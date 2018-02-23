What possible excuses could the Jewish terror state have for incidences such as these

Posted on by michaellee2009

IMEMC News & Agencies – February 22, 2018

Israeli settlers attacked, on Wednesday, Palestinian vehicles near the town of Silat al-Zohor, to the south of West Bank city Jenin, and shouted anti-Arab slogans.

Witnesses confirmed that settlers deployed near the settlement of “Homesh”, and attacked the vehicles of citizens and threw stones, amid racial chants.

They pointed out, according to Al Ray, that the settlers’ aggression continued until late last night.

IMEMC News & Agencies – February 22, 2018 The Israeli army forced Palestinians, in the village Kufl Haris, near Salfit, in the north of the West Bank, to stay indoors on Wednesday night, to make it possible for Jewish extremists to storm the village and perform rituals there, according to residents. They told WAFA that the army raided the village, shut down all roads and ordered Palestinians to stay off the streets as groups of fanatic settlers went around the village performing rituals at sites they claim were holy to them. Declaring sites in Palestinian areas as holy to Jews is usually a prelude for takeover of the area and the construction of a settlement. Israeli military opens fire at Palestinian farmers in blockaded Gaza Palestine Information Center – February 22, 2018 KHAN YOUNIS – Israeli occupation forces at daybreak Thursday fired live ammunition at a crowd of Palestinian farmers gathering on their lands east of Khan Younis province, to the south of the blockaded Gaza Strip. Israeli soldiers deployed at watchtowers built on Palestinian borderlands in al-Qarara, Absan al-Kabira, and Khuza’a, east of Khan Younis, opened live fire at Palestinian farmers, forcing them to leave their lands for fear of being killed in the attack. The Israeli military repeatedly attacks Palestinian farmers working on their lands near the border fence. Such assaults are a flagrant violation of international law, which prohibits aggression against unarmed civilians.

