Is it time to put the US Coalition in Syria on a Terrorism watch list?

Posted on by michaellee2009

Is it time to put the US Coalition on a Terrorism watch list?

While Syria is fighting ISIS, it must also battle US Coalition-supported Turkey al-Qaeda groups, while the US reserves the right to bomb the SAA

[ Editor’s Note: We are living in an upside-down world now. Western countries, widely known to have been using terrorist proxies in Syria and other places, have appointed themselves judge and jury of who is supporting terrorism, and thus sanctionable. Yet they give themselves immunity for doing the same thing.

Britain’s Intel orgs run the murdering White Helmets, and our own CIA has been gun-running to the Jihadis in Syria for some time, with many of its coalition partners lending a hand.

For example, wire-guided missiles and MANPADS can easily be transferred from Saudi Arabia’s huge stockpiles (or Israel’s) into al-Qaeda jihadi groups. When Aleppo was retaken, which had been starving, the SAA found Saudi food stockpiles, enough to last two years, and tons of munitions for a long siege. Western media reported none of it.

We have to break up this dynamic or we will remain stuck in the mud, permanently. The US coalition has a system with no rules, if you have the military fire power to tell unhappy people, orgs or countries, to go to hell.

When these targeted countries try to build their defenses to protect themselves from the obvious threat we represent, they are framed as a threat, not only by our government but our lackey media, also; a pitiful situation

We have become the thugs of the planet, with nothing in our Constitution giving our government authority to do this; yet we see anemic pushback from the citizenry, despite the crushing expense… Jim W. Dean ]

