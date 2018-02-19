According to LAW’s logic, Greenstein should have been vindicated due to the fact that he is:

1. a Jew

2. a Rabbi’s son

3. an offshoot of holocaust survivors

The above tweet is no doubt a glimpse into the morbid universe of Jewish privilege. If Greenstein’s line of defence is built upon him being Jewish, a Rabbi’s son and blood relation to Holocaust survivors where does it leave the rest of the British working class. How many John Smiths can hide behind the blood of their Jewish mother, their rabbi papa or their holocaust credentials?

As if the situation isn’t funny enough, the banal minds at LAW decided to quote Martin Niemoller’s “First they came for….”

Considering Greenstein being a dedicated witchunter approved by the ultra Zionist BOD and Jonathan Freedland, Guardian of Judea’s prime hasbara merchant, Niemoller’s poem needed a bit of a tweak which I was happy to provide:

First Tony Greenstein came for Israel Shamir, and I did not speak out—

Because I was not Israel

Then Tony came for Deir Yassin Remembered, and I did not speak out—

Because I was not from Deir Yassin…

Then Tony came for Richard Falk, John Mearsheimer, Samir Abbed Rabbo, Makram Khoury Machoul, Alison Wier, Nahida Izzat, Norman Finkelstein, Ken O’Keefe, Oren Ben Dor, Paul Eisen, Greta Berlin, Lauren Booth, Laura Stuart, Gabi Weber, Ian Donovan, Gerry Downing and Socialist Unity and many others.

And I did not speak out because this confirmed everything I had to say about the corrosive impact of the Jewish solidarity spin.

Then they came for Tony Greenstein — everybody was laughing with satisfaction except myself because I pretend to be an empathic goy…