My Contribution to Antisemitsm in 2017

Posted on February 28, 2018 by samivesusu

February 25, 2018  /  Gilad Atzmon

According to the annual report of the Swiss Jewish Lobby CICAD, 2017 brought along 150 “acts of anti-Semitism.”*  Apparently yours truly is responsible for 2 incidents  (published by lapravda.ch.)

The Swiss Jewish lobby CICAD didn’t approve of the following:

1) “The shift from total sinner into the new messiah figure was certainly rapid for serial predator Weinstein. But this shouldn’t take us by surprise. Weinstein’s regard for himself as a ‘martyr for social change’ is consistent with Tikun Olam – the misguided Jewish belief that it is down to the Jews to  repair the world.”

2) in reference to history operating as a collective suppression of shame I  said that  “the Americans conceal slavery and imperial genocidal aggression, the Brits conceal their colonial blunders, the Jews turn their eyes away from anything that may have contributed to turning  Jewish history into an extended shoah.”

http://www.gilad.co.uk/writings/2017/11/8/the-balfour-declaration-one-hundred-years-of-goyim-solitude

I promise to improve my record in 2018!

If they want to burn it , you want to read it..

cover bit small.jpg
