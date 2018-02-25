Breaking: Syrian Army begins first phase of East Ghouta offensive

Posted on by martyrashrakat

BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:35 A.M.) – At approximately 8:30 A.M. (Damascus Time), the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) kicked off the first phase of their long-awaited East Ghouta offensive.

Led by their 4th Division, the Syrian Arab Army stormed the Al-Nashabiyah area of the East Ghouta, seizing several points around the Air Defense Battalion, while advancing in the direction of Hazrama and Tal Farzat.

Should the Syrian Army capture the strategic hilltop of Tal Farzat, they will ultimately have fire control over Al-Nashabiyah.

This part of the East Ghouta is under the control of Jaysh Al-Islam, which is a group that refused to attend the Russian sponsored Sochi Peace Conference in January.

More details to come…

The Syrian Army is also amassing forces at the Harasta front; however, this axis will be the primary target of the Tiger Forces.

