What possible excuse could the Jewish terror state have for this? Palestinian farmers evacuate lands as israeli forces open fire in southern Gaza

Palestinian farmers evacuate lands as Israeli forces open fire in Southern Gaza …

GAZA CITY (Ma’an) — Israeli forces opened fire on agricultural lands in the southern Gaza Strip on Thursday, according to local sources. Witnesses told Ma’an that Israeli forces opened fire on lands in the Khan Younis district of southern Gaza.

No injuries were reported amongst farmers working in the area, though many told Ma’an that they “were forced to leave their lands in fear for their lives.”Israeli military incursions inside the besieged Gaza Strip and near the “buffer zone,” which lies on both land and sea sides of Gaza, have long been a near-daily occurrence.

The Israeli army also regularly detains and opens fire on unarmed Palestinian fishermen, shepherds, and farmers along the border areas if they approach the buffer zone, as the authorities have not made clear the precise area of the designated zone.

The practice has in effect destroyed much of the agricultural and fishing sector of the blockaded coastal enclave, which has been under an Israeli air, land, and sea blockade for 10 years.

