Guardians of Judea

by Gilad Atzmon

In The Wandering Who I argue that Jews appear to disagree on many things but rather often they agree on the most ‘important things’. I contend that that which appears as harsh political polarity within the Jewish world is more than often a mere camouflage.

Though it is clear that Jewish hawks and Zionists are collaborating enthusiastically with the so-called ‘progressives’ only rarely do we manage to find evidence of such teamwork. Ahead of the American election we, for instance, were shocked to learn that the so-called solidarity activist Max Blumenthal fabricated a story on the 2012 Benghazi attack on the pages of the Guardian in order to divert attention away from Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s blunders in Libya at the time that his papa Sidney Blumenthal was financially invested in reconstruction and regime change in Libya. Hillary Clinton was delighted by Max’s spin. She wrote to Sidney ‘your son is a Mitzvah.’

This Morning the Guardian of Judea is exposed once again. Ahead of his Labour kangaroo court trial coming Saturday, notorious AZZ* Tony Greenstein is desperate to list his kosher credentials and actions on behalf of the Hasbara league. Greenstein did it numerous times before. When he was suspended from the Labour Party he bragged about being praised by the ultra Zionist Board of Deputies of British Jews (BOD). This morning Greenstein once again quotes Jamie Slavin of the same BOD. “Whilst his views (Greenstein’s) on the situation in the Middle East are a complete anathema to me, to his credit, he has led the opposition within the PSC to the rising levels of anti-Semitism.” The Ultra Zionists Slavin confirms that which we all know. Greenstein has been working hard to sabotage the Palestinian solidarity movement in the name of his core tribal interests.

Today, thanks to Greenstein, we were delighted to learn that the Guardian Executive Editor Jonathan Freedland was stupid enough to trust Greenstein not to post his personal exchange where they discussed some tribal concerns such as: Paul Eisen, Jeremy Corbyn and yours truly.