Terrorists failing to honour #Ghouta ceasefire-What a surprise!

Snipers Prevent People from Leaving Eastern Ghouta

TEHRAN (FNA)- The terrorist groups in Eastern Ghouta kept shooting at civilians for the second day in a row to prevent their exit from the embattled town during the daily truce hours.

The terrorist groups have deployed snipers near the corridors that have been specified by the Syrian government for the safe pass of civilians out of the town, shooting at anyone who intends to leave Eastern Ghouta for safer regions.

The humanitarian corridor at al-Wafedin camp was set up to be used by civilians during the five-hour-long daily ceasefire.

The Syrian Army declared that it has provided all the necessary logistical backup for the transfer of civilians via the corridor. The terrorists have also been shooting at the Syrian army convoy in charge of transferring civilians who manage to get through the safe pass.

Meantime, local sources reported that the terrorists carried out nine cases of rocket and mortar attacks on Dhahiya al-Assad region in Harasta in Eastern Damascus.

They added that areas near the al-Wafedin camp’s humanitarian corridor came under terrorists’ mortar attack.

The Arabic-language website of SANA reported on Tuesday that Al-Nusra Front and other terrorist groups, in a relevant move, pounded a safe corridor opened for the evacuation of civilians in al-Wafedin camp in Eastern Ghouta in five rocket and mortar attacks.

It added that the terrorists were attacking the people in a bid to prevent them from leaving the region to use them as human shield.

The Syrian official together with the Russian Reconciling Center for Syria embarked on equipping al-Wafedin region after a daily ceasefire started in the region to make it a safe exit corridor.

The entire logistical affairs have been prepared for welcoming the fleeing civilians, transferring them to Dowayer center and rendering humanitarian services.

Meantime, Russian General Viktor Pankov said that civilians cannot leave Eastern Ghouta as humanitarian corridors had been shelled by militants.

“At 9 am on February 27, a humanitarian corridor was opened for the release of civilians from the zone of de-escalation. Currently, militants launched intense shelling and not a single civilian has come out,” the general told reporters.