work in the morning. As a result, they filed a complaint to the police, which arrived at the area to open an investigation into the attack. He also said that the surveillance camera showed an Israeli settler stepping out of his vehicle and then raiding the house yard of Halisi family at approximately 02:30 and then carried out the attack.

At approximately 13:30 on Wednesday, 14 February 2018, a group of Israeli settlers attacked Mostafa Ibrahim al-Mughrabi (19), while he was on Bab al-Selselah Road in occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. As a result, Mostafa sustained serious wounds to the head and was then taken to Hadasah Hospital in occupied West Jerusalem. According to PCHR’s investigations and eyewitnesses’ accounts, at approximately 13:30, around 25-30 Israeli settlers raided al-Aqsa Mosque and cursed a group of Palestinian young men who were at al-Selselah Gate. Eyewitnesses said that the Israeli settlers beat Mostafa and hit his face many times to the iron gates, so he sustained serious wounds to the face and then fainted. Mostafa’s cousin, Shadi al-Moghrabi, said that the doctors informed Mostafa’s family that his health condition is stable and the initial examinations showed that he sustained fractures to the nose and internal bleeding. He also said that the Israeli settlers attacked his cousin while he was near his house after getting out of al-Aqsa Mosque and then hit his face to the iron gate and with a bottle. PRSC declared that its staff took Mostafa to Hadasah Hospital after a group of Israeli settlers hit him to his head and his health condition classified as stable.

Notices and House Demolitions:

At approximately 13:00 on Tuesday, 13 February 2018, Israeli bulldozers demolished 2 commercial barracks in al-‘Issawiyia village, northeast of occupied Jerusalem, under the pretext of non-licensing. Mohamed Abu al-Humus, Member of the Follow-up Committee in al-‘Issawiyia village, said that the Israeli Municipality staff , Israeli police officers and members of Special Units accompanied with a bulldozer and a truck raided the yard of Forty Mosque in al-‘Issawiya village. The Israeli forces then immediately demolished 2 commercial barracks and cut off many trees. He added that one of the demolished barracks was built 10 years ago, while the other was built over 2 years ago. The two barracks were used for selling drinks and snacks.

Restrictions on Palestinian Organizations

At approximately 09:00 on Saturday, 10 February 2018, Israeli forces prevented a ceremony held to honor outstanding headmasters and teachers in occupied Jerusalem’s schools. The Palestinian Directorate of Education was planning to organize the ceremony in the Muslim Women School on Al-Zahra Street in the center of the city, with the attendance of the Minister of Education, Dr. Sabri Seidam. A force of Israeli soldiers intercepted the Minister of Education while on his way to school and prevented him from reaching the ceremony. Following that, the Israeli forces raided the school and ordered the headmasters and teachers to leave. They also handed the school’s headmaster a notice signed by the Israeli Minister of Internal Security about preventing the ceremony. Dr. Sabri Sidem said that the Israeli forces declared the Muslim Women School as a closed military zone and completely closed the street leading to it. He added that: “The Israeli Police denied us access to the ceremony and forced us to leave Jerusalem. They also refused to leave the school to make sure we will not be there. Additionally, the Israeli Intelligence officers handed some participants notices to refer to their office for interrogation.”

Settlement activities and attacks by settlers against Palestinian civilians and property

Israeli forces’ attacks

At approximately 13:00 on Saturday, 10 February 2018, Israeli forces accompanied with the Israeli Civil Administration officers raided a house belonging to Mofeed Mohamed Shaker al-Shorbati (53), from al-Shuhada Street neighborhood in Hebron’s Old City, which was closed since 1994. The Israeli forces detained Mofeed, a number of international solidarity activists, and 2 workers who were building a room of steel and wood in front of the house. After about an hour of argument, the Israeli forces confiscated a number of excavators, electric scissors, a welding machine, and other hand tools. They then threatened al-Shorbati of continuing the construction works and forced the workers to leave.

Mofeed al-Shorbati said to PCHR’s fieldworker that:

“I have lived in a 50-square-meter house along with my family, which is comprised of 7 members, for several years. I inherited this house from my family. I have got a license since 1972 to build the second 150-square-meter floor. In 1993, I attempted to build the 2nd floor and brought concrete through dirt roads after I was prevented from entering it through the checkpoint, which is about 150 meters away from my house. When I started working, a Civil Administration officer came to talk with me, but did not refuse the construction works. After a short time, the Israeli settlers arrived at my house, cursed me, and took photos of the house. Israeli soldiers then arrived and denied the workers access in addition to stopping he construction works for no reason. I have decided to build a tin- plate room and when the Israeli soldiers arrived, they confiscated the tools and prevented me from completing the construction”.

On Monday, 12 February 2018, Israeli forces backed up with dozens military vehicles, an agricultural tractor, and a mounted-crane truck, and accompanied with Israeli officers from the Nature Authority and Civil Administration moved into Qannah Valley area, northwest of Dirsityia, northwest of Salfit. The Israeli vehicles demolished sheds used for breeding livestock.

Mayor of Deiristiya, Sa’ied ‘Ali Zaidan, said to PCHR’s fieldworker that:

“At approximately 06:30 on Monday, 12 February 2018, we knew that a force of Israeli soldiers arrived at Qannah Valley area, so I headed along with around 17 persons to the area and called via the loudspeakers of village’s mosques. After that, a group of Palestinian young men arrived at the Valley, but the Israeli forces closed the area and prevented civilians from reaching their lands. They also pushed the civilians and detained them. Meanwhile, the Israeli forces demolished a tent, a cave, and 2 sheds used for breeding livestock. They also removed 5 windows security bars from a house belonging to Khaled Hamdullah Abu Hajleh. The above-mentioned house inhabited by a farmer, Jehad Khaled Mansour and his wife. The tent and cave belong to ‘Abed al-Hameed Abed al-Hadi Abu Hajleh. The Israeli forces also confiscated furniture and other contents. While leveling the land, they ran over a sheep. It should be noted that Dirsitiyia Municipality supported the farmers with a sum of money five months ago, to reinforce their presence in the area and repair their sheds. Farmers have now become homeless under the pretext that the valley is a nature reserve and buildings have not been built there since 1982.”

At approximately 09:30 on Monday, Israeli forces backed up with military vehicles and accompanied with a vehicle of the Israeli Civil Administration and a mounted-crane truck moved into an area in the vicinity of bypass road (60), east of Beit Ummer, north of Hebron. The Israeli Civil Administration officers vacated the contents of a 150-square-meter store built of tin plates used for repairing cars’ tires. They then dismantled the store and confiscated it under the pretext of non-licensing. The store belongs to Ibrahim ‘Ayish Sabarnah (31), from Beit Ummer, and he supports a family comprised of his wife and 2 children. The demolition carried out without a prior demolition notice.

At approximately 16:00 on Wednesday, 14 February 2018, Israeli forces backed up with military vehicles and accompanied with 2 diggers moved into Beit Kahel village, north of Hebron. The Israeli forces deployed at the village entrance, established a checkpoint there, and prevented Palestinian civilians from moving. The two diggers demolished an under-construction house comprised of 3 floors and built on an area of 400 square meters. The house belongs to Anwar Abed al-Samee’ Snaqrat (40), and was demolished under the pretext of non-licensing.

Israeli settlers’ attacks

At approximately 03:15 on Tuesday, 13 February 2018, a group of Israeli settlers from “Gilead” settlement sneaked into Jeet village, northeast of Qalqiliyia. The Israeli settlers carried out riots in the village’s streets and then attacked 5 vehicles parked on the main street adjacent to the village council in the center of the village and in Northern Mount area, and punctured their tires. The Israeli settlers also wrote hostile slogans in Hebrew signed by “Price Tag”. The vehicles belong to Raied Waleed Ahmed Yameen, Mohamed Naser al-Sakhen, ‘Ali Mashour Yameen, Mashour Ref’at Yameen, and Sameh Jarrar. It should be noted that Sameh is from Jenin and came to Qalqiliyia to visit his relative.

At approximately 05:00 on Wednesday, 14 February 2018, around 30 Israeli settlers from “Yitzhar” settlement, established on ‘Asirah al-Qabaliyia village’s lands from the southern side, south of Nablus, attacked a house belonging to Jawad Abed al-Ra’ouf Abed al-Rahman Shehada. The house is comprised of 2 floors and established in the southern side of the village on an area of 180 square meters. The house is about 300 meters away from a military watchtower established by the Israeli forces in the settlement’s outskirts. The windows of the 2nd floor, where Jawad along with his 6 family members, including 6 children, live, were broken.

Recommendations to the International Community

PCHR warns of the escalating settlement construction in the West Bank, the attempts to legitimize settlement outposts established on Palestinian lands in the West Bank and the continued summary executions of Palestinian civilians under the pretext that they pose a security threat to the Israeli forces. PCHR reminds the international community that thousands of Palestinian civilians have been rendered homeless and lived in caravans under tragic circumstances due to the latest Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip that has been under a tight closure for almost 11 years. PCHR welcomes the UN Security Council’s Resolution No. 2334, which states that settlements are a blatant violation of the Geneva Conventions and calls upon Israel to stop them and not to recognize any demographic change in the oPt since 1967. PCHR hopes this resolution will pave the way for eliminating the settlement crime and bring to justice those responsible for it. PCHR further reiterates that the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, are still under Israeli occupation in spite of Israel’s unilateral disengagement plan of 2005. PCHR emphasizes that there is international recognition of Israel’s obligation to respect international human rights instruments and international humanitarian law. Israel is bound to apply international human rights law and the law of war, sometimes reciprocally and other times in parallel, in a way that achieves the best protection for civilians and remedy for the victims.

PCHR calls upon the international community to respect the Security Council’s Resolution No. 2334 and to ensure that Israel respects it as well, in particular point 5 which obliges Israel not to deal with settlements as if they were part of Israel. PCHR calls upon the ICC this year to open an investigation into Israeli crimes committed in the oPt, particularly the settlement crimes and the 2014 offensive on the Gaza Strip. PCHR Calls upon the European Union (EU) and all international bodies to boycott settlements and ban working and investing in them in application of their obligations according to international human rights law and international humanitarian law considering settlements as a war crime. PCHR calls upon the international community to use all available means to allow the Palestinian people to enjoy their right to self-determination through the establishment of the Palestinian State, which was recognized by the UN General Assembly with a vast majority, using all international legal mechanisms, including sanctions to end the occupation of the State of Palestine. PCHR calls upon the international community and United Nations to take all necessary measures to stop Israeli policies aimed at creating a Jewish demographic majority in Jerusalem and at voiding Palestine from its original inhabitants through deportations and house demolitions as a collective punishment, which violates international humanitarian law, amounting to a crime against humanity. PCHR calls upon the international community to condemn summary executions carried out by Israeli forces against Palestinians and to pressurize Israel to stop them. PCHR calls upon the States Parties to the Rome Statute of the ICC to work hard to hold Israeli war criminals accountable. PCHR calls upon the High Contracting Parties to the Geneva Conventions to fulfill their obligations under article (1) of the Convention to ensure respect for the Conventions under all circumstances, and under articles (146) and (147) to search for and prosecute those responsible for committing grave breaches of the Geneva Conventions to ensure justice and remedy for Palestinian victims, especially in light of the almost complete denial of justice for them before the Israeli judiciary. PCHR calls upon the international community to speed up the reconstruction process necessary because of the destruction inflicted by the Israeli offensive on Gaza. PCHR calls for a prompt intervention to compel the Israeli authorities to lift the closure that obstructs the freedom of movement of goods and 1.8 million civilians that experience unprecedented economic, social, political and cultural hardships due to collective punishment policies and retaliatory action against civilians. PCHR calls upon the European Union to apply human rights standards embedded in the EU-Israel Association Agreement and to respect its obligations under the European Convention on Human Rights when dealing with Israel. PCHR calls upon the international community, especially states that import Israeli weapons and military services, to meet their moral and legal responsibility not to allow Israel to use the offensive in Gaza to test new weapons and not accept training services based on the field experience in Gaza in order to avoid turning Palestinian civilians in Gaza into testing objects for Israeli weapons and military tactics. PCHR calls upon the parties to international human rights instruments, especially the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) and the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (ICESCR), to pressurize Israel to comply with its provisions in the oPt and to compel it to incorporate the human rights situation in the oPt in its reports submitted to the relevant committees. PCHR calls upon the EU and international human rights bodies to pressurize the Israeli forces to stop their attacks against Palestinian fishermen and farmers, mainly in the border area.

