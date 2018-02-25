HEZBOLLAH MEDIA WING IN SYRIA RELEASES VIDEO THREATENING TO STRIKE ISRAELI OFFSHORE OIL & GAS OPERATIONS

Posted on February 25, 2018 by martyrashrakat

On February 18, the Hezbollah media wing in Syria released a video threatening to strike Israeli offshore oil and gas operations in case of Israeli agression.

The video quotes remarks of the movement’s leader Nassan Nasrallah over the recent Israeli-Lebanese oil dispute issue over the Block 9 naval oil field:

“If you prevent us, we prevent you; if you open fire at us, we will open fire.”

The remarks were made during a ceremony commemorating the death of Imad Mughniyeh, the party’s former military commander who was assassinated in Damascus in 2008.

The video shows the facilities of Karish, Tamar and Lavthan as targets of possible missile attacks.

Click to see the full-size image

Click to see the full-size image

Click to see the full-size image

