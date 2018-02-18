Posted on by martyrashrakat

BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:45 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) is making their final preparations for what is expected to be their largest offensive of 2018.

According to a military source in Damascus, the Syrian Arab Army’s elite Tiger Forces have arrived in the eastern part of Damascus after making the long journey from the southeastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate.

The Tiger Forces joined the Syrian Army’s elite 4th Division, which has already deployed to the East Ghouta’s Al-Nashabiyah and Harasta fronts.

While the Syrian Army’s Central Command has yet to announce which front the Tiger Forces will deploy to, it is expected that they will lead the charge to clear the Harasta suburb.

In particular, the Tiger Forces will likely deploy to the vehicle management base, where they will help reopen supply lines to the installation and push back the jihadist rebels of Harakat Ahrar Al-Sham and Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham.

This battle for east Damascus is expected to commence in the coming days, as the Syrian Arab Air Force (SyAAF) concludes their aerial campaign over the East Ghouta region.

Related News

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: GCC, MUSLIM ZIONISTS, SAA, Saudia, Syria, Takfiris, War on Syria |