Weekly report on israel’s terrorism against the State of Palestine

Weekly Report On Israeli Human Rights Violations in the Occupied Palestinian Territory

(15- 21 February 2018)

Israeli forces continue systematic crimes in the occupied Palestinian territory (oPt)

(15 – 21 February 2018)

Israeli forces killed 2 children and wounded 2 others in the Gaza Strip without endangering the soldiers’ life.

Israeli forces continued to use excessive force against the peaceful protests in the West Bank and Gaza Strip

A Palestinian youngster succumbed to his injuries he sustained few days before, east of al-Bureij in the central Gaza Strip.

53 Palestinian civilians were wounded, including 16 children, in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

Israeli warplanes launched 21 missiles at different military training sites belonging to the Palestinian Armed Groups and vacant lands in the Gaza Strip

Shooting at the border areas in the Gaza Strip was reported without causing any casualties.

Israeli forces conducted 81 incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank and 12 similar ones into Jerusalem.

81 civilians, including 17 children, were arrested.

24 of them, including 12 children, were arrested in Jerusalem.

A Palestinian civilian was arrested in the northern Gaza Strip after attempting to cross the border fence.

12 shooting incidents targeting the Palestinian fishing boats off the Gaza Strip Shore.

A fisherman was wounded, northwest of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip.

Israeli authorities continued their settlement activities in the West Bank.

A 2-dunum land and water well were levelled, east of Hebron, in addition to uprooting trees.

Settlers broke windows of 2 cars and wrote anti-Palestinian slogans on 3 others in Nablus.

Settlers from “Yitsihar” wounded a shepherd, killed 20 sheep, wounded 17 others and stole dozens others.

Israeli authorities continued to create a Jewish majority in occupied East Jerusalem.

A watchtower and detention rooms were established at the entrance to Bab al-‘Amoud

A house, barrack for sheltering sheep and commercial facility were demolished in Sho’fat neighbourhood.

Israeli forces turned the West Bank into cantons and continued to impose the illegal closure on the Gaza Strip for the 11 th consecutive year.

Dozens of temporary checkpoints were established in the West Bank and others were re-established to obstruct the movement of Palestinian civilians.

9 Palestinian civilians, including 2 children and a girl, were arrested at the checkpoints in the West Bank.

Summary

Israeli violations of international law and international humanitarian law in the oPt continued during the reporting period (15 – 21 February 2018).

Shooting:

During the reporting period, Israeli forces killed 3 Palestinian civilians, including 2 children, in the Gaza Strip. They also wounded 56 others, including 18 children, in the West Bank and Gaza Strip. In the Gaza Strip as well, the Israeli forces continued to chase Palestinian fishermen in the Gaza Sea, target the border areas and carry out airstrikes against sites belonging to the Palestinian Armed Groups and vacant agricultural lands.

In the Gaza Strip, in a new war crime and without any justification or reason endangering soldiers’ life, on Saturday afternoon, 17 February 2018, Israeli forces killed two Palestinian children and wounded 2 others after the Israeli forces fired artillery shells at them near the border fence with Israel in al-Shokah village, east of Rafah City. Investigations conducted by PCHR emphasize that the shelling violates the principle of distinction and military necessity, and use of force was unjustifiable, especially that the two killed children and the other wounded were only unarmed civilians who did not carry out any act that would endanger the life of Israeli soldiers.

On Wednesday morning 21 February 2018, official sources in the Palestinian Ministry of Health declared that Ahmed Abu Helou (19) succumbed to his wounds after being hit with a bullet to the head during a protest organized east of al-Bureij in the central Gaza Strip on 16 February 2018 and described his wounds as serious.

As part of targeting the border areas in addition to the abovementioned shelling crime that caused the death of 2 children and injury of 2 others, on 17 February 2018, Israeli forces fired artillery shells at a watchtower belonging to al-Quds Brigades (military wing of Islamic Jihad Movement.) The watchtower is 300 meters west of the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. On the same day, Israeli forces fired an artillery shell at a control point belonging to al-Qassam Brigades (military wing of Hamas Movement). The control point is in an area located to the east of al-Burah area, northeast of Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip and 800 meters away from the border fence. Though no casualties were reported, civilians living near the sites panicked.

On 19 February 2018, Israeli forces opened fire at Palestinian agricultural lands, east of al-Bureij and Gaza Valley Village. However, no casualties were reported.

Moreover, 21 Palestinian civilians were wounded, including 5 children, after the Israeli forces fired bullets and tear canisters at them during protests where the protestors threw stones at the soldiers stationed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel. These demonstrations are organized in protest against the U. S. President’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and against the closure imposed on the Gaza Strip for the eleventh year.

As part of targeting fishermen in the sea, the Israeli forces continued to escalate their attacks against fishermen in the Gaza Sea, indicating to the on-going Israeli policy of targeting their livelihoods. On 21 February 2018, a fisherman was hit with a rubber-coated metal bullet to the head when the Israeli gunboats opened fire at the fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles, west of Beit Lahia. In addition to this, PCHR monitored 11 other incidents; 6 in north-western Beit Lahia and 5 others in Western Soudaniyah, west of Jabalia.

As part of the airstrikes, Israeli warplanes carried out airstrikes against military training sites and control points belonging to the Palestinian Armed Groups and vacant agricultural lands. PCHR’s fieldworkers monitored that the Israeli warplanes launched 21 missiles between 17 and 19 February 2018.

In the West Bank, on 15 February 2018, 3 civilians were wounded; 2 with live bullets and one with a rubber bullet when Israeli forces moved into Nablus to carry out an arrest campaign in the city and a number of children and youngsters gathered to throw stones and empty bottles at the soldiers. On 16 February 2018, 4 civilians, including 3 children, were wounded with live bullets in Nablus in similar circumstances.

On 20 February 2018, a civilian was hit with a bullet to the left thigh when Israeli forces moved into al-Duhaishah refugee camp, south of Bethlehem and civilians protested against them. On the same day, a civilian was hit with a rubber bullet to the head when Israeli forces moved into al-‘Issawiyah village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem, amidst direct firing of rubber bullets and sound bombs. On 20 February 2018, a 13-year-old child was hit with a bullet to the thigh when Israeli forces moved into al-Janiyah village, northwest of Ramallah and a number of children and youngsters protested against them.

Moreover, 22 Palestinian civilians, including 7 children, were wounded after the Israeli soldiers stationed at the entrances to the Palestinian residential areas in the West Bank fired live bullets and tear gas canisters directly at them during protests and stone-throwing. These demonstration are organized by Palestinian civilians in protest against the American President’s decision tor recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and against the Israeli settlement activities and land confiscations.

Incursions:

During the reporting period, Israeli forces conducted at least 81 military incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank while they conducted 12 incursions into Jerusalem and its suburbs. During those incursions, Israeli forces arrested at least 57 Palestinians, including 5 children, in the West Bank. Twenty-four of them, including 12 children, were arrested in Jerusalem and its suburbs. Those incursions happen in light of the cold and rainy weather as the Israeli soldiers force children, women and elderly people to stay outside their houses for hours or locked families in one room, preventing them to move in addition to other acts of harassment and use of police dogs in house raids.

In the Gaza Strip, on 21 February 2018, Israeli forces arrested a Palestinian civilian after he crossed the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel.

Efforts to Create Jewish Majority in occupied East Jerusalem:

As part of settlement activity crimes, on 15 February 2018, Israeli forces established a security watchtower in the eastern side of Bab al-‘Amoud Square at the entrances to East Jerusalem’s Old City. Eyewitnesses said to PCHR’s fieldworker that the Israeli forces started unloading steel plates and equipment in the area to build a watchtower for the soldiers adjacent to Bab al-‘Amoud. They also started building 3 rooms on the stairways leading to the entrance of al-Bab al-‘Amoud as the rooms will be used for investigation, detention and to observe and control Palestinian civilians’ movement while coming in and out of Bab al-‘Amoud.

On 21 February 2018, the Israeli municipality using hevy vehicles demolished ahouse and barrack for sheltering sheep in Sho’afat neighbourhood, north of occupied East Jerusalem. They belong to Saleh Abu Khudeir as the house was built on an area of 115 square meters, sheltering 6 family members while the farm was built on an area of 215 square meters. In the same context, they demolished a commercial facility “a beauty salon for women” belonging to Dawoud Muheisen.

Settlement Activities, Demolitions, and Settlers’ Attacks against Palestinian civilians and their Property:

As part of house demolitions and notices, on 21 February 2018, Israeli forces levelled a 2-dunum land in al-Buq’ah area, east of Hebron, in the vicinity of a house belonging to ‘Atah Jaber (58). They also uprooted trees, levelled stone chains, damaged the winter crops, and levelled a 100-cubic-meter water well. The demolition came without any prior warning.

On 20 February 2018, the Israeli issued orders to demolish and stop construction works in 3 houses in Ethna village, south of Hebron, and a barrack built of tin plates and used for sheltering sheep in Beit Z’etah area, east of Beit Ummar village, north of the city. They also confiscated a JCB Crane to transfer fodders and a 1500-cubic-meter agricultural pond used for irrigation.

As part of the Israeli settlers’ attacks against the Palestinian civilians and their property, on 15 February 2018, a group of settlers from sneaked into Yitma village, south of Nablus. They carried out riots on the streets and attacked 3 vehicles parked in front of the owners’ houses and wrote racist slogans in Hebrew and singed by the “Price Tag” organization on the vehicles and punctured their tires.

On the same day, a settler stationed at Za’atarah Checkpoint, south of Nablus, threw a stone at a car belonging Hussein Zain al-Deen (53) when he was on his way back home from the city to Majdal Bani Fadel village, southeast of the city, breaking the windshield. The Israeli soldiers who were guarding the settlers did not intervene to deter the settlers.

On 20 February 2018, settlers broke the windshield of a car belonging to human rights activist in The Israeli Rabbis for Human Rights organization, Zakariah al-Sedah, who finished documenting the evacuation of “Avatar” settlement outpost in Abu Sbeih Mount, south of Bita village, south of Nablus.

On 21 February 2018, around 15 settlers from “Yistihar” settlement established in the northern side of ‘Einabous village, south of Nablus, attacked Thafer Rayyan (27) who was grazing his 110 sheep in the outskirts of the village. One of the settlers hit him with a metal pipe on the back of his head and arms. They killed 20 sheep and wounded 17 others in addition to stealing dozes others.

Details

Incursions into Palestinian Areas, and Attacks on Palestinian Civilians and Property in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip

Thursday, 15 February 2018

At approximately 12:30, Israeli forces moved into ‘Alar village, north of Tulkarm. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohammed Muneef ‘Asrawi (20) and then arrested him.

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into ‘Aydah refugee camp, north of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ramzi Omer Qawar (37) and then handed him a summons to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Service in “Gush Etzion”, south of the city.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Aroub refugee camp, north of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Anas Mahmoud Rayan (19) and then handed him a summons to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Service in “Gush Etzion” settlement complex, south of Bethlehem.

At approximately 01:20, Israeli forces moved into Siada village, north of Tulkarm. They raided and searched a house belonging to Sameh Abdel Fattah Abdel Ghani (22) and then arrested him. The Commission of Detainees and ex-Detainees Affairs said that the Israeli forces shall gold the full responsibility of Sameh’s life, whose right leg was previously amputated. Sameh underwent many surgeries to be able to install an artificial limb as he suffers from Marfan syndrome, which is a genetic disorder that affects the body’s connective tissue. In addition, Sameh has problems in his heart and retina. The Commission also mentioned that Sameh takes a medication and needs permanent healthcare.

At approximately 01:30, Israeli soldiers moved into Nablus to carry out an arrest campaign in the city. A number of Palestinian youngsters gathered and threw stones and empty bottles at the Israeli forces. The Israeli forces fired live bullets and rubber bullets to disperse the protestors. As a result, 3 civilians were wounded. Two of them were hit with live bullets and the third was hit with a rubber bullet. The Israeli force then raided and searched several houses. They arrested 3 civilians, including 2 brothers, namely Ayman (24) and Adham ‘Ali al-Tashtoush (26) from the Old City and Yazan Abdel Qader Ja’arah (28) from al-Maslakh Street, east of the city. At approximately 04:30, the Israeli forces withdrew from the village.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Ya’bud village, southwest of Jenin. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested Anas ‘Adnan Qabha (35).

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Beit Dajan village, east of Nablus. They raided and searched a house belonging to Marwan Bassam ‘Ali ‘Eimawi (22), who was arrested last night, and then they withdrew from the village.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into al-Yamoun village, west of Jenin. They raided and searched a house belonging to Jehad and Abdel Qader ‘Azmi Frehat. They later withdrew, and no arrests were reported.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into al-Fawar refugee camp, south of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Wa’ad Walid al-Titi (19) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Yatta, south of Hebron. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested 3 civilians namely Anas Suleiman Rashid (33), Muhanned Mustafa Zain (28) and Maher Khalil al-Jundi (26).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Hebron. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested 2 civilians namely Amad Mohammed al-Ja’abari (23) and Munjed ‘Ali al-Ja’abari (24).

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into Sa’ir village, northeast of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Abdel Muhsen Shalaldah (24) and then arrested him.

At approximately 04:30, Israeli forces moved into Deir Abu Mash’al village, northwest of Ramallah. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested 3 civilians namely Samer ‘Ata al-Barghouthi (26) and Hammam Nouh ‘Attalla (25).

At approximately 07:45, Israeli gunboats stationed off al-Waha shore, northwest o Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, heavily opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 5 nautical miles and chased them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

At approximately 09:45, Israeli gunboats stationed of al-Sudaniyah shore in the northern Gaza Strip, heavily opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 5 nautical miles and chased them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

At approximately 17:00, Israeli forces stationed at the entrance to Bita village, south of Nablus, fired 3 rubber bullets at a Palestinian civilian car travelled by ‘Arafat Ahmed ‘Awad Hamayel (47), who was on his way out of the village. As a result, the front side of the car was damaged. The Israeli forces ordered ‘Arafat to go back to the village and then closed the main entrance branching from Ramallah-Nablus Street. ‘Arafat said to PCHR’s fieldworker that:

“At approximately 17:00 on Friday, 16 February 2018, Suleiman Sadouq (27) and I were travelling my car, intending to leave the village. Thirteen meters away from the main market at the main entrance to Bita village, south of Nablus, where Israeli military vehicles stationed, an Israeli soldier fired 3 live bullets at the front side of my car and caused damage to it. The soldiers then stopped and prevented me from leaving the village and forced me to return to it at gunpoint.”

At approximately 21:30, Israeli forces raided al-‘Aakar Candy Shop located on the Main Street in Howarah village, south of Nablus. They then arrested Nadeem Noor Eden Bassam al-‘Akar (66), the shop owner from the Old City in Nablus.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (10) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Qafin, Zeta, Beit Led, Far’oun, Kafer Sour and Safarin villages in Tulkarm; Yatta, Bani Na’im, al-Samou’, and al-Burj villages in Hebron.

Friday, 16 February 2018

At approximately 02:30, Israeli soldiers moved into Nablus to carry out an arrest campaign in the city. A number of Palestinian youngsters gathered and threw stones and empty bottles at the Israeli forces. The Israeli forces fired live bullets and rubber bullets to disperse the protestors. As a result, 4 civilians, including 3 children, were hit with live bullets. The Israeli forces then raided and searched several houses and then arrested Mohammed Ma’moun al-Hamami (20) from Ras al-Ein neighbourhood, south of the city. At approximately 17:00, the Israeli forces withdrew from the village.

At approximately 06:25, Israeli forces stationed of al-Waha shore, northwest of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, sporadically opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 4 nautical miles and chased them. The shooting recurred at approximately 07:45 on the same day. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

At approximately 08:15, Israeli gunboats stationed off al-Sudaniyah shore in the northern Gaza Strip, heavily opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 4 nautical miles and chased them. The shooting recurred at approximately 09:20 on the same day. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (5) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Shweikah Suburb in Tulkarm; Beit Led village, east of the city; al-Shuyoukh and Surif villages and Ras al-Jourah area in Hebron.

Saturday 17 February 2018:

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into al-Thaheriyah village, south of Hebron. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Zayed ‘Ali Khderat (35) and then handed him a summons to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Service in “Gush Etzion” settlement complex, south of Bethlehem.

At approximately 15:55, Israeli forces’ tanks stationed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, launched several artillery shells at a military watchtower belonging to al-Quds Brigades (the Military Armed Wing of the Islamic Jihad). The watchtower was about 300 meters away from the abovementioned border fence. The shelling caused material damage to the area, but no casualties were reported.

At approximately 20:20, Israeli warplanes launched 4 missiles at an agricultural land, east of al-Zaytoun neighborhood, east of Gaza City. However, no casualties were reported.

At approximately 20:30, Israeli warplanes launched one missile at an agricultural land, east of al-Zaytoun neighborhood, east of Gaza City. However, no casualties were reported.

At approximately 21:00, Israeli warplanes launched 2 missiles at a military training site belonging to al-Qassam Brigades (the Military Wing of Hamas Movement), east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip. As a result, the site sustained severe damage, but no casualties were reported.

In a new war crime and without any justification or reason endangering soldiers’ life, Israeli forces killed two Palestinian children and wounded 2 others after the Israeli forces fired artillery shells at them near the border fence with Israel in al-Shokah village, east of Rafah City in the southern Gaza Strip.

According to PCHR’s investigations, at approximately 21:30 on Saturday, 17 February 2018, Israeli forces stationed along the border fence with Israeli near al-Shokah village, east of Rafah City, fired around 10 artillery shells and opened fire at 4 Palestinian children, who were 30 to 50 meters away from the fence intending to sneak into Israel to work there, according to the testimony of one of the two wounded children. Shrapnel of artillery shells and live bullets hit the four children in various parts of their bodies. Two of them were immediately transferred to Abu Yousif Annajar Hospital in Rafah City as they ran to the west until the medical staffs evacuated them. The doctors described their condition as moderate while the medical crews could not reach the two other children as it was very late and increasingly dangerous. At approximately 06:15 on Sunday, 18 February 2018, the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) ambulance crews managed to access the area and transfer the bodies of the two children namely Salem Mohammed Soliman Sabbah (17) and ‘Abdullah Ayman Salim Irmeilat (15). As it turned out, they bled to death after being hit with shrapnel throughout their bodies.

At approximately 22:20, Israeli forces fired an artillery shell at a military watchtower belonging to al-Qassam Brigades (the Military Armed Wing of Hamas Movement), east of al-Burah area, northeast of Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip. The site is about 800 meters away from the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel. The shelling caused severe damage to the site, but no casualties were reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (8) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Tulkarm, ‘Enabta and Ramin villages, east of the city; Halhoul, Ethna, Sa’ir, Beit Ummer and al-Semiya village in Hebron.

Sunday,18 February 2018:

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into Nablus. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Ya’qoub ‘Adel ‘Aasi (18), brother of Abdul Karim ‘Adel ‘Aasi, who carried out the “Aerial” attack on 50 February 2017, and whom the Israeli forces have been chasing since then, and Ibrahim ‘Aasi (26), Ya’coub’s cousin.

At approximately 02:25, Israeli warplanes launched 3 missiles at a military training site belonging to Palestinian armed groups on Salah Eden Street, south of Gaza City. It should be noted that the Israeli forces targeted the site in the previous day. The airstrike caused material damage to the site, but no casualties were reported.

At approximately 17:40, Israeli forces moved into Deir Estia village, northwest of Salfit. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested 3 civilians, including a child, namely Mohanned Na’im Abdul Karim Shaikh Abdullah (26), Jihad Abdul Karim Shaikh Abdullah (19), and his brother Amjad (17). The Israeli forces released them later.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (5) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Dura, Deir Samet, al-Kume, al-Thaheriyah, and Taffuh villages in Hebron.

Monday, 19 February 2018

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into Beit Fajjar village, south of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested 2 civilians, including a child, namely Eyad Nader Taqatqa (17) and Ahmed Mahmoud Taqatqa (18).

At approximately 01:15, Israeli forces moved into Qalqiliyah. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested 3 civilians, including a child, namely Sa’ed Saqer al-Aqra’a (20), Soheib Mohammed Abu Hamed (23), Mahmoud Badair Badair (15).

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into Nablus. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested Nasser Abdul Hakim ‘Aasi (42), uncle of Abdul Karim ‘Adel ‘Aasi, who carried out the “Aerial” attack on 05 February 2017, and whom the Israeli forces have been chasing since then, and Mohammed Abdul Hakim Abu Zahrah (26).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Beta village, south of Nablus. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Mustafa Khader ‘Essa (24) and ‘Ala’a Sabri Farhat (25).

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into al-Dahiyha area in Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Suleiman Abdul Qader Al-Razow (75). The soldiers ruined the house contents to search for weapons and then arrested Suleiman claiming that they found old bullets. The Israeli forces withdrew taking Suleiman to the investigation center in “Kiryat ‘Arba’” settlement, east of Hebron.

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into Taqou’a village, east of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Hamzah ‘Adnan al-Badan (20) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Traqumiya village, northwest of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ismail Salah Jahshan and searched for his son Salah (19). The Israeli forces later withdrew, and no arrests were reported.

At approximately 15:00, Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence between the Gaza strip and Israeli opened fire at Palestinian agricultural lands, east of al-Buraij near Gaza Valley (Juhor al-Deek) near the eastern borders. However, no casualties were reported.

At approximately 03:35, Israeli warplanes launched 10 missiles at agricultural lands in al-Shawkah village, east of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. However, no casualties were reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (5) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Yatta, al-Karmel, Bani Na’im, Beit Awla villages in Hebron; and ‘Azzoun village, east of Qalqiliyah.

Tuesday, 20 February 2018

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into Nahalin village, west of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Fadi Fadel Najajrah (23) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces accompanied with 4 military vehicles moved into Halhoul, north of Hebron and stationed in al-Tharwah neighborhood. They raided and searched a house belonging to Hamzah Mohammed Zama’rah, whose son Yusuf (20) was killed by the Israeli forces on 07 February 2018 near “Carmi Tsur” settlement, east of the city after he carried out a stab attack. The Israeli forces withdrew from the house, and no arrests were reported. Around the same time, another Israeli force raided and searched several houses in al-Sour neighborhood in the city. Some of the houses’ owners were identified: Hasan Abu ‘Osbah ‘Aziz Madiyah, Jihad Ya’qoub Abu ‘Osbah, Khalid Da’darah, and Mohammed ‘Awni al-Zama’arah, who The Israeli forces handed a summons to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Service in “Gush Etzion” settlement complex, south of Bethlehem. They also arrested Mohammed Khalid Da’darah (17).

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into Sho’abah neighborhood in Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Bassam Ragheb Seder, whom the Israeli forced killed his sons Basel (20) in al-‘Amoud Gate neighborhood in Jerusalem after attempting to carry out a stab attack against Israeli soldiers. The soldiers forced the residents of the 3-storey house to stay outside for half an hour while they thoroughly searched the house claiming to search for illegal money. The soldiers confiscated a car belonging to Basel’s grandfather Ragheb Rashed Seder (68) and handed the family a list of confiscated items with a header of “Money funding Terrorism”.

At approximately 15:00, Israeli forces moved into al-Shurfah neighborhood in Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Hazem Husein al-Sharwaneh (19) and then arrested him.

At approximately 05:30, large numbers of Israeli forces accompanied with a group of Israeli undercover agents “al-Mosta’aribeen” dressed like Palestinian civilians moved into al-Dheishah refugee camp, south of Bethlehem. They stationed in al-Walihjah neighborhood and topped a number of houses’ roofs. Dozens of Palestinian civilians gathered and threw stones and empty bottles at the Israeli forces. The soldiers fired live and rubber bullets at the civilians. As a result, a young man was hit with a live bullet to the left thigh. During the Israeli incursion into the camp, dozens of the Israeli soldiers raided and searched a house belonging to ‘Omran Husein al-Atrash (53) searching for his wounded son Akram (23). After that, an Israeli officer threatened al-Atrash family to kill their son if he didn’t turn himself in. the soldiers then arrested ‘Omran and released him few hours later after they threatened him again to kill his son if he did not turn himself. It should be noted that on 05 April 2017, Akram al-Atrash was hit with 6 live bullets when he was on his way to his work in stone-pits in al-Khader village. That was when Israeli forces randomly fired live bullets at him. As a result, he sustained live bullet wounds to the shoulder, abdomen, lungs affecting the major artery the feeds the heart and causing paralysis in his right hand.

At approximately 06:10, Israeli forces moved into Saniria village, southeast of Qalqiliya. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ma’atouz As’ad Yunis (45) and then arrested his son Anis (14), Walid (19) and Khalil (21) and released them later.

At approximately 06:30, Israeli gunboats stationed of al-Waha shore, northwest of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, sporadically opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 4 nautical miles and chased them. The shooting recurred at approximately 07:15 on the same day. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

At approximately 08:05, Israeli gunboats stationed of al-Sudaniyah shore in the northern Gaza Strip, heavily opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 4 nautical miles and chased them. The shooting recurred at approximately 08:15 and continued until approximately 08:40 on the same day. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

At approximately 17:30, Israeli forces moved into al-Janiyah village, northwest of Ramallah. They raided and searched a number of houses. A number of Palestinian children and young men gathered and threw stones and empty bottles at the Israeli soldiers. The soldiers fired live bullets, rubber bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, a 13-year-old child was hit with a live bullet to the thigh. He was transferred to Palestine Medical Complex in Ramallah to receive medical treatment. Doctors classified his injury as moderate.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (4) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Sa’ir, Beit Awla and al-Mawreq villages in Hebron and Deir Estai village, north of Salfit.

Wednesday, 21 February 2018:

At approximately 12:55, Israeli forces moved into Qalqiliyah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Abdullah Zuhair Walwil (38) and then arrested him. It should be noted that Walwil was released few days ago from the Palestinian security services’ prisons in Qalqiliyah after he was accused of his affiliation with armed groups and possession of weapons. Walwil suffers from epileptic seizures and blackouts. He was previously arrested several times by the Israeli forces and the Palestinian Authority (PA).

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into Nablus. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested Nidal Husam Nidal al-Sal’ous (48), his son Husam (19), Yasser Husam Nidal al-Sal’ous (40) and Ahmed Mohammed al-Sa’ed (30). At approximately 05:00, the Israeli forces withdrew from the village.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Qbatiyah village, southeast of Jenin. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Suleiman Ziyad Nazal (20) and Mohammed ‘Assaf Kamil al-Fasfouri (19).

Around the same time, Israeli forces accompanied with 5 military vehicles moved into Taqou’ village, east of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested 3 civilians, including a child, namely ‘Omran Suleiman Sabbah (15), Mo’atasem al-‘Amour (26) and Husein Mohammed al-‘Amour (23).

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into Bani Na’im village, east of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Najem Eden Mohammed Abu Jarour (19) and then arrested him.

At approximately 17:30, Israeli forces moved into al-Jalazoun refugee camp, north of Ramallah. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Jihad Nidall ‘Elyan (22) and Ahmed Kathem Basbous (19).

At approximately 06:20, Israeli gunboats stationed of al-Waha shore, northwest of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, heavily opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 4 nautical miles and chased them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

At approximately 06:40, Israeli forces moved into al-Mazra’ah al-Gharbiyah village, northwest of Ramallah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mahmoud Mohammed Jom’ah (20) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Silwad village, northeast of Ramallah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ahmed Basem Hammad (20) and then arrested him.

At approximately 10:15, Israeli gunboats stationed of al-Waha shore, northwest of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, heavily opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles and chased them. As a result, ‘Etaf ‘Aahed Sobhi Baker (34), from al-Shati refugee camp, west of Gaza City, was hit with a rubber bullet to the head. Doctors classified his injury as minor. Moreover, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but no material damage was reported.

At approximately 16:00, Israeli forces stationed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, north of Buret Abu Samrah village in the northern Gaza Strip, arrested Adham Talal Rabi’e Salamah (23), from al-Shaima’a neighborhood in the village, after he crossed the border fence. The Israeli forces declared that they arrested him after crossing the border fence in the northern Gaza Strip.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (4) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: ‘Abdah village and Yatta in Hebron; Howarah and Beta villages, south of Nablus.

Use of Force against Demonstrations in Protest against the U.S. President’s Decision to Recognize Jerusalem as the Capital of Israel:

Upon calls for demonstrations protesting against the U.S. President Donald Trump’s Presidential Decree to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and move the U.S. Embassy to it, Palestinian civilians organized protests against the decision throughout the West Bank and Gaza Strip. As a result, 43 civilians, including 12 children, were wounded. (This number does not include the number of those wounded during the incursions into the West Bank, bombing and targeting fishermen in the Gaza Strip.) It should be mentioned that PCHR keeps the names of wounded persons for fear of arresting them. The demonstrations were as follows:

West Bank:

At approximately 11:00 on Wednesday, 16 February 2018, dozens of Palestinian civilians gathered in a square near Abu Sbaih Mount, south of Beta village, south of Nablus and performed Friday prayer there. Following the end of the prayer, civilians organized a protest and headed to the abovementioned mount where the Israeli outpost “Avtar” established in memory of the Israeli settler, who was killed near “Ariel” settlement on 05 February 2018. The protestors raised Palestinian flags and chanted slogans against the Israeli settlement and confiscation of lands policies. When the protestors approached the borders of the outpost, Israeli soldiers fired live and rubber bullets and tear gas canisters. As a result, a 28-year-old civilian was hit with a rubber bullet to the left thigh.

Following the end of the same Friday prayer, dozens of Palestinian civilians gathered in the vicinity of Howarah checkpoint at the southern entrance to Nablus. They set fire to tires and put barricades on the street leading to the checkpoint and threw stones and empty bottles at Israeli soldiers. The soldiers fired live and rubber bullets and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, a child was hit with a live bullet wound to the back and a young man was hit with shrapnel to the chest.

Around the same time, dozens of Palestinian children and young men gathered at the northern entrance to al-Birah. They threw stones and empty bottles at Israeli soldiers stationed at “al-Mahkamah” checkpoint near “Beit Eil” settlement, north of the city. The Israeli soldiers fired live bullets and rubber bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at the protestors. As a result, 2 civilians, including a child, were wounded. One of them was him with a Two-Two bullet to the right shoulder and the other was hit with a Two-Two bullet to the left foot. They were transferred via a n ambulance belonging to Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) to Palestine Medical Complex in Ramallah. Doctors classified their injuries as moderate.

Following the same Friday prayer, dozens of Palestinian civilians and International and Israeli human rights defenders organized a protest in al-Nabi Saleh village, northwest of Ramallah. They threw stones and empty bottles at Israeli soldiers stationed at the village entrance. The Israeli soldiers fired live bullets, rubber-coated metal bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at the protestors. As a result, a 15-year-old child sustained a metal bullet wound to the right foot and a civilian was hit with a rubber bullet to the right foot. he was transferred to Yasser Arafat Hospital in Salfit via a PRCS ambulance to receive medical treatment.

Following the end of Friday prayer, dozens of Palestinian civilians and International and Israeli human rights defenders organized a protest in al-Mazra’ah al-Gharbiyah village, northwest of Ramallah. They threw stones and empty bottles at Israeli soldiers stationed at the village entrance. The Israeli soldiers fired live bullets, rubber-coated metal bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at the protestors. As a result, 4 civilians, including a child, were wounded. One of them was hit with a Two-Two bullet, 2 civilians were hit with rubber bullets and one civilian was hit with a tear gas canister to the head.

At approximately 13:20, Palestinian civilians and International activists organized a protest in the center of Kafer Qadoum village, northeast of Qalqiliyah and made their way to the eastern entrance to the village, which has been closed by the Israeli forces for 15 year. When the protestors approached the abovementioned entrance, Israeli forces fired live and rubber bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at the protestors. As a result, 3 civilians, including a child, were hit with rubber bullets to their lower limbs.

At approximately 14:30 on the same Friday, dozens of Palestinian youngsters gathered at the southern entrance to Jericho. They threw stones and empty bottles at Israeli soldiers stationed at military checkpoint established near the entrance. The Israeli soldiers fired live ad rubber bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. as a result, 5 civilians, from ‘Aqabet Jaber refugee camp, south of the city, were hit with rubber bullets to their lower limbs. They were transferred to Jericho Governmental Hospital to receive medical treatment. Doctors classified his injury as moderate.

At approximately 16:30, dozens of Palestinian civilians protested at the northern entrance to Qalqiliyah “Eyal” crossing. They threw stones and empty bottles at Israeli soldiers stationed at the entrance. The soldiers fired live and rubber bullets and tear gas canisters. As a result, a 13-year-old child was hit with a rubber bullet to the head.

At approximately 16:50, dozens of Palestinian civilians protested at the northern entrance to Salfit. They threw stones and empty bottles at Israeli soldiers. The soldiers fired live and rubber bullets and tear gas canisters at the protestors. As a result, a 15-year-old child was hit with a rubber bullet to the neck.

At approximately 15:30 on Sunday, 19 February 2018, dozens of Palestinian civilians protested at the northern entrance to Salfit. They threw stones and empty bottles at Israeli soldiers. The soldiers fired live and rubber bullets and tear gas canisters at the protestors. As a result, a 21-year-old civilian was hit with a live bullet to the waste.

At approximately 16:00 on the same Sunday, a group of Palestinian civilians moved into joyous village, northeast of Qalqiliyah and headed to the annexation wall gate, west of the city. The threw stones at Israeli soldiers. The soldiers fired live and rubber bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, a 16-year-old child was hit with a live bullet to the thigh. He was transferred to Dr. Thabet Thabet Hospital in Tulkarm to receive medical treatment.

Gaza Strip:

At approximately 13:00 on Friday, 16 February 2018, dozens of Palestinian youngsters made their way to the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of Khuza’ah and ‘Abasan al-Kabirah and al-Jadidah villages and al-Sarij area, east of al-Qararah, east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, in protest against the U.S President Donald Trump’s declaration of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. The clashes continued in the area for hours during which the Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence and sporadically fired live bullets and tear gas canisters. As a result, 4 civilians were hit with live bullets. They were transferred to Gaza European Hospital, southeast of the city to receive medical treatment. Doctors classified their injuries as moderate.

Around the same time, dozens of Palestinian civilians gathered in the vicinity of al-Sheja’eya neighborhood intersection, east of Gaza city and then headed to the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel (near former Nahel Oz). The protestors threw stones at Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence. The soldiers fired live bullets, rubber-coated metal bullets and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, 2 civilians were wounded. One of them was hit with a live bullet to the right foot and the other was hit with a tear gas canister to the head. They were transferred by ambulances to al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City to receive medical treatment.

Around the same time, dozens of Palestinian youngsters made their way to the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel in the northern Gaza Strip. The youngsters approached the security fence and threw stones at Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence. The soldiers stationed in military watchtowers and in their vicinity at Beit Hanoun “Erez” crossing, northwest of Beit Hanoun village, north of Buret Abu Samrah, north of the abovementioned village, and stationed in the east of the Islamic Cemetery, east of Jabalia, fired live bullets, rubber- coated metal bullets and tear gas canisters at the protestors. As a result, 13 civilians, including 4 children, were wounded. Seven of them were hit with live bullets, 4 were hit with tear gas canisters, and 2 were hit with shrapnel. The wounded civilians were transferred by ambulances belonging to PRCS to the Indonesian and Beit Hanoun Hospitals to receive medical treatment. Doctors there classified their injuries between moderate and minor.

At approximately 14:00 on the same Friday, dozens of Palestinian children and young men made their way to the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of al-Buraij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, in protest against the U.S President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. The protestors set fire to tires and threw stones at Israeli soldiers stationed behind sand barriers along the abovementioned border fence. The Israeli soldiers fired live bullets and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, 3 civilians, including a child, were wounded. One of them was hit with a live bullet to the head and his injury was classified as serious, the child was hit with a live bullet to the right leg and 1 civilian was hit with tear gas canister shrapnel. On Wednesday morning, 21 February 2018, official sources in the Ministry of Health announced that one of the wounded civilians namely Ahmed Mohammed ‘Abed Rabuh Abu Helou (19) succumbed to wounds he sustained as he was hit with a live bullet to the head.

An eyewitness said to PCHR’s fieldworker that:

“I saw about 20 to 40 young men near the border fence. When I approached them but was 30 meters away from them, I saw 4 soldiers stationed on a sandy hill behind the border fence and 5 others stationed on another one and a military vehicle moving from the right to left side. The young men threw stones at the Israeli soldiers, who fired live bullets and tear gas canisters at us. At approximately 16:00, about 20 young men, including Ahmed al-Helou, moved about 20 meters towards the border fence and threw stones at the soldiers, who immediately opened fire at them. After that, Ahmed and another civilian fell on the ground, so the young men carried until they reach us. Two young men and I carried Ahmed and moved him to a PRCS ambulance that was on Jakr Street about 300 meters away from the border fence. Ahmed who was bleeding from his head was transferred to al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah.”

Continued closure of the oPt

Israel continued to impose a tight closure on the oPt, imposing severe restrictions on the movement of Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem.

Gaza Strip

Israeli forces continuously tighten the closure of the Gaza Strip and close all commercial crossings, making the Karm Abu Salem crossing the sole commercial crossing of the Gaza Strip, although it is not suitable for commercial purposes in terms of its operational capacity and distance from markets.

Israeli forces have continued to apply the policy, which is aimed to tighten the closure on all commercial crossings, by imposing total control over the flow of imports and exports.

Israeli forces have continued to impose a total ban on the delivery of raw materials to the Gaza Strip, except for very limited items and quantities. The limited quantities of raw materials allowed into Gaza do not meet the minimal needs of the civilian population of the Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces also continued to impose an almost total ban on the Gaza Strip exports, including agricultural and industrial products, except for light-weighted products such as flowers, strawberries, and spices. However, they lately allowed the exportation of some vegetables such as cucumber and tomatoes, furniture and fish.

Israel has continued to close the Beit Hanoun (Erez) crossing for the majority of Palestinian citizens from the Gaza Strip. Israel only allows the movement of a limited number of groups, with many hours of waiting in the majority of cases. Israel has continued to adopt a policy aimed at reducing the number of Palestinian patients allowed to move via the Beit Hanoun crossing to receive medical treatment in hospitals in Israel or in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. Israel also continued applying the policy of making certain civilian traveling via the crossing interviewed by the Israeli intelligence service to be questioned, blackmailed or arrested.

Beit Hanoun (“Erez”) crossing, in the north of the Gaza Strip, is designated for the movement of individuals, and links the Gaza Strip with the West Bank.

Movement at Beit Hanoun (“Erez”) crossing

(07-13 February 2018)

Category 07 February 08 February 09 February 10 February 11 February 12 February 13 February Patients 41 28 1 – 79 51 46 Companions 35 27 1 – 72 42 46 Personal needs 37 43 4 – 51 29 36 Familiesof prisoners – – – – – – 5 Arabs fromIsrael 3 9 12 – 7 6 18 Diplomats 1 3 – – – – – International journalists 1 – – – – – – International workers 28 63 14 – 18 25 28 TravelersAbroad 7 – – – – 3 30 Business people 63 109 – – 174 111 80 Business meetings – – – – – – – Security interviews 2 6 – – 6 6 7 VIPs 1 1 – – 2 2 1 Ambulances to Israel 5 2 3 – 2 4 6 Patients’ Companions 5 3 3 – 2 3 6

Note:

On Tuesday, 13 February 2018, Israeli forces allowed 2 persons, who work at the General Authority of Civil Affairs (GACA) and internationals to renew their permits.

On Wednesday, 14 February 2018, Israeli forces allowed 12 persons; on Monday, 12 February 2018, 2 persons; and on Tuesday, 30 January 2018, one person to return to the West Bank.

Israel has imposed a tightened closure on the West Bank. During the reporting period, Israeli forces imposed additional restrictions on the movement of Palestinian civilians:

Ramallah:

On Thursday, 15 February 2018, Israeli forces established 2 checkpoints near ‘Atara village’s bridge, north of Ramallah; and at the main entrance to ‘Ain Yabroud village, northeast of the city.

Hebron: Israeli forces established (21) checkpoints all over the city.

On Thursday 15 February 2018, Israeli forces established 3 checkpoints at the entrance to al-‘Aroub refugee camp and at the entrances to Sa’ir and Tarousa villages.

On Friday, 16 February 2018, 2 similar checkpoints were established at the entrances To Beit ‘Awaa and Halhoul villages.

On Saturday, 17 February 2018, Israeli forces established 3 checkpoints at the eastern entrance to Dura village, at the western entrance to Yatta village, and on Khelit al-Maiyah Road.

On Sunday, 18 February 2018, 4 similar checkpoints were established at the entrance to al-‘Aroub refugee camp, at the entrance to Ethna village, on Abu Risha Road, and at the southern entrance to Hebron.

On Monday, 19 February 2018, Israeli forces closed with an iron gate the entrance to al-Fawar refugee camp, south of Hebron, and prevented Palestinian civilians from moving via their vehicles. The Israeli forces claimed that they lost a surveillance camera, which was fixed near the camp’s entrance. The abovementioned entrance is the main road, which connects between the camp and al-Hadeb and al-Rayhiyia villages, in addition to other areas in Yatta village in Hebron. As a result, the village residents were forced to take a dirt road by walking while the vehicles passed through a mountain road. On the same day, the Israeli forces established 2 checkpoints at the entrance to al-Fawar refugee camp and at the entrance to Tarama village.

On Tuesday, 20 February 2018, Israeli forces established 3 checkpoints at the entrances to al-Dahiriyia and Raboud villages and at the entrance to al-Fawar refugee camp.

On Wednesday, 21 February 2018, 4 similar checkpoints were established at the entrance to al-‘Aroub refugee camp; on Farsh al-Hawa Road, west of Hebron; at the entrance to al-Hadab village; and ib Beit ‘Omrah village’s Road.

Qalqiliyia: Israeli forces established (9) checkpoints all over the city.

At approximately 18:00 on Friday, 16 February 2018, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the entrance to ‘Azoun village, east of Qalqiliyia.

On Saturday, 17 February 2018, Israeli forces established 4 checkpoints at the eastern entrance to Qalqiliyia, at the entrance to ‘Azoun village, between ‘Azoun and ‘Izbit al-Tabeeb villages, east of the city, and under ‘Azoun village’s bridge on a road between Qalqilyia and Tulkarm.

On Sunday, 18 February 2018, Israeli forces established 2 checkpoints at the eastern entrance to Qalqiliyia and at the entrance to ‘Azoun village, east of the city.

At approximately 16:10 on Monday, 19 February 2018, a similar checkpoint was established at the entrance to ‘Azoun village.

At approximately 17:40 on Tuesday, 20 February 2018, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the entrance to ‘Azbit al-Tabeeb village, east of Qalqiliyia.

Salfit: Israeli forces established (7) checkpoints all over the city.

At approximately 12:00 on Friday, 16 February 2018, Israeli forces closed the iron gate of the eastern entrance to Kaful Hares village, north of Salfit.

At approximately 19:30 on the same day, the Israeli forces also closed the iron gate of the western entrance to Kafur al-Deek village, west of the city, and prevented passing through theses entrances until opening them later.

On Sunday, 18 February 2018, Israeli forces established 2 checkpoints at the northern entrance to Salfit and at the western entrance to Dersityia village, northwest of the city.

On Monday, 19 February 2018, 5 similar checkpoints were established at the western entrance to Hares village; at the western entrance to Dersityia village, northwest of the city; at the entrance to al-Zawiyia village, west of the city (was established 5 times); and at the “Ariel” settlement square, north of the city.

Tulkarm:

At approximately 13:25 on Friday, 16 February 2018, Israeli forces stationed at al-‘Inab checkpoint, east of Tulkarm, tightened their arbitrary measures against Palestinian civilians and obstructed their movement until 14:35. The Israeli forces repeated their arbitrary measures at the above-mentioned checkpoint at approximately 19:15 on Sunday, 18 February 2018, and at approximately 14:45 on Monday, 19 February 2018.

Arrests at Military Checkpoints :

At approximately 09:00 on Thursday, 15 February 2018, Israeli forces stationed at Abu al-Rish checkpoint, east of al-Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron’s Old City, arrested Sanaa Hekam al-Atrash (22) while heading to Shari’a Court to get married. After the intervention of the Palestinian Liaison, she was released.

At approximately 23:50 on Thursday, Israeli forces stationed on the bypass road near “Ariel” Settlement, north of Salfit, arrested 4 Palestinian civilians, including a police officer, from Kafur al-Deek village, west of the city. The arrested persons were identified as Ahmed ‘Esam ‘Ali Ahmed (19), Majd ‘Emad Husni ‘Ali Ahmed (22), Hisham Jehad Mohamed Mizyed (23) and the police officer, Ziyad Husni Yousef (35).

At approximately 07:30 on Monday, 19 February 2018, Israeli forces deployed in Hebron’s Old City, arrested Hani Yousef Abu Suninah (13), and Yousef Naser Ghalmah (13), while heading to their school near a military checkpoint. Both of them were then taken to an investigation center in “Kiryat Arba” Police Station, east of the city. Three hours later, they were released.

At approximately 18:00 on Monday, Israeli forces stationed at al-Container checkpoint, northeast of Bethlehem, arrested Wesam Sedqi Khamis (19) while returning from al-Quds Abu Dis University, east of Jerusalem, to Bethlehem.

At approximately 20:30 on Wednesday, 21 February 2018, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the main entrance to al-Nabi Saleh village, northwest of Ramallah. They then searched vehicles and checked the passengers’ IDs. The Israeli forces then arrested Moayad Khaled al-Barghothi (18), from Beit Rima village. After forcing Moayad to step out of the vehicle, he was severely beaten by the Israeli soldiers. The soldiers then took him to a military jeep and then to ‘Ofer Prison in Betounyia village, west of the city.

Efforts to Create A Jewish majority

Israeli forces escalated their attacks on Palestinian civilians and their property. They have also continued their raids on al-Aqsa Mosque and denied the Palestinians access to it:

Arrests and Incursions:

At approximately 02:00 on Thursday, 15 February 2018, Israeli forces moved into al-Ram village, north of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Shadi Mohamed Abu Gharbiyia (16) and arrested him.

At approximately 01:00 on Sunday, 18 February 2018, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Issawiyia village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched houses from which they arrested Mohamed Ibrahim Hamdan (14) and Mahmoud Fayiz Mahmoud (42).

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Hizmah village, east of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched houses from which they arrested Mahmoud Talal Jouda (13) and Bashar Suliman ‘Askar (19).

At approximately 19:00 on Sunday, Israeli forces arrested Shadi Fawzi Muhasin (21), from al-‘Issawiyia village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem, while he was in the French Hill area, north of the city. The Israeli forces raided Muhasin’s house several times in order to arrest him, but in vain. As a result, the Israeli forces handed his family a summons for Shadi to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Service.

At approximately 00:00 on Monday, 19 February 2018, Israeli forces moved into Silwan village, south of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched houses from which they arrested 5 civilians, including 3 children. The arrested persons were identified as Ahmed Ziyad Zaidani (14), ‘Odai ‘Adnan Ghaith (17), Mohamed Samer Sarhan (14), Musalam Mousa ‘Odah (18), and Ahmed Diyaa Ghaith (20).

At approximately 02:00 on Monday, Israeli forces moved into al-Ram village, north of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohamed Sa’adah (24) and arrested him.

At approximately 01:00 on Tuesday, 20 February 2018, Israeli forces moved into al-Ram village, north of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Khalil Ramzi Helis (15) and arrested him.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Ras al-‘Amoud neighborhood, east of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ma’moun Abdullah al-Razem (41) and then arrested him.

At approximately 17:00 on Tuesday, 20 February 2018, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Issawiyia village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem. They then stationed next to Forty Mosque in the center of the village. The Israeli forces then indiscriminately fired rubber-coated metal bullets and dozens sound bombs. As a result, Mostafa ‘Amer Mostafa (28), was hit with a rubber-coated metal bullet to the head and was then taken to the hospital. Mohamed Abu al-Humus, Member of the Follow-up Committee in the village, said that Mostafa was hit with a rubber-coated metal bullet behind his ear while he was in front of his restaurant in the center of the village. He added that Mostafa fainted and was then taken by an ambulance to a health center to receive medical treatment. Abu al-Humus added that an Israeli vehicle stopped the ambulance carrying Mostafa and confiscated his ID.

At approximately 01:00 on Wednesday, 21 February 2018, Israeli forces moved into Sho’fat Refugee Camp, north of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched a house belonging to former prisoner Omar Mohamed Muhassin and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Issawiyia village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched a house belonging to ‘Atif ‘Obaid and then arrested his two sons Ahmed (19) and ‘Atif (21).

At approximately 04:00, Israeli forces moved into occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched houses from which they arrested ‘Obadah Najeeb (21) and Mahmoud Najeeb (20).

At approximately 15:00 on Wednesday, 22 February 2018, Israeli forces moved into Sho’fat refugee camp, north of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They then chased dozens of students while leaving their schools and indiscriminately fired tear gas canisters at them. As a result, many students suffered tear gas inhalation. Moreover, the Israeli forces arrested 5 children identified as Riyad al-Salimah, Mahmoud ‘Obaido, Osama Abu Sunienah, Diyab Qirsh, and Ibrahim Kayalah.

Notices and House Demolitions:

On Tuesday, 15 February 2018, Israeli forces established a military watchtower in the eastern side of Bab al-‘Amoud yard, at the entrances to occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. Eyewitnesses said to PCHR’s fieldworkers that on Thursday, the Israeli forces unloaded steel plates and tools in Bab al-‘Amoud area to establish a military watchtower for the Israeli soldiers adjacent to Bab al-‘Amoud entrance. Moreover, they stat building 3 rooms on stairways leading to Bab al-‘Amoud entrance for investigation, detention, controlling and observing Palestinians while entering and exiting Bab al-‘Amoud, and following up protests organized in the area. In late 2017, the Israeli authorities revealed an Israeli security plan for Bab al-‘Amoud, which will change the infrastructure of Bab al-‘Amoud, including lighting, Palestinians’ passing, and setting 40 surveillance cameras to monitor what happens from all sides. They also want to establish more checkpoints near Bab al-‘Amoud.

At approximately 11:00 on Wednesday, 21 February 2018, a large force of Israeli soldiers and members of Special Units accompanied with the Israeli Municipality staff and a bulldozer moved into Sho’fat neighborhood, north of occupied East Jerusalem. The Israeli forces closed some streets and then surrounded a house belonging to Saleh Abu Khadir and his farm. The Israeli Municipality workers vacated sheep from the farm and other contents and then demolished the house. The Israeli Municipality staff then completely demolished nearby houses. Saleh Abu Khadir said that his 115-square-meter house was sheltering 6 members while the area of his farm was 215 square meters. He added that his house was built since 2006 and he along with his family lived in it since 2012. Saleh added that the Israeli Municipality issued a decision in October 2017 to demolish his house and level his farm. He clarified that he could delay the demolition and in January 2017 the court issued a decision to stop the demolition, but the two facilities were demolished without a prior warning. He also said that the Israeli Municipality imposed a construction fine on him of NIS 50,000 and he paid it.

In the same context, the Israeli forces moved into al-Ashqariyia neighborhood in Beit Haninah, north of occupied East Jerusalem. They surrounded a commercial facility (Beauty Salon for Women (belonging to Dawoud Muhassin and then demolished it. Muhassin clarified that the 30-square-meter salon, where his wife works, was tin-roofed and built of bricks.

Settlement activities and attacks by settlers against Palestinian civilians and property

Israeli forces’ attacks

At approximately 09:00 on Tuesday, 20 January 2018, Israeli forces accompanied with military vehicles and a vehicle of the Israeli Civil Administration moved into Beit Za’tah area, east of Beit Ummer village, north of Hebron. The Israeli Civil Administration officers took photos of an agricultural barrack built of tin plates on an area of 400 square meters. The barrack is used for breeding livestock and belongs to Na’iem Hamidan Ahmed Abu Mariyia. The Israeli forces also fixed to a rock near the barrack a notice to stop the construction works and then confiscated a mounted-crane truck, which was parked in the area and belongs to Na’iem. The mounted-crane truck was then taken to a detention facility in “Gush Etzion” settlement, south of Bethlehem. Moreover, the Israeli Civil Administration officers handed Ghassan Mohamed Brigheth a notice to stop working in a 1500-cubic-meter agricultural pond used for irrigating plantings. The agricultural pond cost is NIS 15,000.

At approximately 10:00 on Tuesday, Israeli forces accompanied with 2 military vehicles and a vehicle of the Israeli Civil Administration moved into Ethna village, south of Hebron. They stationed in Wad al-Naqqa area, west of Ethan village. The Israeli Civil Administration officers handed ‘Alaa Batran a final order to stop construction works in his 70-square-meter house under the pretext of non-licensing. In Khelit Ibrahim area, the Israeli Civil Administration officers handed Shadi ‘Adnan Abu Zaltah a notice to stop construction works in his 140-square-meter under-construction house. They also handed Sufian Abed Rabbu Abu Zaltah a similar notice to stop construction works in his 150-square-meter under-construction house. The abovementioned houses are located in Area (C) according to Oslo Accords 1993.

At approximately 10:00 on Wednesday, 21 February 2018, Israeli forces accompanied with military vehicles, a vehicle of the Israeli Civil Administration and a digger moved into al-Baq’a area, east of Hebron. The Israeli soldiers deployed in the vicinity of a house belonging to ‘Ata Jaber (58) and then leveled a 2-dunum surrounding his house. The Israeli forces uprooted all trees planted in the land, demolished stone chains, damaged the winter crops, and demolished a 100-cubic-meter well without a prior warning.

Israeli settlers’ attacks

On Thursday, 15 February 2018, a group of Israeli settlers sneaked into Yatmah village, south of Nablus. The Israeli settlers carried out riots on the village’s streets and attacked 3 vehicles parked in front of the owners’ houses. The Israeli settlers also wrote hostile slogans on the vehicle in Hebrew signed by “Price Tag” organization. They also punctured the vehicles’ tires. The abovementioned vehicles belong to Hisham Ahmed Snobar, Waleed Fawzi Salah Muhsen, and Abdullah Mohamed Fa’ieq Snobar.

On Thursday, 15 February 2018, Hussain ‘Abed Zain al-Deen (53) was driving his car along with his friend Mohamed Zain al-Deen (42). They passed through Za’tarah checkpoint, south of Nablus, heading to their village Majdal Bani Fadel, southeast of the city. While the Israeli forces were stationed at the checkpoint, around 7-8 Israeli settlers were standing at the checkpoint’s left side. One of the settlers threw a stone at Hussain’s car and broke the windshield. The Israeli forces did not intervene to deter the settlers and Zain al-Deen continued to drive until arriving at his village.

At approximately 06:30 on Tuesday, 20 February 2018, Zakaria Muhi al-Deen al-Sedah, Human Rights Activist in Rabbis for Human Rights, headed in his car to cover the evacuation of “Avtar” outpost in Abu Subeih Mount, south of Bitah village, south of Nablus. Fifteen days earlier, the Israeli settlers in the outpost placed 8 mobile homes and named them Avatar in memory of an Israeli settler, who was killed in Ariel attack on 05 February 2018. At approximately 07:25, after the Israeli forces vacated the outpost, al-Sedah drove his car and then headed to the southwestern side, reaching the Main Street 505. After he drove 500 meters away from the “Avtar” outpost, he was surprised with an Israeli settler, who was walking towards Za’tara checkpoint, throwing a stone at his car and broke the windshield.

At approximately 14:00 on Wednesday, 21 February 2018, around 15 Israeli settlers from “Yitzhar” settlement established on ‘Ainabous village lands, south of Nablus, attacked Zafir Mahmoud Abdullah Rayan (27) while grazing around 110 sheep in al-Sawma’ah area in the outskirts of ‘Ainabous village. An Israeli settler along with 4 other settlers hit Zafir with a metal pipe at the back of his head and at his arms while the 10 others attacked the sheep. Some of the settlers had sharp tools and slaughtered 20 sheep and wounded 17 others in addition to stealing the rest of the sheep before the arrival of civilians and the victim’s relatives. It should be noted that the Israeli settler stole the sheep while the Israeli forces were in the area, in addition to the settlement’s guard, who pointed his rifle at the victim’s chest and threatening him to open fire at him in the presence of the Israeli soldiers and his relatives when the victim said for him that you saw what happened to me and did not do anything. After that, the Israeli police arrived at the area and took photos of the killed and wounded sheep and wrote down the number of lost sheep. Meanwhile, Zafir fainted and was then taken via his brother’s car to Ibn Sina Hospital in Hawarah village and was then transferred to Rafidia Hospital in Nablus. After undergoing X-ray and medical tests, bruises were found in his neck, under his head, arms and throughout his body, so he received the necessary medical treatment. It should be noted that the stolen sheep were not returned until the reporting period.

Recommendations to the International Community

PCHR warns of the escalating settlement construction in the West Bank, the attempts to legitimize settlement outposts established on Palestinian lands in the West Bank and the continued summary executions of Palestinian civilians under the pretext that they pose a security threat to the Israeli forces. PCHR reminds the international community that thousands of Palestinian civilians have been rendered homeless and lived in caravans under tragic circumstances due to the latest Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip that has been under a tight closure for almost 11 years. PCHR welcomes the UN Security Council’s Resolution No. 2334, which states that settlements are a blatant violation of the Geneva Conventions and calls upon Israel to stop them and not to recognize any demographic change in the oPt since 1967. PCHR hopes this resolution will pave the way for eliminating the settlement crime and bring to justice those responsible for it. PCHR further reiterates that the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, are still under Israeli occupation in spite of Israel’s unilateral disengagement plan of 2005. PCHR emphasizes that there is international recognition of Israel’s obligation to respect international human rights instruments and international humanitarian law. Israel is bound to apply international human rights law and the law of war, sometimes reciprocally and other times in parallel, in a way that achieves the best protection for civilians and remedy for the victims.

PCHR calls upon the international community to respect the Security Council’s Resolution No. 2334 and to ensure that Israel respects it as well, in particular point 5 which obliges Israel not to deal with settlements as if they were part of Israel. PCHR calls upon the ICC this year to open an investigation into Israeli crimes committed in the oPt, particularly the settlement crimes and the 2014 offensive on the Gaza Strip. PCHR Calls upon the European Union (EU) and all international bodies to boycott settlements and ban working and investing in them in application of their obligations according to international human rights law and international humanitarian law considering settlements as a war crime. PCHR calls upon the international community to use all available means to allow the Palestinian people to enjoy their right to self-determination through the establishment of the Palestinian State, which was recognized by the UN General Assembly with a vast majority, using all international legal mechanisms, including sanctions to end the occupation of the State of Palestine. PCHR calls upon the international community and United Nations to take all necessary measures to stop Israeli policies aimed at creating a Jewish demographic majority in Jerusalem and at voiding Palestine from its original inhabitants through deportations and house demolitions as a collective punishment, which violates international humanitarian law, amounting to a crime against humanity. PCHR calls upon the international community to condemn summary executions carried out by Israeli forces against Palestinians and to pressurize Israel to stop them. PCHR calls upon the States Parties to the Rome Statute of the ICC to work hard to hold Israeli war criminals accountable. PCHR calls upon the High Contracting Parties to the Geneva Conventions to fulfill their obligations under article (1) of the Convention to ensure respect for the Conventions under all circumstances, and under articles (146) and (147) to search for and prosecute those responsible for committing grave breaches of the Geneva Conventions to ensure justice and remedy for Palestinian victims, especially in light of the almost complete denial of justice for them before the Israeli judiciary. PCHR calls upon the international community to speed up the reconstruction process necessary because of the destruction inflicted by the Israeli offensive on Gaza. PCHR calls for a prompt intervention to compel the Israeli authorities to lift the closure that obstructs the freedom of movement of goods and 1.8 million civilians that experience unprecedented economic, social, political and cultural hardships due to collective punishment policies and retaliatory action against civilians. PCHR calls upon the European Union to apply human rights standards embedded in the EU-Israel Association Agreement and to respect its obligations under the European Convention on Human Rights when dealing with Israel. PCHR calls upon the international community, especially states that import Israeli weapons and military services, to meet their moral and legal responsibility not to allow Israel to use the offensive in Gaza to test new weapons and not accept training services based on the field experience in Gaza in order to avoid turning Palestinian civilians in Gaza into testing objects for Israeli weapons and military tactics. PCHR calls upon the parties to international human rights instruments, especially the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) and the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (ICESCR), to pressurize Israel to comply with its provisions in the oPt and to compel it to incorporate the human rights situation in the oPt in its reports submitted to the relevant committees. PCHR calls upon the EU and international human rights bodies to pressurize the Israeli forces to stop their attacks against Palestinian fishermen and farmers, mainly in the border area.

