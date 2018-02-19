Posted on by michaellee2009

The Colossal Russian US Election Meddling Hoax

By Stephen Lendman,

Phony accusations persist – never backed by evidence because none exists.

Most Americans are none the wiser, bombarded endlessly with false claims, too few savvy enough to demand credible proof, believing without it, accusations are groundless.

From Colombia during his regional tour, Rex Tillerson repeated the Big Lie – without justification claiming Russia already is trying to meddle in US midterm congressional elections this November, adding:

“Really, I think it’s just important to continue to say to Russia, ‘Look, if you think we don’t see what you’re doing, we do see it and you need to stop.” “If you don’t, you’re just going to continue to invite consequences for yourself.”

By joining Trump’s team as secretary of state, Tillerson transformed himself from predatory Big Oil boss to a caricature of a diplomat, disgracing the office he holds.

CIA director Mike Pompeo trumpeted the same Big Lie, claiming “I have every expectation that” Russia will try meddling in November midterm elections.

Neocon Senator Ben Cardin is militantly Russophobic, saying

“(i)t is imperative that the American people better understand the true scope and scale of Putin’s pattern of undermining democracy in Russia and across Europe,” adding: “This threat existed long before President Trump took office, and unless he takes action now, it will continue long after his administration.”

No Russian threat exists, no Kremlin meddling in US, European or any other elections. When they turn out the way America’s deep state wants, they’re acceptable.

If the wrong candidates win, especially for high office, it’s Russia’s fault.

On Wednesday, an NBC fake news report headlined “Russians penetrated US voter systems, top US official say,” claiming Moscow “successfully penetrated the voter registration rolls of several US states prior to the 2016 presidential election.”

Once again, no evidence was cited. No Russian penetration of US voter registration rolls occurred.

According to Homeland Security Department cybersecurity head Jeanette Manfra,

“(w)e saw a targeting of 21 states and an exceptionally small number of them were actually successfully penetrated,” adding: She can’t disclose so-called classified information publicly – the same lame excuse given whenever corroboration evidence is requested.

If it existed, it would have been revealed long ago. In January 2017, the US intelligence community concluded with high confidence that Russia interfered in America’s 2016 presidential election to help Trump defeat Hillary.

It claimed Putin personally ordered an “influence campaign” to harm Hillary’s chances, along with “undermin(ing) public faith in the US democratic (sic) process.”

The Big Lie was repeated numerous times, regurgitated endless by the corporate media. After 13 months of anti-Russia accusations and allegations, no evidence backing them was revealed – clear evidence the accusations were fabricated.

I explained many times that the John Brennan cooked up scheme was and remains an attempt to delegitimize Trump for defeating Hillary, along with demonizing Russia, part of a longterm strategy, aiming for regime change.

In September 2016, a fake news NBC report claimed “more than 20 states had been targeted by the Russians,” US officials saying no registration rolls were altered – because none were targeted by Russia.

As long as Trump remains president, expect phony accusations of Russian US election to continue.

