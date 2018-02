Zionism Was Hijacked by Judaism

Gilad Atzmon on Rosie Charalambous’ Cyprus Digest.

We spoke about Palestine, the Right of Return, Israel, Judaism, Jewishness and Zionism. I explained why Jewish solidarity is a problematic concept and why Early Zionism was a promising development.– it vowed to make Jerusalem into the new Athens. Zionism obviously failed. It was hijacked, initially by Jewishness and later by Judaism.