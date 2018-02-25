Al-Quds’ Church of Holy Sepulchre Closes Amid Row with Occupation Authorities

Church of Holy Sepulchre closed

February 25, 2018

In a rare move, the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Al-Quds (Jerusalem) was closed on Sunday until further notice in protest of Israeli occupation government legislation and new city tax policy.

The decision was announced on Sunday by the churches sharing the management of the property, the Greek Orthodox, Roman Catholic and Armenian, Israeli daily, Haaretz, reported

The heads of Christian churches in the holy city announced the move in protest against Israeli taxation and land policy affecting church property.

The churches are also protesting Al-Quds municipality’s new policy on municipal tax payments for church property.

The heads churches – Greek Orthodox Patriarch Theophilos III, Custos Francesco Patton and Armenian Patriarch Nourhan Manougian – released a letter attacking the legislation and the recent move by the city, labeling it as “a systematic attack on the Christian minority in the Holy Land.”

Source: Agencies

