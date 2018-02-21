Qualitative transformations in the Russian position تحوّلات نوعية في الموقف الروسي

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Written by Nasser Kandil,

فبراير 21, 2018

Since the Russian military positioning in the face of the war on Syria at the end of September 2015, it was clear for Moscow and its allies in the axis of resistance that there are differences in the four aspects that rule the deep alliance, which based on the protection of Syria from the threat of terrorism, division, and chaos. These differences are related to the interests and the deep visions of the two teams in the region to the extent that they considered the winning in Syria an existential issue for the two teams, and that the cohesion of this alliance is a compulsory way for this winning. Therefore this consensus led to the decision of the Russian positioning which was followed by shifts through which the two teams succeeded in managing these differences smoothly and quietly.

The four differences are first, the Kurdish position and Moscow’s trust in its ability to lure the Kurdish leaderships to the project of the political solution sponsored by Moscow. Second, the Turkish position and the ability to lure it to a partnership in the political solution that grants it a special role instead of the losing bet on supporting the axis of war. Third, the Israeli position and the Russian bet on neutralizing Israel from the alliance of sabotaging the projects of the political solution in Syria sponsored by Russia, under the title that Russia through its presence in Syria is not an additional party in the balances of the axis of resistance in its open battle with Israel, since this conflict can be managed away from affecting the project of combating the terrorism in Syria, the prevention of its division, and recovering it supported by Russian guarantees to Israel and to the axis of resistance. The forth difference is related to the American position and the Russian bet on attracting Washington to a political settlement in Syria that forms a way for ending the dispute and paves the way for a negotiating path that led previously to the understanding on the Iranian nuclear program with Iran, and can lead to solution in the disputing files between Washington and Tehran.

Within two years the axis of the resistance waged its confrontations with these four titles in a way that did not embarrass Russia and did not affect the alliance with it. The battle of Aleppo occurred after a war of attrition that lasted for months fought by Turkey under the title of armistice, while Turkey was conspiring until Moscow was convinced to wage that battle fiercely and decisively. Furthermore, the axis of the resistance endured the American and Israeli provocations and the development of the Kurdish separation situation, but it was restraint supported by three constants; first, the cost of the disparity with Moscow is higher than the gains of this disparity in these titles, second, the achievements of these titles are doubtful without Russia. Third, the facts will prove whether Moscow’s bet was right or no, in this case, Moscow will reposition with new visions and policies.

The understanding between the axis of resistance and Russia has been drawn on a basis of continuing the war of liberation of the Syrian geography without neglecting the Russian initiatives to attract the Kurds and the Turks and to neutralize the Americans and the Israelis, but without the allowance of any provocation to lead to a side confrontation that stops the military path of determination on one hand, and confuses Russia on the other hand. The recent facts led to transformations in the positions and maybe because Russia discovered the correctness of the resistance axis’s reading, but most importantly it became clear for Russia that America has resolved its choice; that its confrontation is with Russia, in other words; to prevent the growing of its international and regional presence as the American strategy stated publicly and as the American statements and the practices said in order to raise the importance of staying in Syria rather than the political solution in it. In contrast, the facts showed that the Kurdish dependence on Washington is bigger than to be attracted by the Russian temptations for the political solution, and the constitutional formulas that meet the aspirations of the Kurdish leaderships, furthermore, Turkey’s ambitions to grasp a part of the Syrian geography exceeds its desire to ensure the Turkish national security from the threat of the Kurdish entity. Israel does not wage in Syria its battle only, but the battle of America to disrupt the political solution led by Russia, it turned into a main party in the war of weakening the status of Russia.

These are the conclusions reached by Russia; it drew the path of the new stage entitled deepening the alliance with the axis of resistance and grants it strategic aspects that surpass the coordination and the cooperation under the ceiling of the recovery of Syria and the ensuring of its unity and sovereignty. The joint Russian administration with the resistance axis starts from a common view of the axes and the rules of engagement. On the basis of this new equation of the alliance, the time which the Syrian President has long waited for to build networks of air defense has come and was the decision of dropping the Israeli warplane, knowing that further similar steps will take place soon. The Israelis and the Americans have to take into consideration that the path of resolving will continue in the field more forcefully, and the response to the provocations will be greater too, even if the cost is an open confrontation waged by the axis of resistance and supported indirectly by Russia. The Turks and the Kurds must take into consideration that there will be no consolation prizes. The only available title to avoid the worst is to spread the authority of the Syrian country in the areas of the Turkish and the Kurdish control.

Translated by Lina Shehadeh,

فبراير 20, 2018

– منذ التموضع العسكري لروسيا في وجه الحرب على سورية نهاية شهر أيلول عام 2015 كان واضحاً لموسكو وحلفائها في محور المقاومة، أنّ ثمة تباينات على أربعة محاور تحكم التحالف العميق القائم على حماية سورية من خطر الإرهاب والتقسيم والفوضى، من منطلقات تطال المصالح والرؤى العميقة للفريقين للسياسة في المنطقة، لدرجة التشارك في اعتبار الفوز في معركة سورية قضية وجودية للفريقين، ومعها اليقين بأنّ تماسك التحالف بينهما هو ممرّ إلزامي لهذا الفوز، وانبثق عن هذا التوافق على المشتركات الوجودية والمصيرية وتحديد التباينات والتوافق على إدارتها، قرار التموضع الروسي وما تلاه من تحوّلات نجح خلالها الفريقان بإدارة ناعمة وهادئة للتباينات.

– محاور التباين توزّعت حول عناوين الموقف الكردي وثقة موسكو بالقدرة على استمالة قياداته إلى مشروع الحلّ السياسي الذي ترعاه موسكو، والموقف التركي وإمكانية جذبه لشراكة في الحلّ السياسي تمنحه دوراً مميّزاً بديلاً عن رهان خاسر في الوقوف في محور الحرب. وثالث هذه المحاور هو الموقف الإسرائيلي والرهان الروسي على تحييد «إسرائيل» من حلف تخريب مشاريع الحلّ السياسي في سورية التي ترعاها روسيا، تحت عنوان أنّ روسيا بوجودها في سورية ليست إضافة لموازين قوى محور المقاومة في معركته المفتوحة مع «إسرائيل»، وأنّ بالمستطاع إدارة هذا الصراع، بعيداً عن التأثير على مشروع ضرب الإرهاب في سورية ومنع تقسيمها وإعادة العافية لمشروع الدولة فيها بضمانات روسية لـ«إسرائيل»، وضمانات موازية لمحور المقاومة. أما المحور الرابع للتباينات فيطال الموقف الأميركي ورهان روسيا على جذب واشنطن لتسوية سياسية في سورية تشكّل ربط نزاع وباباً لمسار تفاوضي أثمر الاتفاق على الملف النووي مع إيران، ويمكن له بعد حلّ سياسي في سورية أن يثمر في ملفات خلافية أخرى بين واشنطن وطهران.

– خلال عامين خاض محور المقاومة مواجهاته مع هذه العناوين الأربعة بما لا يُحرج روسيا، ولا يؤذي الحلف معها، فانتظرت معركة حلب شهوراً من حرب استنزاف خاضتها تركيا، تحت عنوان الهدنة، وهي تراوغ وتمارس الخداع، حتى اقتنعت موسكو بخوض المعركة، وخاضتها بكلّ شراسة واستقامة وحزم، وتحمّل محور المقاومة استفزازات أميركية وإسرائيلية وتبلور حالة تقسيمية كردية، وهو يمارس ضبط النفس، لكن بقناعة حاسمة بثلاثة ثوابت: الأول أنّ كلفة التباين مع موسكو أغلى من مكاسب هذا التباين في هذه العناوين. ثانيها أنّ المكاسب في هذه العناوين مشكوك في بلوغها دون روسيا، وثالثها أن لا بدّ للوقائع من أن تقول في وقت ليس ببعيد، ما إذا كان رهان موسكو سيصيب. وفي هذه الحالة المهم هو «أكل العنب وليس قتل الناطور»، وإلا فإنّ موسكو ستعيد التموضع عند رؤى وسياسات جديدة.

– رسم التفاهم بين محور المقاومة وروسيا على قاعدة مواصلة الحرب لتحرير الجغرافيا السورية وإبقاء الباب مفتوحاً للمبادرات الروسية، لجذب الأكراد والأتراك، وتحييد الأميركيين والإسرائيليين، دون السماح لأيّ استفزاز بأن يؤدي للانزلاق نحو مواجهة جانبية ستوقف مسار الحسم العسكري من جهة، وتُربك روسيا من جهة مقابلة، حتى جاءت وقائع الشهور الأخيرة، وقالت سواء لتحوّلات في المواقف والوقائع فرضت جديداً، أو لأنّ روسيا اكشتفت صواب قراءة محور المقاومة، أو لكليهما، لكن المهمّ أنه صار واضحاً لروسيا، أنّ أميركا حسمت خيارها بأنّ مواجهتها في الأصل مع روسيا لمنع تنامي حضورها الدولي والإقليمي، كما قالت الاستراتيجية الأميركية المعلنة، وكما قالت التصريحات والممارسات الأميركية لجهة رفع أهمية البقاء في سورية على السعي للحلّ السياسي فيها. وفي المقابل قالت الوقائع إنّ التبعية الكردية لواشنطن أكبر من أن تفكّها الإغراءات الروسية بالحلّ السياسي، وصيغ دستورية تراعي تطلعات القيادات الكردية، وأنّ مطامع تركيا باقتطاع جزء من الجغرافيا السورية يتفوّق على الرغبة بضمان الأمن القومي التركي من خطر كيان كردي، وأنّ «إسرائيل» لا تخوض في سورية معركتها فقط، بل معركة أميركا لتخريب الحلّ السياسي الذي تقوده روسيا، وأنها تحوّلت للذراع الرئيسية في حرب إضعاف مكانة روسيا.

– هذه الخلاصات التي صارت على الطاولة الروسية، رسمت الأساس لمرحلة جديدة، عنوانها تعميق التحالف بين موسكو ومحور المقاومة، ومنحه أبعاداً استراتيجية تفوق التنسيق والتعاون تحت سقف استعادة سورية عافيتها، وضمان وحدتها وسيادتها، فقد صارت الإدارة الروسية المشتركة مع محور المقاومة تنطلق من تشخيص مشترك لمحاور الاشتباك وقواعد الاشتباك. ومن هذه المعادلة الجديدة للتحالف جاء التوقيت الذي أعدّ الرئيس السوري طويلاً لملاقاته ببناء شبكات الدفاع الجوي، فكانت لحظة القرار بإسقاط الطائرة الإسرائيلية، ومثلها كانت خطوات أخرى وسيكون المزيد، الذي يجب أن يضعه الإسرائيليون والأميركيون من جهة، ضمن حساباتهم، فسياق الحسم سيتواصل في الميدان بقوة أكثر، لكن الردّ على الاستفزازات سيكون أيضاً بقوة أكبر، ولو كان الثمن مواجهة مفتوحة يخوضها محور المقاومة بدعم روسيا، ولو من الصفوف الخلفية، كما يجب على الأتراك والأكراد أخذه بالحساب من جهة أخرى، فلا جوائز ترضية لأحد، والعنوان الوحيد المتاح لتفادي الأسوأ هو بسط سلطة الدولة السورية في مناطق السيطرة التركية ومناطق السيطرة الكردية.

