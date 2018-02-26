The Sacred Defense Video Game: A New Form of Resistance in the Face of the Soft War

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Mohammad Keserwani

No one would disagree that soft war is some of the fiercest warfare. It is no less important than a direct military confrontation.

It can be more powerful and deadlier if it is overlooked. The West has used every means possible to exercise this type of war on our Islamic countries. It is doing everything it can to drown our children and youth with the values ??it chooses in order to obliterate our cultural and religious identity. It uses many methods for that purpose, whether through the subliminal messages it transmits through cartoons, or through the state of “addiction” created by the social media world, or electronic games that seek, with magical charm, to destroy our values ??and distract us from our core issues.

Hezbollah’s electronic media unit has always been confronting the enemy’s soft war tactics. It also using all means to preserve the environment of our resistance community and most importantly to build a generation that lives within its borders, possess its culture, and preserves its history and momentous occasions. Electronic games are one of the methods that the unit has worked to create and develop. After the two-dimensional “Al-Quds boy”, “Special Force- Part I” after the 2000 liberation, and “Special Force- Part II” following the 2006 divine victory, the Electronic Media Unit is proud to present the three-dimensional Sacred Defense Video Game which simulates Hezbollha’s Jihad in Syria against the Takfiris, in line with the slogan “history is written by the victors.” Hezbollah and the axis of resistance defeated the Takfiri enemy in the region, and today it documenting its victory using several means, including the Sacred Defense Video Game. The game is a direct interactive documentation with the public.

The game embodies a series of battles in which the party participated, starting with the defense of the shrine of Sayyida Zeinab (PBUH) in Damascus through to the battles protecting the Lebanese-Syrian border in Ras Baalbek.

* Video Game Time Frame:

The game begins with the visit of Mujahid Ahmad to the shrine of Sayyida Zeinab (PBUH). The holy shrine comes under Takfiri attacks that push Ahmad to join Hezbollah fighters in order to defend the shrine (the sanctities). As the time frame evolves, Mujahid Ahmad participates in a series of battles against the Takfiris, including defending the border at Ras Baalbek.

* Similarities between the game and the field reality:

The game is based on real events and facts that have occurred over the past years. In the battles which Ahmad is participating in, the features of the areas are very similar to those on the ground. The high-quality image accurately shows landmarks similar to those areas, roundabouts, schools and homes. Such as the Hejira Roundabout, Shehade School in Hejira and others. We also see these resemblances in the Qusayr Level, which shows the basic features such as the clock and the Grand Mosque.

* The Game’s Purpose:

There are three basic purposes of the Sacred Defense Video Game. The first is to simulate the jihad of the Islamic resistance fighters during their battles against the Takfiris (an element of suspense and entertainment). The second is to stimulate the jihadist spirit in the target audience by broaching harmful realities and crimes perpetrated by the Takfiri groups.

The third and most important purpose is to document the victory over the Takfiri enemy in the region.

* Game Production Path:

The game consists of a picture and a program code. The picture is the drawing and design, and the code moves it. This combination is present throughout. The work behind the Sacred Defense Video Game has always been driven by the idea which involves the simulation of the jihad of the resistance fighters along the front lines. Therefore, in the game we notice the high-quality picture, the music that suits the subject, and the program’s code that helps to provide it in a way that fits the general framework of the idea of ??the game.

At the beginning, it was just an idea. When it was finalized, a visit was arranged to the holy sites and some fronts. Then the drawing and the design began. The program codes were added and the game was released with its trial version (DEMO).

The work was completed in the experimental phase, where many individuals from different age groups (14-40) were recruited to play and jot down their observations. We, then, made some adjustments according to the remarks before the game was released in its final formula. Later, its own music was composed. Fliers and ads were printed. Finally, it was released in the market.

* Competition with global games:

When we want a comparison to study the competition, we must look at two criteria. The first is the techniques, and the second is the idea. In terms of technique, yes, the game was programmed according to an advanced production engine. It can be categorized within the latest production of games.

As for the idea, in the local market today, there is no game about the battles in Syria between the Syrian Arab army and the allied forces on the one hand and terrorist groups on the other, making it difficult to find a counterpart or a similar game to compare it with.

If we delve deeper into the concept of comparison and competition up to the point of the “soft war”, based on the idea of ??the game, its objectives and its design, we can classify the game as a competition for games in the soft war category. We are used to playing electronic games. We are used to playing the American soldier fighting the Russians or the Arabs and the terrorists. This generates the conviction within the player that America is the spearheading the defense of human rights in the region and is the first to counter terrorism. Of course, the reality is contrary to that. America, which previously created “al-Qaeda” and later the Takfiri organizations in the world and foremost “Daesh”, cannot be the sponsor for peace in the region. Today, in the Sacred Defense Video Game, we show the truth that the axis of resistance in general and Hezbollah fighters in particular are the ones protecting their land with their weapons. They are really fighting terrorism in the region and limiting its expansion. The game instills the belief that we can protect our land and sanctities and that we do not need America’s support in fighting terrorism.

* Simulation of the senses:

The Sacred Defense Video Game activates most of the player’s senses and energies. That is why it is categorized as interactive. The individual uses his sight to see Mujahid Ahmad, his movements, his enemies and the buildings surrounding him. He uses his hearing to hear the sound effects of bombings and firing as well as directions from the operations room. He uses his hands to move the player and shoot with weapons via the Mouse – Keyboard. He also uses his mind to move, think, pay attention, plan and attack and defend.

* Soundtrack and Video:

The game contains several music tracks (the sound of danger when infiltrating, etc.) and sound effects (the whizzing of the bullet, artillery shelling, detonation, wailing, etc.). It also contains graphic plates between levels that help the player understand the reasons and objectives of the mission.

*Artificial intelligence:

Enemies in the game are characterized by artificial intelligence close to reality. The enemy’s artificial intelligence enables them to take a series of steps when sensing danger. They first defend, launch the warning, are alert and identify the source of danger, infiltrate to gather information, then encircle and attack.

The movement of the enemy towards Mujahid Ahmad during the battles occurs according to a correct tactical military mechanism such as the movements, firing and securing.

* The levels of the game:

The levels of the game are summarized as follows:

First: the level of the visit to the shrine. There is spiritual mobilization and an introduction into the scenario of battles by watching the crimes of aggression on the sanctities that are presented through a video clip.

It is followed by the first battle to defend the holy shrine and repel the attack starting from the parking lot. This is followed by the Hejira battles, which come in two levels; the first involves the destruction of the mortars that are firing missiles towards the shrine, and the second involves taking control of the command center. Then comes the Qusayr battle, which also consists of two levels; the first involves freeing civilian hostages held by the Takfiri groups, and the second involves the complete control of the area.

The most important battle in the game is the battle to eliminate al-Hindawi or “Abdul Salam Abdul Razzaq al-Hindawi”, who is also known as Abu Abdo. He is known for his involvement in transporting suicide bombers and preparing car bombs and sending them to Lebanon. In this battle, the player feels that he is a partner in eliminating terrorist leaders and those who are directly responsible for terrorizing civilians in all Lebanese areas. The player is also a partner of the Mujahideen in providing a sense of stability and security among the Lebanese after rolling back the advances of the terrorist groups from the eastern border of Lebanon.

The last battle is the battle of Ras Baalbek, which embodies the defense of the Lebanese territories from the Takfiri terrorist attacks, originating from Syrian territory. During the battle, the Lebanese and Hezbollah flags wave alongside the Mujahid in his bunker. While repelling the attack, the player feels that he is the partner of the Mujahideen and the Lebanese Army in protecting the homeland as he is participating with the army in the “Dawn of the Outskirts” offensive as well as the mujahedeen in the “If you come back, we’ll come back” battles.

In these six levels, Mujahid Ahmad can protect the land and the sanctities from the Takfiri threat. And here lies the embodiment of the Islamic Resistance fighters’ true Jihadi and combatant spirit at the frontlines.

Until a new triumph on the road to Al-Quds and the decisive victory…

Source: al-Ahed

