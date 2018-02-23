What just happened in Korea and when will we ever learn?!

Posted on by martyrashrakat

The Saker

February 20, 2018

Okay, a quick summary first: one of the Russian athletes participating in the Winter Olympics has tested positive for Meldonium. On two different probes. There is no way to explain that away, Alexander Krushelnitsky did have Meldonium in his body. But he was also tested for the same substance just before leaving Russia for Japan (where the athletes were training) and he was clean then. So he must have ingested that during the past two weeks while already abroad. Wait, it gets better! The dosage detected is the equivalent of one dose only. Not only that, but Meldonium increases blood-flow and helps athletes who engage is extremely high intensity sports. Have you ever seen a curling match? Finally, to be effective Meldonium needs to be taken regularly, not just once.

Now let’s sum it up. A Russian athlete takes one singe dose of Meldonium even though he knows with absolute certainty that 1) this will detected (Meldonium is THE drug Russians athletes, including Maria Sharapova, have been accused of taking in the past) 2) that this will not help him at all 3) that no amount of Meldonium could help, even in theory, an athlete competing in curling (in fact, if anything, it could be harmful).

Needless to say, anybody and everybody involved in this issue in Russia understands: this is self-evidently a “provocation”. Even British newspapers realize the enormity of the nonsense the US press is now feeding its zombified readers and listeners (you know, the kind of folks who believe that magic bullets can zigzag or that 2 aircraft can bring about the collapse of 3 buildings).

While, in theory, a jealous team-member or some other person hating either Krushelnitsky or Russia could have given him that one single dose of this drug (any non-clear liquid would do as would any food), this seems to well-timed to be just case of personal revenge or malfeasance.

The sad reality is that Russia stupidly waltzed into a trap and now there will be hell to pay: good luck finding and proving that Krushelnitsky was given that chemical without his knowledge! In my opinion, it was a mistake to go Pyeonchang to begin with, but now the damage is done: Russia is the laughingstock of the AngloZionists who pulled of a very simple (all the Russian athletes drink the bottled drinks given to them the organizers, use the same dining halls, etc.) and very ugly (yes, Russians can be naive, very naive at times) trick. One small bottle liquid in a room and, TADAH!!, there you got it: the evil Russians are cheating and lying again! What else to expect for these semi-Mongolian orcs form Mordor?

When will we ever learn!?

In my many contacts with Russians I notice one recurrent feature: most of them simply do not understand that they are at war and that the war which is being waged against them has absolutely no rules. Whoever put that Meldonium into Krushelnitsky’s room or bottle or snack took a tiny risk and yet that resulted in yet another major PR blow delivered against Russia’s image and the against the morale of the poor Russian athletes who are already competing with an (illegally) reduced team and in terrible conditions (Hats off to whoever came up with that plan: it was nothing short of brilliant, very low risk and very high yield)

Have you heard anything about the conclusion of the expertise on the engine of the SU-25 recently shot down over Syria? I haven’t. How about the investigation of the downing of the MH-17? What about the bombing of the Russian airliner (Metrojet 9268) over Egypt? Again, maybe I missed it, but I didn’t see anything. So what about this drink, or toothpaste, of snack or whatever was used to give Krushelnitsky this one single dose of Meldonium, just enough to be detected – do you expect that we will find out who done it?

I don’t.

Yeah, I know. The Russian hockey team beat the USA 4-0. So what?! Was that really worth going to Pyeonchang?

I really don’t think so. The Olympics are a stupid, useless, corrupt waste of money, a disgusting display of crude nationalistic fervor which has nothing to do with real sports and Russia ought to be the first country to leave them, slamming the door loudly, and organize her own, real, sportive events. In fact, I believe that Russia is big, rich and diverse enough to pull out of all the zombifying and vulgar “entertainment” the West is so good at spreading worldwide (stuff like the Eurovision or mindless TV “talent” shows). Alternatively, we can simply sit, do nothing and wait for the IOC simply expel Russia from the next Olympic games, or even the entire Olympic movement, and then whine and sob about how unfair this all is, how innocent we are all, how much we care for de Coubertin and his Olympic spirit. Is that really the better choice?

Each time Russia participates in such AngloZionist controlled events she ends up getting slapped in the face (remember the last Eurovision?) and walks away in impotent shame. How can the Russians makes fun of the Ukie’s “Ukraine is Europe” when they themselves are constantly trying to play in the very same events, with the very same rules, organized by the very same people who all viscerally hate Russia to begin with?

When will we ever learn!?

The reality is a simple as it is horrible: the AngloZionist elites have declared and are waging total, full-spectrum, war on Russia. Oh no, not a military war (yet?), that’s the kind of war they lost so often that’s they don’t have the stomach for it, but an “everything else but military” kind of war: Russia is the Evil Empire, Mordor, and she must be either completely enslaved or completely destroyed. Have you noticed how recent US movies are, once again, constantly showing evil Russkies (bandits, hackers, terrorists, etc.) again? When all the European comprador elites got together in Munich, what was their unanimous message? “Russia is Evil, Russia Is A Danger! We Will Fight Russia!” It’s WWII, the Crimean War, the Napoleonic invasion or the Northern Crusade all over again (all of the West pulling all of its forces together again), but fought with different means.

And the Russians really seriously believed that they could travel to Korea to enjoy an innocent and peaceful competition in this context?

When will we ever learn!?

There *is* and Evil Empire out there: the AngloZionist Empire. And it wants to crush and subjugate Russia no less than the Nazis, the Masons or the Latins did in the past. Same plan, different methods, that’s all. Just because this time around they are militarily weak does not mean that their political ‘soft’ power is not still immense and that they cannot defeat Russia: they most definitely can unless the Russians finally wake up and start acting like adults who understand that they are, yet again, locked into a struggle for their survival.

When will we ever learn!?

The Saker

