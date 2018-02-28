BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:40 A.M.) – It has been a long journey for Ahmad Al-Shamali, as he spent the majority of the war inside the Free Syrian Army’s (FSA) high command.

According to a military source in Damascus, Ahmad Al-Shamali officially completed his espionage mission on behalf of the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) this month.

Shamali was one of the highest ranking commanders in Jaysh Al-Nasr, often leading this Free Syrian Army faction into battle against the Syrian Arab Army in the Hama Governorate.

However, with the Syrian Army concluding their military operations in Idlib, Shamali was given the green light to abandon Jaysh Al-Nasr and return to government lines.

In the images below, Shamali is first photographed as a member of Jaysh Al-Nasr and then pictured again with the Syrian Air Force Intelligence chief, Wafiq Nasser, after his return to government lines: