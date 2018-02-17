Polish Restitution Law – Holocaust vs. Nakba

Posted on by samivesusu

We learned today that the Polish Justice Ministry is reviewing draft legislation regarding the restitution of Jewish property confiscated during and after the Holocaust.

On Wednesday, the World Jewish Restitution Organization (WJRO) expressed concern over the delay of the law. “Elderly Jewish and non-Jewish claimants who have waited over 70 years for justice for their lost property cannot wait any longer,” said Gideon Taylor, the WJRO chair of operations and I wonder how long the ethnically cleansed Palestinian should wait before the Jewish State and the WJRO acknowledge their right to reclaim their land, villages, houses, fields and orchards or shall we just say Palestine?

One may wonder how is it possible that Jewish institutions are so dedicated to the restitution of Jewish property while being completely dismissive of the exact same right when it comes to the Palestinians. I guess that choseness is a possible answer. Jewish victimhood is to often blind to other victims, especially those who were victimised by the Jewish State.

