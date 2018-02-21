Al Sayyed and the discussion of the wrong ideas السيد ومساجلة أفكار خاطئة

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Written by Nasser Kandil,

The deterrence equation set by the Secretary General of Hezbollah Al Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and was put at the hands of the Lebanese officials “we will ensure the stopping of the Israeli oil platforms in the sea within hours if you request that” was the partnership needed from the resistance in the ongoing negotiations with the Americans, Al Sayyed has praised the unity of the Lebanese position and its sticking to the rights, but he did not refrain from indicating to the wrong ideas in the essence of the negotiation administration, in terms of leaving America uses the Israeli threat card and confronting it with the card of rights which its mission ends upon confronting the false allegations of the Israeli possession of the oil areas, while the power was to show the same card entitled, if you deter Israel, we will deter our resistance and thus the escalation ends.

There is a different implicit debate in the context of the unity of the position indicated by Al Sayyed, entitled “how the unity is preserved if the Americans put a Lebanese component which the Lebanese are boasting of its sacrifices, capabilities, and the honesty of its patriotisms under negotiation as a burden on Lebanon and the Lebanese. What a message received by the followers of the resistance if the official statement was not based only on ensuring the right, but to ask for the American mediation to prevent the aggression, therefore, this position will be just understood by the American as weakness and fear from the threat, and if the commitment to the international resolution and the financial laws was shown as if Lebanon does not cover Hezbollah, so the American went too far in saying that the Lebanese must be concerned about Hezbollah. Some of them felt happy upon hearing that America’s problem was with Hezbollah not with Lebanon, and considered these words as a Lebanese achievement, while it is supposed from those who say that the unity among the Lebanese is the source of their strength to refuse every attempt to criminalize any Lebanese national component that represents a source of strength and a crucial element in this unity.

In the scene of dropping the Israeli F16 above Occupied Palestine after targeting it in the Lebanese airspace, Al Sayyed summarized the position by giving a word of fairness to Syria, its President, and army, then he showed the new decisive deterrent element which the scene added to the deterrence equations which are represented by the resistance, but he asked about the justification of leaving the Lebanese airspace uncontrolled in a way that encourages the Israel to break through. The Syrian achievement says that the protection of the Lebanese airspace is possible and that the Russian weapon is capable, so the matter is in the will rather in anything else. The Russians are ready, so what prevents Lebanese as long as the protection of the Lebanese airspace from Syria is possible so how from Lebanon?

In the electoral scene and after the praise of the electoral law, Al Sayyed asked who said that we ask you for an alliance, in response to the repeated rejection of the head of Al Mustaqbal Movement to ally with Hezbollah, he reached to the essence of the change which he wants from the Lebanese to understand with the new law, it is the transition of the parliamentary elections from a cold civil disputing war to one goal in which all the parties and the sects participate, every party is represented according to what it represents fairly, where no one has the power to alienate or to abolish anyone whether in his sect or other sects, and after the elections the political and governmental elections will be considered, so this is the meaning of the distinction between the strong relationship with the Free Patriotic Party and the hypothesis of the non-alliance in many constituencies.

Translated by Lina Shehadeh,

– معادلة الردع التي وضعها الأمين العام لحزب الله السيد حسن نصرالله بين أيدي المسؤولين اللبنانيين وعنوانها، «سنتكفّل بوقف منصات النفط الإسرائيلية في البحر خلال ساعات إن طلبتم ذلك»، كانت الشراكة التي يحتاجها لبنان من المقاومة في المفاوضات الدائرة مع الأميركيين، والتي سجل لها السيد وحدة الموقف اللبناني وتمسكها بالحقوق، لكنه لم يمتنع عن مساجلة أفكار خاطئة في جوهر إدارة التفاوض، لجهة ترك الأميركي يمسك ورقة التهديد الإسرائيلية ومواجهتها بورقة الحقوق، التي تنتهي مهمتها عند مواجهة الادعاءات الزائفة بالملكية الإسرائيلية للمساحات النفطية التي حملها الأميركي، بينما ورقة القوة تستدعي إشهار ورقة من نوعها ذاته، وعنوانها تمسكون «إسرائيل» فنمسك مقاومتنا، وينتهي التصعيد، ولبتّ الحقوق آليات سلكها لبنان وانتهى الأمر.

– في مضمون وحدة الموقف الذي نوّه بها السيد، سجال ضمني من نوع مختلف عنوانه، كيف تستقيم حال الوحدة وتُصان عندما يترك الأميركي يُقدّم مكوّناً لبنانياً، يجب أن يفتخر اللبنانيون بتضحياته ومقدراته وصدق وطنيته، على طاولة التفاوض كعبء على لبنان واللبنانيين؟ وأي رسالة يتلقاها جمهور المقاومة عندما يشعر أن الإعلان الرسمي لا ينطلق فقط من إثبات الحق ليطلب التوسط الأميركي لمنع العدوان من موقع لن يفهمه الأميركي إلا ضعفاً وقلقاً من التهديد؟ وعندما يصير استعراض الالتزام بالقرارات الدولية والقوانين المالية للإيحاء بأن لبنان لا يغطي حزب الله، فيتمادى الأميركي ليقول إن اللبنانيين يجب أن يقلقوا من حزب الله. ويفرح بعضهم إذا سمع أن مشكلة أميركا مع حزب الله وليست مع لبنان، ويعتبر هذا الكلام إنجازاً لبنانياً، بينما المفترض من موقع الذين يقولون إن الوحدة بين اللبنانيين هي مصدر قوتهم، أن يرفضوا كل محاولة تجريم أو شيطنة لمكوّن وطني لبناني يمثل مصدر قوة وعنصراً حاسماً في هذه الوحدة.

– في مشهد إسقاط سورية لطائرة الـ»إف16» الإسرائيلية، فوق فلسطين المحتلة بعد استهدافها في الأجواء اللبنانية، يلخص السيد الموقف بشهادة الإنصاف لسورية ورئيسها وجيشها، ثم يعرض لعنصر الردع الجديد والحاسم الذي أضافه المشهد إلى معادلات الردع التي تختزنها المقاومة، لكنه ينصرف من هاتين لثالثة هي التساؤل عن مبرر بقاء الأجواء اللبنانية، «مالاً سائباً يبرّر الحرام»، ويشجّع الإسرائيلي على ارتكابه. فواقعة الإنجاز السوري تقول إن حماية الأجواء اللبنانية ممكنة، وإن السلاح الروسي قادر، وإن الأمر بالإرادة وليس بسواها، والروس جاهزون، فماذا يمنع لبنان، طالما أن حماية الأجواء اللبنانية من سورية ممكنة فكيف من لبنان؟

– في المشهد الانتخابي، بعد الإشادة بالقانون الانتخابي، يلفت السيد إلى، مَن قال إننا نطلب منكم تحالفاً، في ردّ على النفي المتكرّر لرئيس تيار المستقبل لفرضية التحالف مع حزب الله، ليصل إلى جوهر التغيير الذي يريد من اللبنانيين فهمه مع القانون الجديد، وهو تحوّل الانتخابات النيابية من كونها حرباً أهلية باردة تشارك فيها الأحزاب والطوائف لهدف واحد، هو مَن يسقط مَن، ومَن يهزم مَن، ومَن يلغي مَن، ليصير هدف الانتخابات أن يتمثل كل فريق بحجم يتناسب مع ما يمثل بعدالة، حيث لا يملك أحد قدرة إسقاط أحد أو إلغاء أحد، لا في طائفته ولا في طوائف أخرى، وبعد الانتخابات تُقام التحالفات السياسية والحكومية، وما يتم من تحالفات انتخابية لا يتعدّى كونه انتخابياً. وهذا معنى التمييز بين العلاقة المتينة مع التيار الوطني الحر وفرضية عدم التحالف في دوائر انتخابية عديدة.

