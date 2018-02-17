INTERVIEW ON PRESS TV: EVA BARTLETT: EVERYTHING YOU’VE BEEN TOLD ABOUT SYRIA IS A LIE

Lulwa Kasawat:
“No one is listening Eva!! I told many people how the demonstrators under my house would scream and shout and the army would not respond, then they would throw rocks at them, and still they would not respond. One soldier got his head injured and blood burst and they rushed him away, but still they did not respond, until a shot was fired from the crowd, or elsewhere…and they the army rushed off and brought extra help.
Once it started from the other side again, it really started. Many a time the news (al Jazeera) would be stating that there is a big demonstration in Kudseiyeh (where I live) in the square (where my house overlooks) and that there is shooting and bombing of the army against innocent civilians, and I would look at the window and no sound and no gatherings. Shortly after, in an hour, some 15-20 young men, would gather chanting against the regime…but the army would not do anything, they wouldn’t even be there.
I went back to Syria when this started as I wanted to be with my family, so I stayed there from June 2011 to Sept 2012. My house was in Kudseiyeh and that is a troubled area, from the start, they were trying to get it in the equation, however the residents resisted despite all attempts. Then lots of outsiders came in, and they brainwashed the younger generation of that town, at one point I had to leave my house as it was very bad. The rebels kept shooting and telling everyone to flee because the army was going to bomb us.
*photo Lulwa Kawasat
I got a missile in my house, it came from below, up through the children’s bedroom, up through the roof. Thank God it did not explode. We weren’t there at the time but we have the shell. If it was the army it would have come from above. It is still unstable there. But they have signed a truce, which the rebels keep breaking…
-Western media ignoring reality on the ground in Syria: terrorism and anti-Syria sanctions which help terrorists, Mar 3, 2016, Russia Today
-The Children of Kafarya and Foua are Crying in the Dark, Sep 6, 2016, 21st Century Wire
-Western corporate media ‘disappears’ over 1.5 million Syrians and 4,000 doctors, Aug 14, 2016, SOTT.net
-UN covers up war crimes in Syria, citing U.S. backed Al-Qaeda propagandists, Oct 29, 2016, The Duran
-On Nov 3 2016 terrorist bombings, and Nov 4 terrorist shelling of humanitarian corridor. Aleppo: How US & Saudi-Backed Rebels Target ‘Every Syrian’, Nov 29, 2016, MintPressNews
-Liberated Homs Residents Challenge Notion of “Revolution”, Jul 8, 2014, Inter Press Services, In Gaza
-Madaya: Syria War Diary: Order Returns To Western Cities, Civilians Recount Horrors Of “Rebel” Rule, September 26th, 2017, Mint Press News
-On the White Helmets:
- Vanessa Beeley’s investigations
-
Seven Steps of Highly Effective Manipulators: White Helmets, Avaaz, Nicholas Kristof and Syria No Fly Zone, by Rick Sterling / April 9th, 2015
- How the Mainstream Media Whitewashed Al-Qaeda and the White Helmets in Syria, Jan 6, 2018, Global Research, (extended article on In Gaza)
- Relying on Unreliable Syrian Sources, Gareth Porter, Nov 30, 2016, Consortium News
- They don’t care about us’: Syrians on White Helmets’ true agenda, Sep 22, 2017, Murad Gazdiev, RT.com
- JOHN PILGER: “WHITE HELMETS ARE A COMPLETE PROPAGANDA CONSTRUCT IN SYRIA“, May 24, 2017, Going Underground
- An Open Letter to Olivia Solon, Feb 11, 2018, James Corbett, the Corbett Report
-On the DPRK:
–Interview With Christine Hong: What’s Happening on the Korean Peninsula, Feb 2018
–“Eva Bartlett in North Korea – Going Behind the Media Iron Curtain”–The Taylor Report & 21st Century Wire
Interview With The Makers of “The Haircut (2017) A North Korean Adventure”
–What We Saw in North Korea Goes against Everything Western Media Wants Us to Believe
–Photo-Report: The North Korea Neither Trump Nor Western Media Wants The World To See, October 20th, 2017, Mint Press News
Filed under: Al-Arabiya, Al-Jazeera, AngloZionist Empire, Assad, Corporate Media, Eva Bartlett, Fabrications, Media Lies, SAA, War on Syria, Wars for Israel, Zio-controlled media |
Leave a Reply