Jaafari: Ending Civilians’ Suffering Requires Implementing UN Resolutions

Posted on by martyrashrakat

February 25, 2018

Syria’s Permanent Representative at the UN Bashar al-Jaafari said that ending the suffering of Syrians doesn’t require showboating sessions or forming UN committees; it only requires applying the 30 resolutions issued by the UN.

In a speech after the Security Council voted on a resolution calling for the cessation of combat activities in Syria for at least 30 days, Jaafari said that the people in Damascus are truly suffering due to the acts of the terrorists positioned in the Eastern Ghouta, adding “the appeals of 8 million Syrians do not reach the General Secretariat or the mailboxes of Britain and France’s representatives, but the appeals of terrorists do reach them.”

He noted that the Syrian Arab Red Crescent HQ in Damascus was targeted by 10 shells fired by the so-called “moderate” terrorists located in Ghouta, killing and injuring people including a doctor.

Jaafari stressed meanwhile, that the Syrian government has dealt in a serious manner with all initiatives and was committed to them due to its care for the lives of Syrian citizens, and that the government has called on armed groups in the Eastern Ghouta to lay down their weapons and provided safe corridors for civilians to exit it.

Syria’s Representative said that the Astana agreement had stipulated for committing the armed groups to break any ties to ISIL and Nusra Front terrorist groups, and gave the Syrian government the right to retaliate to any attack.

“We practice a sovereign right of self-defense and we will continue to fight terrorism wherever it is found on Syrian soil,” Jaafari affirmed, adding that the Syrian government reserves the full right to retaliate against armed terrorist groups if they target civilians with even a single shell.

The Syrian diplomat asserted that the new resolution should be applied to the entirety of Syrian territory, including Afrin, and areas occupied by US forces, and the occupied Syrian Golan.

He also said that what is required is for the governments of the United States, Britain, and France to stop holding meetings and making strategic plans that bring to mind the age of colonialism and that seek to divide Syria and change the governing system in it by force.

Source: SANA

February 25, 2018

After days of tense behind-the-scenes negotiations, the UN Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution proposing a 30-day humanitarian ceasefire in Syria, with Russia and the US trading accusations related to the humanitarian situation in the war-torn country.

“It would be naïve to think that internal Syrian questions can be solved by a resolution,” said Russia’s Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia following the vote, adding that Moscow had “supported the intentions” behind the document, but that no ceasefire was possible “without agreement from warring parties.”

Nebenzia criticized the “occupying ambitions” of the US-backed coalition, and said that foreign-backed militias bore responsibility for the humanitarian crisis that the resolution, adopted by 15 votes to none, was written to address.

He also reiterated earlier accusations that the West was conducting a “propaganda campaign” against the government forces in Eastern Ghouta, a suburb of Damascus, where fighting has intensified over the past week.

Nebenzia called for the world to pay equal attention to humanitarian suffering in other flashpoints around the country, and pointedly mentioned that the ceasefire does not preclude forces inside Syria from targeting “Islamic State, Al Nusrah and other extremist organizations,” referring to ISIL and Nusra Front Takfiri groups.

Both Moscow and Damascus stressed earlier that Eastern Ghouta, is a stronghold for several terrorist groups, who have been for years targeting the residential areas across the capital.

In an equally adversarial speech, US envoy to the UN Nikky Haley slammed Russia for “obstructing the voting” on the resolution, which was submitted on Tuesday, and demanded its immediate implementation.

“The Syrian people should not have to die waiting for Russia to organize instructions from Moscow or discuss it with the Syrians,” said Haley.

The US envoy added that Washington was “deeply skeptical that the (President Bashar) Assad regime will comply” and pointed out that “credibility of the UN Security Council is at stake,”

Source: RT

Related Videos

Related News

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Al Qaeda, Axis of Resistance, Brotherhood, France, FSA, Nusra Front, Russia, SAA, Takfiris, UK, UNSC, US Foreign Policy, USA, War on Syria, Zionized western countries |